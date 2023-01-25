Read full article on original website
Bengals powered by 3 young stars: Burrow, Chase, Higgins
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow says the Cincinnati Bengals' championship window should stay open for years. “The window is my whole career,” the franchise quarterback said matter-of-factly after the Bengals clinched their second straight AFC North title.
NFL playoffs: Vegas believes some classics could be coming
If Vegas oddsmakers are correct — and there's a reason those casinos are huge and luxurious — then football fans are in for a treat this weekend. The NFL's conference championship weekend is here: The Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC title while the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC. Both games are Sunday.
Voth, Orioles avoid arbitration, agree at $1.85 million
BALTIMORE (AP) — Right-hander Austin Voth avoided a salary arbitration hearing with the Baltimore Orioles, agreeing Thursday to a $1.85 million, one-year contract. Voth's deal includes a $2.45 million team option for 2024 that can escalate by up to $500,000 based on starts this year: $100,000 for 12 and each additional three through 24.
