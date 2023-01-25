ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weehawken, NJ

jerseydigs.com

Living in Hoboken vs. Jersey City | Which is Best for You?

Choosing to decide whether living in Hoboken vs. Jersey City is best for you can be an overwhelming decision, especially if you are unfamiliar with Hudson County or New Jersey. The west bank of the Hudson River has long been a destination for new residents dating back to the early days of America’s immigration boom. Jersey City’s mantra of “America’s Golden Door” and Hoboken’s re-imagined tenement buildings still make that clear, but the area has become an increasingly popular landing spot for those leaving New York City in recent years.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Vogue Magazine

Caroline Constas Designed Her Own Dress for Her Classic New York City Wedding

Caroline Constas and William Chevalier Strother’s love story began during the pandemic, when the fashion designer and the real estate developer found themselves sheltering in place on opposite sides of the Atlantic: Caroline, in Greece, where her family is from, and Will, in his hometown of Santa Fe. Yet after being introduced by mutual friends, a relationship blossomed: over text, the two bonded over the challenges they both faced as entrepreneurs during COVID-19. “Our connection was intense and we found ourselves talking multiple times a day,” Caroline says. “In November 2020, when we were both back on the east coast, we immediately started seriously dating.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

A New, Easier Way to Get from NYC to JFK Airport Just Opened

Manhattan's East Side—and anyone ever planning on visiting Manhattan's East Side—can officially rejoice. NYC just unveiled a new way connecting the city to John F. Kennedy Airport, and the East Side will benefit from it the most. On Wednesday, the Grand Central Madison station inaugurated a new service...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hobokengirl.com

Van Vorst Park Community Cookbook Wants Your Submissions

Even though many of us look online for recipes, there’s something about an old favorite shared from friends and family. Community cookbooks have long been a staple of fundraising and community-building efforts of social groups and religious organizations throughout the US, and these cookbooks become snapshots of a cultural moment. The Van Vorst Park Community Association is seeking recipes from neighbors as it puts together its own cookbook as a way to celebrate the neighborhood — the deadline for submissions is Tuesday, January 31st. Read on to learn more about the cookbook and how to get involved.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
foodgressing.com

Kalye NYC Announces Official Opening and Welcome Event

Kalye NYC, the Filipino street fare-inspired restaurant located at 251 Broome Street in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, today announced that it would hold its official opening and welcome event on January 26. As part of the event, Kayle will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4pm and give away gift cards, apparel, and a free dessert to anyone who buys an entrée throughout the day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
johnnyjet.com

VIDEO: Is This For Real? NYC Subway Rat Nibbles Crumbs Off of Passed Out Dude’s Lips

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I don’t spend much time on Instagram these days but when I get bored or if I’m looking for travel videos to feature in my newsletter (you can subscribe here), I almost always find something interesting on Instagram. RELATED: VIDEO: Woman’s Selfie Photo Shoot on the NYC Subway.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hobokengirl.com

Nike by Hoboken Opens on Washington Street

In January 2022, The Hoboken Girl learned that Nike had submitted an application through the City of Hoboken to do a complete remodel of 222 Washington Street. The Historic Preservation Commission confirmed to HG that the application was approved and that Nike would be taking over the space with a factory store. A full year later we can finally confirm — Nike by Hoboken has officially opened as of Thursday, January 26th. Keep reading to learn more about what to expect from the new store plus the giveaway happening on Instagram.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Shore News Network

NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – According to the New York Lottery, a second prize-winning ticket for the Wednesday New York LOTTO drawing was sold in Brooklyn. The ticket worth $60,074 was sold at Prospect Drugs on Greene Avenue in Brooklyn. The winning numbers for the January 25 New York LOTTO drawing were 2-17-21-47-55-58, along with Bonus Number 28.   The post NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

‘Succession’ star buys $1.83M Brooklyn home

The real-life Shiv Roy has bought herself some new digs. Aussie actress Sarah Snook is starting the year off in one of New York’s most hip neighborhoods. The 35-year-old, who plays the Roy family’s only daughter on the hit HBO series, recently dropped $1.83 million on a Williamsburg two-bedroom pad.
BROOKLYN, NY
essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington resident receives resolution celebrating her 96th birthday

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Geneva McConnell just celebrated her 96th birthday on Jan. 19. Her family threw her a celebration on Sunday, Jan. 22, at which she received visits from the Malcolm X Shabazz High School band, the Irvington Fire Department and Irvington Council President Jamillah Z. Beasley, who presented her with a resolution from the council.
IRVINGTON, NJ

