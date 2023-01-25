ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona pulls out road win at Washington State, avenging home loss to Cougars

Arizona has only lost seven times in the Tommy Lloyd era, and it’s still yet to lose two in a row to the same opponent. The Wildcats overcame sloppy ball handling in the first half and an extended offensive drought for much of the second half yet never trailed in a 63-58 win at Washington State on Thursday night, avenging their 13-point home loss to the Cougars on Jan. 7.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball visits Washington schools

Arizona is about to round the turn of the Pac-12’s 20-game conference schedule, reaching the midpoint this weekend in the middle of the Washington trip. The sixth-ranked Wildcats (17-3, 6-3 Pac-12) have one more loss than they did at this point a year ago, two more in conference play, and are two games back of UCLA in the standings.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

After showing potentially its worst, Arizona’s best was on display last weekend

Arizona’s home sweep of the Los Angeles schools, especially the victory over then-No. 5 UCLA, was needed. Losers of two of their previous three games, with neither defeat being all that close, the Wildcats had slid in the conference standings, fell in the rankings and had the appearance of a team that was heading in the wrong direction.
TEMPE, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona men's basketball at Washington State game thread

The 6th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are on the road to take on the Washington State Cougars, a team they lost to at home earlier this month. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!. Arizona-Washington...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy