Intertrust MarketMaker™ Solutions Toolkit to Speed Transition to Web 3.0 for the Creator Economy

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
WoodWing Embeds Workato Product to Meet Growing Customer Demand for Integrations for AI-based Digital Asset Tagging
Workato, the leading enterprise automation platform, announced today that WoodWing, a software company focusing on content orchestration, is embedding Workato to enable WoodWing’s platform to integrate with other third-party apps requested by customers. Instead of doubling down and building integrations to the third-party apps, WoodWing chose Workato’s embedded integration/automation platform as a service (iPaaS) for its faster time to market, intuitive user experience, and ability to generate high ROI.
Woonsocket Call
J:COM Deploys Qwilt’s Open Caching Solution to Deliver Superior Digital Experiences Across Japan
Expanded partnership will enable Japan’s largest cable provider to boost network capacity and enhance the quality of streaming video for millions of households in Japan. Qwilt today announced that J:COM, Japan’s leading cable broadband and multi-channel video provider, has transformed its video delivery network using Qwilt’s Open Caching solution, boosting its network capacity and enhancing the quality of live streaming, VoD and media applications delivered throughout its network. The deployment brings streaming content closer to J:COM’s 5.62 million subscribing households than ever before, enabling a superior over-the-top (OTT) streaming experience for J:COM customers.
Woonsocket Call
Digital KVMs Market 2023: Growing Demand for Remote Workforce Management and Cloud Computing - New Opportunities & Challenges
“According to SNS insider, the Digital KVMs Market Size was valued at US$ 376.4 million in 2021, and is projected to reach US$ 1735.38 Million by 2028, with a growing CAGR of 24.4% during the Forecast Period 2022-2030.”. Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2023 -- Digital KVMs Market Overview 2023:
Woonsocket Call
Eccentric Engine’s Launches First Ever Virtual Retail Cloud at NADA 2023 To Demonstrate Scalability of Automotive Retail Metaverse
Eccentric Engine, a digital auto retail experience platform company, which is home to top automotive brands in India in their digital transformation journey, has now set eyes on a truly global footprint. They are now gearing to deliver their flagship offering, ‘Virtual Retail Cloud’ in January to U.S. dealerships.
Woonsocket Call
CDI Global guides successful acquisition of OGiTiX Software AG by Imprivata Inc
ANTWERP, Belgium - Jan. 26, 2023 - PRLog -- CDI Global, an International M&A advisory and Corporate Finance firm, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of OGiTiX Software AG by Imprivata Inc. Imprivata Inc, the digital identity company for mission- and life-critical industries, has entered the German market and...
Woonsocket Call
DAS Technology Unveils New CDXP Technology Features at NADA 2023
Leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) company unveils new technology features leveraging data and integrations to enhance customer experience and boost CSI and sales. DAS Technology, the leading customer data and experience platform company leveraged by over 7,800 retailers, unveiled today new technology showcasing the company’s expanded Customer Data...
Woonsocket Call
Kodo Assets Spearheads To Revive The Once Popular Security Token Investment In Turbulent Market.
The crypto market has long been blamed for its volatility and uncertainty, driving many away as a result. The recent market crash led investors to lose millions of dollars, worsening things. That’s when many started looking for more stable options, particularly tokens/coins with real-life value. And security tokens became the primary choice for investors.
Woonsocket Call
The Brains Explore How To Prepare for a Third Party Cookie-less Future
London, UK - January 27, 2023 - Back in 2020, we were warned that the onset of a cookie-less future was near, and that by 2022, Chrome would no longer allow the use of third party cookies. While that timeline has been pushed back to 2023, this change is still inevitable, and the effects of this change will have a significant impact to say the least. Starting now, and with increasing impact, online advertisers will no longer have access to vital information on customers.
Woonsocket Call
FiscalNote Announces Acquisition of Dragonfly, a Leading Geopolitical Data and Security Intelligence Company for Business Risk Decision-Makers at Blue-Chip Organizations Around the World
Known for its Subscription Security Intelligence and Analysis Service SaaS Platform, Dragonfly Empowers Its Expansive, Diverse Base of Customers with Actionable Intelligence, Data, and Advisory for Mission-Critical Solutions. Dragonfly Broadens FiscalNote’s Geopolitical & Marketplace Portfolio, Provides High-Growth Annual Recurring Revenue, & Expands Global Customer Footprint. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:...
Woonsocket Call
Guest Ban Brings Improved Safety & Security To Hotels With Its Innovative ID Scanning Technology
Through impressive features such as visitor screening, automated PMS entry, a powerful watchlist, and more, the company’s service allows small and medium size hotels to enhance the visitor experience, while still maintaining the utmost security. January 27, 2023 - Guest Ban is bringing improved safety and security to the...
Woonsocket Call
ALPHO Brokers Awarded Top 5 Online Brokers At Recent Dubai Forex Expo
Dubai, U.A.E. - January 27, 2023 - Alpho is continually investing in technology in order to provide clients with the fastest execution of their orders. Whether a private, professional, or institutional investor, Alpho offers clients high-security environment. Alpho values the customers’ trust and is committed to provide the utmost levels...
Woonsocket Call
Global OTT TV and Video Market Forecasts Report 2023: OTT TV Episode and Movie Revenues will Reach $243 Billion in 2028; Up by $86 Billion from $157 Billion in 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global OTT TV episode and movie revenues will reach $243 billion in 2028; up by $86 billion from $157 billion in 2022. About $17 billion will be added in 2023 alone. Simon Murray, the Principal...
Woonsocket Call
Textiles Depot Provides High-Quality Textile Products That Help Improve Guest Experience In The Healthcare And Hospitality Sector
The healthcare and hospitality textiles wholesale supplier meets the needs for quality products. The hospitality industry is one of the most brutally competitive on the planet, where the margin for error is minimal, and customer satisfaction comes above everything. Business managers are afraid of negative reviews as they can damage their reputation, affecting their bottom line. To help in this regard, a reputable supplier, Textiles Depot, has introduced a revamped line of products designed specifically to meet the need of hotel owners, Airbnb owners, and hospitals.
Woonsocket Call
Realtimecampaign.com Talks about What Level of Encryption Is Ideal for a Business
Encryption is a vital tool for protecting sensitive information in today's digital age. As more business operations move online, the importance of strong encryption cannot be overstated. Because there are various levels of encryption available, it can be challenging to determine just how much encryption a business should have for cloud security without examining certain factors. Business owners can learn more here by taking certain factors into consideration.
Woonsocket Call
C3.AI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating C3.ai, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against C3.ai. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of C3.ai have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.
Woonsocket Call
New Moped Insurance Site Compares Best Prices
The site helps improve protection on the road for everyone in this emerging motor vehicle category. Due to rising gasoline prices, scooters are becoming more popular by the day in the UK. Not only are they more convenient, but they are also friendly on the pocket. However, finding moped insurance can be quite a hassle, resulting in people overpaying for them. This is where the website which compares moped and scooter insurance is trying to make a difference. The site enables people across the UK to compare moped insurance side by side more efficiently, so they can select the best one.
Woonsocket Call
Global Pet Smart Tracker Market Report 2022: Need for Pet Security and Freedom Drives Demand - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Pet Smart Tracker Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Pet Type (Dogs and Cats), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By Technology (GPS, RFID and Others), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Pet Smart...
Woonsocket Call
Painting Is A Part Of Maintenance Exclaims A ThreeBestRated® Expert From Surrey
Painting is a kind of art! Not only the sketch on a canvas, coating a house is also an artwork. Both involve creativity and passion to bring the best outcome. Painting plays a vital role in the finishing of the property which elevates the look of it. We are aware of the importance of maintenance for a property as it brings us various merits from contribution to the value of it to make it better for usage. Still, only experts are knowledgeable about the importance of proper painting in the maintenance of a property. Painting has a vital contribution to maintenance — remarks Holloway Painting, the 2023 ThreeBestRated® award winner for best painters in Surrey. They are kind enough to share some points on the concern,
Woonsocket Call
India-Visa-Online enables foreign nationals to apply for an Indian visa online.
The india-visa-online website makes it easy and convenient for travelers to obtain a visa to India. The website provides all the necessary information and forms needed to apply for a visa, and the process is simple and straightforward. Travelers can apply for a visa online, and the website also offers customer support in case any questions arise. With india-visa-online, getting a visa to India has never been easier.
Woonsocket Call
New-Zealand-Visa committed to providing a hassle-free online visa service to their clients.
New Zealand Visa Launches New Online Application Systemnew-zealand-visa, the online application system for New Zealand visas, has launched a new and improved online application system.The new system is designed to make applying for a New Zealand visa easier and faster than ever before.Some of the key features of the new system include:- A streamlined and intuitive application process- The ability to save and resume your application at any time- A dedicated customer support team to answer any questions you may haveWhether you're applying for a tourist visa, a business visa, or any other type of New Zealand visa, we encourage you to try our new online application system. We're confident you'll find it simpler and easier to use than anything else out there.
Comments / 0