Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
MLB Superstar Agrees To Major ExtensionOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Reopening In BrooklynMichele SchultzBrooklyn, NY
jerseydigs.com
Living in Hoboken vs. Jersey City | Which is Best for You?
Choosing to decide whether living in Hoboken vs. Jersey City is best for you can be an overwhelming decision, especially if you are unfamiliar with Hudson County or New Jersey. The west bank of the Hudson River has long been a destination for new residents dating back to the early days of America’s immigration boom. Jersey City’s mantra of “America’s Golden Door” and Hoboken’s re-imagined tenement buildings still make that clear, but the area has become an increasingly popular landing spot for those leaving New York City in recent years.
Popular Hoboken, NJ bakery closes after more than 40 years
HOBOKEN — He did it his way for 43 years….and now it’s time to hang up the apron!. Popular Hoboken bakery, Dom’s is closing its doors after nearly half a century in business on Saturday, Jan. 28. Owners Dom and Flo Castelitto announced on Saturday, Jan....
Caroline Constas Designed Her Own Dress for Her Classic New York City Wedding
Caroline Constas and William Chevalier Strother’s love story began during the pandemic, when the fashion designer and the real estate developer found themselves sheltering in place on opposite sides of the Atlantic: Caroline, in Greece, where her family is from, and Will, in his hometown of Santa Fe. Yet after being introduced by mutual friends, a relationship blossomed: over text, the two bonded over the challenges they both faced as entrepreneurs during COVID-19. “Our connection was intense and we found ourselves talking multiple times a day,” Caroline says. “In November 2020, when we were both back on the east coast, we immediately started seriously dating.”
brickunderground.com
From the UWS to Jackson Heights: Our rent was skyrocketing so we bought in a more affordable neighborhood
Faced with a 20 percent rent hike, Karen and Jon decided it was time to buy a co-op in a more affordable area. Although they dearly miss Central Park, they are thrilled with being new homeowners in vibrant Jackson Heights. Here's their story. I was born in Yardley, PA, and...
jerseydigs.com
Newly Renovated, Historically Charming Condos Come to Market in Coveted Hilltop, Jersey City
Sponsored by Megan Gülick / Corcoran Sawyer Smith. 91A Magnolia brings three newly renovated three- and four-bedroom condo homes to Jersey City's sought after Hilltop neighborhood. Written by Jersey Digs. Three residences have hit the market in the vibrant and coveted Hilltop community just off Journal Square in Jersey...
Residents of Newark housing complex say rodent infestation has destroyed their life
Residents of the Georgia King Village housing complex in Newark are demanding better living conditions. They say that their homes are infested with mice and rats.
North Jersey Road Closures/Construction Updates, February 2023
Construction on bridges in Newark, Rt. 20 in Paterson, Rt. 4 in Englewood, Main Street in Springfield, Rt. 124 in Union Township, and Rt. 17 in Ramsey. There’s a lot of construction, road closure, and traffic updates for northern Jersey today, so let’s get right to it.
Thrillist
A New, Easier Way to Get from NYC to JFK Airport Just Opened
Manhattan's East Side—and anyone ever planning on visiting Manhattan's East Side—can officially rejoice. NYC just unveiled a new way connecting the city to John F. Kennedy Airport, and the East Side will benefit from it the most. On Wednesday, the Grand Central Madison station inaugurated a new service...
hobokengirl.com
Van Vorst Park Community Cookbook Wants Your Submissions
Even though many of us look online for recipes, there’s something about an old favorite shared from friends and family. Community cookbooks have long been a staple of fundraising and community-building efforts of social groups and religious organizations throughout the US, and these cookbooks become snapshots of a cultural moment. The Van Vorst Park Community Association is seeking recipes from neighbors as it puts together its own cookbook as a way to celebrate the neighborhood — the deadline for submissions is Tuesday, January 31st. Read on to learn more about the cookbook and how to get involved.
I had dinner inside a ‘volcano’ at this new immersive restaurant and bar
On Monday, my dinner table began smoking and my dish emerged from a glass cover filled with even more smoke. The room glowed with the amber-red hue of lava and the sound of crackling fire filled the space. I was at Journey, a new restaurant, bar and lounge that is...
foodgressing.com
Kalye NYC Announces Official Opening and Welcome Event
Kalye NYC, the Filipino street fare-inspired restaurant located at 251 Broome Street in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, today announced that it would hold its official opening and welcome event on January 26. As part of the event, Kayle will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4pm and give away gift cards, apparel, and a free dessert to anyone who buys an entrée throughout the day.
Jersey Buzz: Comedian Bill Bellamy returns, Dru Hill tour and more happening in NJ
Laughs, R&B and more entertainment is coming to New Jersey.
Family of brothers who drowned in Bayonne school pool preparing to sue
The still-grieving family of two teenagers who drowned in a Bayonne school pool last year are close to filing a lawsuit against the city, school district and lifeguards who were present over what their attorneys describe as a systemic failure to operate the pool safely. Attorneys Daryl Zaslow and Barry...
johnnyjet.com
VIDEO: Is This For Real? NYC Subway Rat Nibbles Crumbs Off of Passed Out Dude’s Lips
I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I don’t spend much time on Instagram these days but when I get bored or if I’m looking for travel videos to feature in my newsletter (you can subscribe here), I almost always find something interesting on Instagram. RELATED: VIDEO: Woman’s Selfie Photo Shoot on the NYC Subway.
hobokengirl.com
Nike by Hoboken Opens on Washington Street
In January 2022, The Hoboken Girl learned that Nike had submitted an application through the City of Hoboken to do a complete remodel of 222 Washington Street. The Historic Preservation Commission confirmed to HG that the application was approved and that Nike would be taking over the space with a factory store. A full year later we can finally confirm — Nike by Hoboken has officially opened as of Thursday, January 26th. Keep reading to learn more about what to expect from the new store plus the giveaway happening on Instagram.
NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – According to the New York Lottery, a second prize-winning ticket for the Wednesday New York LOTTO drawing was sold in Brooklyn. The ticket worth $60,074 was sold at Prospect Drugs on Greene Avenue in Brooklyn. The winning numbers for the January 25 New York LOTTO drawing were 2-17-21-47-55-58, along with Bonus Number 28. The post NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Staten Island hairdresser launches ‘one-of-a-kind’ permanent jewelry business, with pieces welded to to your neck, wrist or finger
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Do you own one piece of jewelry that you simply never remove? A chain, bracelet, ring or other meaningful golden trinket that never leaves your skin and has basically become an extended part of your body? If so, Courtney Coco says you’re a trendsetter. “Permanent...
Our Lady of Mount Carmel members give their church a financial boost
So said Elsa Napolitano, a parishioner for more than 40 years, about Our Lady Mount Carmel Oratory earlier this month during the Community Outreach Program’s welcoming brunch after Mass. At the brunch members of the oratory’s Community Outreach Program, alongside representatives from the St. Sebastian, St. Vito and St....
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
‘Succession’ star buys $1.83M Brooklyn home
The real-life Shiv Roy has bought herself some new digs. Aussie actress Sarah Snook is starting the year off in one of New York’s most hip neighborhoods. The 35-year-old, who plays the Roy family’s only daughter on the hit HBO series, recently dropped $1.83 million on a Williamsburg two-bedroom pad.
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington resident receives resolution celebrating her 96th birthday
IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Geneva McConnell just celebrated her 96th birthday on Jan. 19. Her family threw her a celebration on Sunday, Jan. 22, at which she received visits from the Malcolm X Shabazz High School band, the Irvington Fire Department and Irvington Council President Jamillah Z. Beasley, who presented her with a resolution from the council.
