Randall Park Is An Asian American Actor Who Participated In The Sundance Film Festival
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular Food
The Swan Lake Ballet Will Be Presented in Salt Lake City, Utah
Utah leaders take urgent action to save the declining Great Salt Lake
Asian Americans Gathered At The Sundance Film Festival
Park Record
Letters, Jan. 28-31: Great skiing during Sundance
For all the negativity locals give Sundance, this year was very different. I had reasons to go into town every day since the festival started. Other than some traffic heading from Park Avenue to the traffic circle and the Main Street area, I have not experienced any bad traffic. To the contrary, traffic to the ski resort was almost nonexistent. There was much less traffic than a normal non-Sundance ski week.
Park Record
Sundance crowds are spending in Park City
Kemo Sabe, a Main Street store that sells Western wares, opened in early December, in time for the holiday crowds and, shortly afterward, the Sundance Film Festival. The store, toward the southern end of the shopping, dining and entertainment strip, by Thursday was pleased with the sales numbers during the first Sundance it was open. Kelcey Proctor, the vice president, described Kemo Sabe sales as performing fairly well. The opening weekend was especially busy, she said.
Park City chef named James Beard Award semifinalist
The James Beard Foundation, the nonprofit organization that celebrates and supports America’s food culture, has named 11 Utah restaurants and chefs as semifinalists for its 2023 awards. Park City's Briar Handly, chef at Handle, is one of seven chefs to make the cut in the state. He is a...
Sundance: Inside Fest’s Hottest Parties and Events (Updating)
After two years online due to the pandemic, the Sundance Film Festival returned to Park City, Utah, for its 2023 edition from Jan. 19-29. Filmmakers, actors, artists, influencers and more returned en masse for the festivities that included a packed calendar of parties, concerts, gatherings and events that hosted many a Hollywood notable name. Take a peek inside all the action below. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Plan C' Review: Sensitive Doc Depicts Warriors for a Women's Right to Choose'Radical' Review: Eugenio Derbez Plays an Unorthodox Teacher in a Standard but Appealing Crowd-PleaserSundance: 'A Thousand and One,' Nikki Giovanni Doc Take Top Jury Prizes
Wandering elk, bobcats on porches, and wily coyotes running in Rose Park
While the presence of wildlife like deer and elk, and the predators that follow them, is not unusual in this mountainous region, deep snow has made this a particularly wild winter for animal visits. Read more.
Essence
Star Gazing: Celebs Gather At Sundance's Macro Lodge
Stars braved the snow in Park City, Utah in stylish winter fashions for the annual celebration of cinema and culture. Macro hosted its sixth annual invitation-only showcase of inclusive screenings, panels and parties at the iconic Sundance Film Festival to champion inclusion and people of color at its prime location on Park City’s prime Main Street location.
kjzz.com
WATCH: Family of mountain lions roams through Sandy backyard
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Video captured what appeared to be four mountain lions traveling through a backyard in Salt Lake County. The mountain lions were spotted on different Ring Doorbell cameras during the night this week, which is the only time that residents reported seeing the animals. Neighbors in...
Sundance Film Festival offers free movie screenings for Utahns this week
Through Sundance’s Local Lens program, Utah residents can get in on the Sundance action without opening their wallets. Local Lens offers free in-person screenings at venues in Park City and Salt Lake City. The program starts Tuesday with a screening of “Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel...
Park Record
Another Olympics in Park City: Only ‘developers, resorts, & realtors’ benefit, or a ‘catalyst for a greener Utah’?
For some in Park City and surrounding Summit County, the prospects of a second Winter Olympics in the state spur concern about the possibility of losing the character of the community. But others see another Games as something that could galvanize the community and build pride. The wide-ranging views of...
Park Record
Letters, Jan. 28-31: Generous Parkites brought joy
I am writing to thank Park City-area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season. Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
kslnewsradio.com
SLC restaurant “Manoli’s” nominated for James Beard Award
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City restaurant received national recognition, being nominated as a finalist for a James Beard award in Outstanding Hospitality. “Manoli’s” is just one of five Utah nominees for the award, but they are the only Utah restaurant in the Outstanding Hospitality category.
saltlakemagazine.com
The Uncertain Future of New Maylower Mountain Resort
Even in four-wheel drive, the worn all-season tires on my truck struggled for traction. A wet, heavy snowstorm, the first of the season, had plagued the drive for 230 miles since heading up Douglas Pass along Colorado State Highway 139. Finally, approaching Park City on US-40, the sun shone through a fleeting break in the clouds. Out the driver’s side window, was the future site of Mayflower Mountain Resort, and also the first place bare ground without a fresh blanket of snow was visible in roughly four hours.
Park Record
Beloved ‘Oliver the bear’ sculpture stolen – again
Meadows Drive resident Judy Epstein was shocked to discover her beloved bronze bear sculpture had been stolen five years ago. She was just as dismayed to learn it was stolen for a second time last week. The statue, named Oliver by Epstein’s granddaughter, features a bear drinking a cup of...
Park Record
Upcoming Deer Valley World Cup full of local talent
The world’s best moguls and aerials skiers will head to Deer Valley Resort for the 2023 Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International Ski World Cup, and among them will be several athletes with ties to Wasatch Freestyle and Park City Ski & Snowboard. Jon O’Brien, director of Wasatch Freestyle, counted seven...
lehifreepress.com
Booming Saratoga Springs commercial corridor welcomes The Habit Grill
Just a few years ago, West Lehi and Saratoga Springs was a sleepy rural part of Utah Valley. Then new developments started popping up. Now West Lehi and Saratoga Springs residents are afforded a plethora of shopping and dining options along the new Saratoga Springs commercial corridor on Redwood Road.
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular Food
J. Dawgs sells hot dogs. There aren't a lot of restaurants which specialize in only hot dogs, but some do very well in catering to people who enjoy a good hot dog. A hot dog (Dawg as used in J. Dawgs) can be called a frankfurter or wiener. It is usually grilled or steamed and served in a bun with some mustard, pickles, or relish. Some people put ketchup on hot dogs as well as onions and other condiments such as peppers and cheese.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
The Most Oreo Oreo is causing the cookie world to crumble with joy
SALT LAKE CITY — The Most Oreo Oreo is literally the most Oreo Oreo that cookie lovers will find as it is literally an Oreo-stuffed Oreo. While The Most Oreo Oreo looks like a massively stuffed Oreo, there's actually little bits of real Oreo grind mixed inside the white cream.
Sundance Film Festival crowds spark high school parking questions
For the last decade, Park City High School students have had to sign waivers when they purchase parking permits. The rules and conditions of permits include a warning about Sundance, namely that parking passes do not insure parking spots during the 10 days of the film festival. That’s because the...
