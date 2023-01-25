Read full article on original website
Jennifer Abdullah
2d ago
Why does it take 30 damn years??? Not sure if you have the right guy??? Makes no darn sense!!!
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.Sherif SaadTallahassee, FL
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Florida police chiefs: We ‘do not support what happened’ to Tyre Nichols
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida’s police chiefs have denounced the actions by Memphis, Tenn., police officers that resulted in the death of Tyre Nichols following a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Authorities in Memphis planned to release police bodycam footage of the attack Friday evening. “Based on what we know, the actions and conduct of the officers involved were […] The post Florida police chiefs: We ‘do not support what happened’ to Tyre Nichols appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
fox35orlando.com
Tyre Nichols: Florida leaders react to body cam video of Memphis beating death
Florida's leaders are reacting to the body cam footage released Friday night of five Memphis police officers appearing to beat Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop on January 7. On Friday, Jan. 27, at promptly 6 p.m. Central time, Memphis police released four videos that contained footage of the night Nichols was arrested — three from officers’ body-worn cameras and one from a nearby surveillance camera.
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis orders state flag at half-staff to honor Col. Joe Kittinger
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered three state buildings to lower the Florida state flag at half-staff to honor the memory and military service of Col. Joseph Kittinger, according to a release sent out on Friday. The flag will be flown at half-staff position at the Seminole...
Thousands bought fake diplomas from Florida nursing schools, feds say; 25 arrested
25 Floridians were charged in a wire fraud scheme that federal justice officials say sold thousands of fake nursing licenses across the U.S.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Vows Life Sentence For Rainbow Fentanyl Dealers Targeting Kids
Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis promised Thursday that the state of Florida would deem possessing fentanyl or other drugs made to resemble candy a first-degree felony and send those targeting children with such fentanyl to prison for life. DeSantis said during a “Preserving Law &
Florida lawmaker introduces bill to penalize drivers in left lane
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida lawmaker wants to make it illegal to drive in the left lane in the state unless you're overtaking another car. Florida Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka (R-District 78) introduced the bill, HB 421, which was filed in the House on Jan. 24. According to the bill...
wogx.com
DeSantis backs death penalty for child rapists in Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday the state will explore ways to have the death penalty for people who rape children, while he also reiterated a call to allow murderers to be sentenced to death without unanimous jury recommendations. In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling, held that...
Florida proposal aims to increase criminal penalties for hate crimes
ORLANDO, Fla. — There’s a new proposal aimed at putting an end to hate crimes in Florida. Channel 9 has been reporting on antisemitic messages found in Orange County this month. Flyers have been seen blaming members of the Jewish community for the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a new...
mypanhandle.com
Local attorneys explain ‘Stand Your Ground’ Law
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In 2005, the Florida legislature expanded the rules around self-defense with the Stand-Your-Ground Law. It provides immunity to some people who use a firearm to protect themselves. A murder and a justified killing are two very different things under the law. Bob Sombathy is...
WESH
'Disgust and disbelief': Florida leaders react to body cam footage of Tyre Nichols' deadly arrest
Memphis authorities released more than an hour of footage Friday of the violent beating of Tyre Nichols in which officers held down the Black motorist and struck him repeatedly as he screamed for his mother. The video emerged one day after the officers were charged with murder in Nichols' death.
New rules for minors at Florida State Fair
The Florida State Fair has implemented a youth policy for minors who want to attend during the evening hours.
First Coast News
See it for yourself | Here's the entire syllabus for the AP African American studies course rejected by DeSantis, state DOE
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The eyes of the country are once again on Florida. Civil rights leaders and educators nationwide have strong words for Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state Department of Education after it canceled an AP African American studies course. But what's in the course framework rejected by Florida leaders for "lacking educational value?" (see the entire syllabus below)
Miami New Times
Florida Senate Bill Seeks to Revitalize Mangrove Forests in Biscayne Bay and Beyond
Florida's mangroves play a key role in the health of the state’s coastal ecosystems, serving as nurseries for marine animals and providing a first line of defense against coastal erosion and storm surge. Around Biscayne Bay, the aquatic plant has been losing ground over the years as a result...
Man Encounters Huge Alligator While Skim Boarding in Florida
It scared him to death!Continue reading
Illinois Man Arrested In Florida Pointing Laser At Sheriff’s Helicopter
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies assigned to the Patrol Operations Bureau arrested an Illinois man for two counts of felony Misuse of a Laser Lighting Device, after he illuminated an airborne Sheriff’s Office helicopter. According to deputies, on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at approximately 10:40
Ex-boyfriend of slain Florida woman Cassie Carli indicted on federal kidnapping charges in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Nearly a year after her body was found in a barn in Alabama, Cassie Carli’s ex-boyfriend has been indicted on charges of allegedly kidnapping her. On Tuesday, a federal grand jury indicted Marcus Spanevelo on kidnapping charges, alleging that he “knowingly used a means, facility, and instrumentality of interstate and foreign […]
click orlando
Charges recommended against man who beat shark with hammer on Florida beach, FWC says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it is now recommending charges against the man accused of beating a shark with a hammer. A FWC spokesman confirmed its recommendation to News 6 Thursday afternoon. The agency has not yet said what charges the man could face, but a news release from FWC is expected sometime on Thursday.
Florida authorities suggest two charges against a man suspected of hammering a lemon shark to death: report
According to a story from Florida Today, state authorities in Florida have suggested criminal charges against a man who is suspected of killing a shark by beating it. A fisherman the age of 33 who was captured on video swinging a hammer at a lemon shark many times is shown in the sentence.
‘Death with dignity’: Florida non-profit calls for medical aid in dying law
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida non-profit organization is pushing for a law to allow people with terminal illnesses to die on their own terms. The effort comes after police say 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital as part of a planned mercy killing. Investigators say the woman made a pact with her husband to kill him if his condition worsened.
Florida judge allows Laundrie family lawyer to be added to Gabby Petito lawsuit
A Florida judge granted a motion Tuesday to add a new defendant to the lawsuit filed by Gabby Petito's parents against the parents of Brian Laundrie.
