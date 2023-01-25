Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
BR Williams Announces 2022 Top Carrier Awards
BR Williams — one of the country’s supply chain leaders — recently announced the winners of its 2022 Carrier of the Year awards. Every year, BR Williams Logistics, LLC recognizes their most dependable carriers. As a customer-centric organization celebrating 65 years of service, BR Williams aims to...
Woonsocket Call
C3.AI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating C3.ai, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against C3.ai. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of C3.ai have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.
Woonsocket Call
CDI Global guides successful acquisition of OGiTiX Software AG by Imprivata Inc
ANTWERP, Belgium - Jan. 26, 2023 - PRLog -- CDI Global, an International M&A advisory and Corporate Finance firm, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of OGiTiX Software AG by Imprivata Inc. Imprivata Inc, the digital identity company for mission- and life-critical industries, has entered the German market and...
Woonsocket Call
ESS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ESS Tech, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ESS Tech, Inc. (“ESS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GWH, GWH.WT) in the United States District Court for the District of Oregon on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired ESS securities between August 11, 2022 and December 7, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 13, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Woonsocket Call
TXO Energy Partners, L.P. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
MorningStar Partners, L.P., which will be renamed “TXO Energy Partners, L.P.” (“TXO”), announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 common units representing limited partner interests in TXO (the “common units”) at price to the public of $20.00 per common unit. TXO has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 common units at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. TXO’s common units are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “TXO.” The offering is expected to close on January 31, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.
Woonsocket Call
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call at 8:15 AM EST on February 16, 2023
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLMN) will release results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 ended December 25, 2022, on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at approximately 7:00 AM EST, which will be followed by a conference call to review its financial results at 8:15 AM EST the same day.
Woonsocket Call
Textiles Depot Provides High-Quality Textile Products That Help Improve Guest Experience In The Healthcare And Hospitality Sector
The healthcare and hospitality textiles wholesale supplier meets the needs for quality products. The hospitality industry is one of the most brutally competitive on the planet, where the margin for error is minimal, and customer satisfaction comes above everything. Business managers are afraid of negative reviews as they can damage their reputation, affecting their bottom line. To help in this regard, a reputable supplier, Textiles Depot, has introduced a revamped line of products designed specifically to meet the need of hotel owners, Airbnb owners, and hospitals.
Woonsocket Call
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces the launch of Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05% in the U.S. Market
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”) today announced the launch of Dr. Reddy’s Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05%, a therapeutic generic equivalent to Durezol® (Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05%) in the U.S. market, following the approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
Woonsocket Call
Eccentric Engine’s Launches First Ever Virtual Retail Cloud at NADA 2023 To Demonstrate Scalability of Automotive Retail Metaverse
Eccentric Engine, a digital auto retail experience platform company, which is home to top automotive brands in India in their digital transformation journey, has now set eyes on a truly global footprint. They are now gearing to deliver their flagship offering, ‘Virtual Retail Cloud’ in January to U.S. dealerships.
Woonsocket Call
AI CCTV Market 2023 Global – Innovation, Technologies, Applications, Verticals, Strategies & Strength, Opportunities Forecasts to 2028
“According to SNS insider, the AI CCTV Market Size was valued at US$ 16.11 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach US$ 43.12 billion by 2028, with a growing CAGR of 15.1% during the Forecast Period 2022-2030.”. Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2023 -- AI CCTV Market Overview 2023:
Woonsocket Call
AmzDoge Financial landed on the NASDAQ screen in Times Square, New York
New York - With the development of the digital economy and the intensification of global brand competition, Web3.0 digital financial companies are also facing more and more competition and opportunities from around the world. January 22, 2023 14:30 PM, AmzDoge Financial (AD for short), which has received much attention, landed on the NASDAQ big screen in Times Square, New York. At the "crossroads of the world", it is announced to the world that it will change the quantitative trading mode of digital assets and create a new ecology of the global digital economy.
Woonsocket Call
Painting Is A Part Of Maintenance Exclaims A ThreeBestRated® Expert From Surrey
Painting is a kind of art! Not only the sketch on a canvas, coating a house is also an artwork. Both involve creativity and passion to bring the best outcome. Painting plays a vital role in the finishing of the property which elevates the look of it. We are aware of the importance of maintenance for a property as it brings us various merits from contribution to the value of it to make it better for usage. Still, only experts are knowledgeable about the importance of proper painting in the maintenance of a property. Painting has a vital contribution to maintenance — remarks Holloway Painting, the 2023 ThreeBestRated® award winner for best painters in Surrey. They are kind enough to share some points on the concern,
Woonsocket Call
FiscalNote Announces Acquisition of Dragonfly, a Leading Geopolitical Data and Security Intelligence Company for Business Risk Decision-Makers at Blue-Chip Organizations Around the World
Known for its Subscription Security Intelligence and Analysis Service SaaS Platform, Dragonfly Empowers Its Expansive, Diverse Base of Customers with Actionable Intelligence, Data, and Advisory for Mission-Critical Solutions. Dragonfly Broadens FiscalNote’s Geopolitical & Marketplace Portfolio, Provides High-Growth Annual Recurring Revenue, & Expands Global Customer Footprint. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:...
Woonsocket Call
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Argo Blockchain plc with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Argo Blockchain plc (“Argo” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ARBK) for violations of the federal securities laws. Investors who purchased the Company's American Depository Shares ("ADSs") pursuant and/or...
Woonsocket Call
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK)
The Class: Robbins LLP informs investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ: ARBK) American Depository Shares ("ADSs") pursuant to the Company’s initial public offering ("IPO") conducted on September 23, 2021, or between September 23, 2021 and October 10, 2022. The complaint alleges violations under the Securities Act of 1933 and Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Argo, together with its subsidiaries, purports to engage in the cryptocurrency mining business worldwide, including the mining of Bitcoin or Bitcoin equivalents (together, “BTC”).
Woonsocket Call
Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market Report 2022: Large Global Base of Vehicle Fleet & Projected Rise in New Auto Sales Offers Potential for Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the...
Woonsocket Call
argenx Receives Notification of PDUFA Date Extension for SC Efgartigimod
Amsterdam, the Netherlands — argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the review of the Biologics License Application (BLA) for subcutaneous (SC) efgartigimod (1000mg efgartigimod-PH20) for the treatment of adult patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) to June 20, 2023.
Woonsocket Call
ALPHO Brokers Awarded Top 5 Online Brokers At Recent Dubai Forex Expo
Dubai, U.A.E. - January 27, 2023 - Alpho is continually investing in technology in order to provide clients with the fastest execution of their orders. Whether a private, professional, or institutional investor, Alpho offers clients high-security environment. Alpho values the customers’ trust and is committed to provide the utmost levels...
Woonsocket Call
Nibav Lifts – Introducing the Top Reasons to Get a Home Lift or a Vacuum Lift in Malaysia
If you’re looking for a reliable home lifts or elevator company in Malaysia, look no further than Nibav Lifts. One product in their extensive catalog is the Nibav Air Vacuum Home Lift, a modular and lightweight elevator that can be set up in any house with no disruption. Their...
Woonsocket Call
The Brains Explore How To Prepare for a Third Party Cookie-less Future
London, UK - January 27, 2023 - Back in 2020, we were warned that the onset of a cookie-less future was near, and that by 2022, Chrome would no longer allow the use of third party cookies. While that timeline has been pushed back to 2023, this change is still inevitable, and the effects of this change will have a significant impact to say the least. Starting now, and with increasing impact, online advertisers will no longer have access to vital information on customers.
