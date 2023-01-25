ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 16

Jennifer Abdullah
2d ago

Why does it take 30 damn years??? Not sure if you have the right guy??? Makes no darn sense!!!

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Florida Phoenix

Florida police chiefs: We ‘do not support what happened’ to Tyre Nichols

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida’s police chiefs have denounced the actions by Memphis, Tenn., police officers that resulted in the death of Tyre Nichols following a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Authorities in Memphis planned to release police bodycam footage of the attack Friday evening. “Based on what we know, the actions and conduct of the officers involved were […] The post Florida police chiefs: We ‘do not support what happened’ to Tyre Nichols appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Tyre Nichols: Florida leaders react to body cam video of Memphis beating death

Florida's leaders are reacting to the body cam footage released Friday night of five Memphis police officers appearing to beat Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop on January 7. On Friday, Jan. 27, at promptly 6 p.m. Central time, Memphis police released four videos that contained footage of the night Nichols was arrested — three from officers’ body-worn cameras and one from a nearby surveillance camera.
MEMPHIS, TN
wogx.com

DeSantis backs death penalty for child rapists in Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday the state will explore ways to have the death penalty for people who rape children, while he also reiterated a call to allow murderers to be sentenced to death without unanimous jury recommendations. In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling, held that...
FLORIDA STATE
mypanhandle.com

Local attorneys explain ‘Stand Your Ground’ Law

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In 2005, the Florida legislature expanded the rules around self-defense with the Stand-Your-Ground Law. It provides immunity to some people who use a firearm to protect themselves. A murder and a justified killing are two very different things under the law. Bob Sombathy is...
PANAMA CITY, FL
First Coast News

See it for yourself | Here's the entire syllabus for the AP African American studies course rejected by DeSantis, state DOE

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The eyes of the country are once again on Florida. Civil rights leaders and educators nationwide have strong words for Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state Department of Education after it canceled an AP African American studies course. But what's in the course framework rejected by Florida leaders for "lacking educational value?" (see the entire syllabus below)
FLORIDA STATE
CBS 42

Ex-boyfriend of slain Florida woman Cassie Carli indicted on federal kidnapping charges in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Nearly a year after her body was found in a barn in Alabama, Cassie Carli’s ex-boyfriend has been indicted on charges of allegedly kidnapping her. On Tuesday, a federal grand jury indicted Marcus Spanevelo on kidnapping charges, alleging that he “knowingly used a means, facility, and instrumentality of interstate and foreign […]
ALABAMA STATE
click orlando

Charges recommended against man who beat shark with hammer on Florida beach, FWC says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it is now recommending charges against the man accused of beating a shark with a hammer. A FWC spokesman confirmed its recommendation to News 6 Thursday afternoon. The agency has not yet said what charges the man could face, but a news release from FWC is expected sometime on Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Death with dignity’: Florida non-profit calls for medical aid in dying law

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida non-profit organization is pushing for a law to allow people with terminal illnesses to die on their own terms. The effort comes after police say 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital as part of a planned mercy killing. Investigators say the woman made a pact with her husband to kill him if his condition worsened.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy