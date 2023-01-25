Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
De Groot wins 9th straight Grand Slam wheelchair title
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Dutch legend Diede de Groot extended her winning streak to nine consecutive Grand Slam titles when she overcame a slow start to beat Yui Kamiji of Japan 0-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the women’s wheelchair singles final at the Australian Open on Saturday. It was...
Aryna Sabalenka wins 1st Grand Slam title at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — One point away from her first Grand Slam title, Aryna Sabalenka faulted. And then she faulted again. She grimaced. She yelled and turned her back to the court. She wiggled her shoulders and exhaled. Clearly, this business of winning the Australian Open was not bound...
McIlroy, Reed tied behind leaders at Dubai Desert Classic
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Top-ranked Rory McIlroy and rival Patrick Reed were two shots off the lead at the halfway point of the Dubai Desert Classic on Saturday. Richard Bland, Thomas Pieters and amateur Michael Thorbjornsen all reached 10-under overall at Emirates Golf Club for a share of the lead after two rounds of the weather-impacted tournament, which will conclude Monday.
Hertha Berlin unexpectedly fires Bobic as head of sport
BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin surprisingly fired its head of sport, Fredi Bobic, on Saturday after the team lost to Union Berlin 2-0 in the city derby. Bobic’s departure was unexpected as he was seen as the Bundesliga club’s main hope to clean up others’ mistakes after a botched big-money bid to turn Hertha into a “big city club” left it, instead, as a perennial relegation candidate with little to spend.
