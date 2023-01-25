Read full article on original website
Related
Video of Jill Biden Ushering Joe Away From Reporters Goes Viral
The footage shows the president not answering questions about classified documents ahead of White House Lunar New Year reception.
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Photo of Putin in High-Heel Shoes Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theory
Vladimir Putin, who is believed to be about 5 feet 7 inches, was photographed with students of Lomonosov Moscow State University on Students' Day on Wednesday.
Comments / 0