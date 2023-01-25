ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Park Record

Letters, Jan. 28-31: Great skiing during Sundance

For all the negativity locals give Sundance, this year was very different. I had reasons to go into town every day since the festival started. Other than some traffic heading from Park Avenue to the traffic circle and the Main Street area, I have not experienced any bad traffic. To the contrary, traffic to the ski resort was almost nonexistent. There was much less traffic than a normal non-Sundance ski week.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Sundance crowds are spending in Park City

Kemo Sabe, a Main Street store that sells Western wares, opened in early December, in time for the holiday crowds and, shortly afterward, the Sundance Film Festival. The store, toward the southern end of the shopping, dining and entertainment strip, by Thursday was pleased with the sales numbers during the first Sundance it was open. Kelcey Proctor, the vice president, described Kemo Sabe sales as performing fairly well. The opening weekend was especially busy, she said.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Park City chef named James Beard Award semifinalist

The James Beard Foundation, the nonprofit organization that celebrates and supports America’s food culture, has named 11 Utah restaurants and chefs as semifinalists for its 2023 awards. Park City's Briar Handly, chef at Handle, is one of seven chefs to make the cut in the state. He is a...
PARK CITY, UT
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Inside Fest’s Hottest Parties and Events (Updating)

After two years online due to the pandemic, the Sundance Film Festival returned to Park City, Utah, for its 2023 edition from Jan. 19-29. Filmmakers, actors, artists, influencers and more returned en masse for the festivities that included a packed calendar of parties, concerts, gatherings and events that hosted many a Hollywood notable name. Take a peek inside all the action below. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Plan C' Review: Sensitive Doc Depicts Warriors for a Women's Right to Choose'Radical' Review: Eugenio Derbez Plays an Unorthodox Teacher in a Standard but Appealing Crowd-PleaserSundance: 'A Thousand and One,' Nikki Giovanni Doc Take Top Jury Prizes
PARK CITY, UT
Essence

Star Gazing: Celebs Gather At Sundance's Macro Lodge

Stars braved the snow in Park City, Utah in stylish winter fashions for the annual celebration of cinema and culture. Macro hosted its sixth annual invitation-only showcase of inclusive screenings, panels and parties at the iconic Sundance Film Festival to champion inclusion and people of color at its prime location on Park City’s prime Main Street location.
PARK CITY, UT
kjzz.com

WATCH: Family of mountain lions roams through Sandy backyard

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Video captured what appeared to be four mountain lions traveling through a backyard in Salt Lake County. The mountain lions were spotted on different Ring Doorbell cameras during the night this week, which is the only time that residents reported seeing the animals. Neighbors in...
SANDY, UT
Park Record

Letters, Jan. 28-31: Generous Parkites brought joy

I am writing to thank Park City​​​-area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season. Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

SLC restaurant “Manoli’s” nominated for James Beard Award

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City restaurant received national recognition, being nominated as a finalist for a James Beard award in Outstanding Hospitality. “Manoli’s” is just one of five Utah nominees for the award, but they are the only Utah restaurant in the Outstanding Hospitality category.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

The Uncertain Future of New Maylower Mountain Resort

Even in four-wheel drive, the worn all-season tires on my truck struggled for traction. A wet, heavy snowstorm, the first of the season, had plagued the drive for 230 miles since heading up Douglas Pass along Colorado State Highway 139. Finally, approaching Park City on US-40, the sun shone through a fleeting break in the clouds. Out the driver’s side window, was the future site of Mayflower Mountain Resort, and also the first place bare ground without a fresh blanket of snow was visible in roughly four hours.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Beloved ‘Oliver the bear’ sculpture stolen – again

Meadows Drive resident Judy Epstein was shocked to discover her beloved bronze bear sculpture had been stolen five years ago. She was just as dismayed to learn it was stolen for a second time last week. The statue, named Oliver by Epstein’s granddaughter, features a bear drinking a cup of...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Upcoming Deer Valley World Cup full of local talent

The world’s best moguls and aerials skiers will head to Deer Valley Resort for the 2023 Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International Ski World Cup, and among them will be several athletes with ties to Wasatch Freestyle and Park City Ski & Snowboard. Jon O’Brien, director of Wasatch Freestyle, counted seven...
PARK CITY, UT
S. F. Mori

J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular Food

J. Dawgs sells hot dogs. There aren't a lot of restaurants which specialize in only hot dogs, but some do very well in catering to people who enjoy a good hot dog. A hot dog (Dawg as used in J. Dawgs) can be called a frankfurter or wiener. It is usually grilled or steamed and served in a bun with some mustard, pickles, or relish. Some people put ketchup on hot dogs as well as onions and other condiments such as peppers and cheese.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Sundance Film Festival crowds spark high school parking questions

For the last decade, Park City High School students have had to sign waivers when they purchase parking permits. The rules and conditions of permits include a warning about Sundance, namely that parking passes do not insure parking spots during the 10 days of the film festival. That’s because the...
PARK CITY, UT

