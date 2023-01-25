Read full article on original website
Arizona women’s basketball game day notebook: On Helena Pueyo, #BurgerGirls and what to expect from Washington
Arizona women’s basketball comes back home after playing its last three games on the road. The Wildcats’ schedule through the first eight games of conference play was slightly tilted towards road games with five being away from McKale Center. The first game of the weekend will be the...
Arizona pulls out road win at Washington State, avenging home loss to Cougars
Arizona has only lost seven times in the Tommy Lloyd era, and it’s still yet to lose two in a row to the same opponent. The Wildcats overcame sloppy ball handling in the first half and an extended offensive drought for much of the second half yet never trailed in a 63-58 win at Washington State on Thursday night, avenging their 13-point home loss to the Cougars on Jan. 7.
What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball visits Washington schools
Arizona is about to round the turn of the Pac-12’s 20-game conference schedule, reaching the midpoint this weekend in the middle of the Washington trip. The sixth-ranked Wildcats (17-3, 6-3 Pac-12) have one more loss than they did at this point a year ago, two more in conference play, and are two games back of UCLA in the standings.
After showing potentially its worst, Arizona’s best was on display last weekend
Arizona’s home sweep of the Los Angeles schools, especially the victory over then-No. 5 UCLA, was needed. Losers of two of their previous three games, with neither defeat being all that close, the Wildcats had slid in the conference standings, fell in the rankings and had the appearance of a team that was heading in the wrong direction.
Arizona men's basketball at Washington State game thread
The 6th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are on the road to take on the Washington State Cougars, a team they lost to at home earlier this month. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!. Arizona-Washington...
Arizona men's basketball at Washington: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online
The 6th-ranked Arizona Wildcats try to pull off a road sweep when they visit the Washington Huskies. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Arizona-Washington game time, details:. Date: Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Time: 3:30 p.m. MT.
