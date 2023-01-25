Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
DAS Technology Unveils New CDXP Technology Features at NADA 2023
Leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) company unveils new technology features leveraging data and integrations to enhance customer experience and boost CSI and sales. DAS Technology, the leading customer data and experience platform company leveraged by over 7,800 retailers, unveiled today new technology showcasing the company’s expanded Customer Data...
Woonsocket Call
WoodWing Embeds Workato Product to Meet Growing Customer Demand for Integrations for AI-based Digital Asset Tagging
Workato, the leading enterprise automation platform, announced today that WoodWing, a software company focusing on content orchestration, is embedding Workato to enable WoodWing’s platform to integrate with other third-party apps requested by customers. Instead of doubling down and building integrations to the third-party apps, WoodWing chose Workato’s embedded integration/automation platform as a service (iPaaS) for its faster time to market, intuitive user experience, and ability to generate high ROI.
Woonsocket Call
CDI Global guides successful acquisition of OGiTiX Software AG by Imprivata Inc
ANTWERP, Belgium - Jan. 26, 2023 - PRLog -- CDI Global, an International M&A advisory and Corporate Finance firm, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of OGiTiX Software AG by Imprivata Inc. Imprivata Inc, the digital identity company for mission- and life-critical industries, has entered the German market and...
Woonsocket Call
Eccentric Engine’s Launches First Ever Virtual Retail Cloud at NADA 2023 To Demonstrate Scalability of Automotive Retail Metaverse
Eccentric Engine, a digital auto retail experience platform company, which is home to top automotive brands in India in their digital transformation journey, has now set eyes on a truly global footprint. They are now gearing to deliver their flagship offering, ‘Virtual Retail Cloud’ in January to U.S. dealerships.
Woonsocket Call
Realtimecampaign.com Talks about What Is EDR Security and How Does It Provide Greater Cybersecurity for Growing Businesses?
Companies today are often plagued with difficult-to-trace and malicious online threats. What often alludes to them is that these threats could be prevented just by fine-tuning their security needs beyond what can be supplied by their current system. When larger companies put a generic security tool in place, they expect...
Woonsocket Call
The Brains Explore How To Prepare for a Third Party Cookie-less Future
London, UK - January 27, 2023 - Back in 2020, we were warned that the onset of a cookie-less future was near, and that by 2022, Chrome would no longer allow the use of third party cookies. While that timeline has been pushed back to 2023, this change is still inevitable, and the effects of this change will have a significant impact to say the least. Starting now, and with increasing impact, online advertisers will no longer have access to vital information on customers.
Woonsocket Call
FiscalNote Announces Acquisition of Dragonfly, a Leading Geopolitical Data and Security Intelligence Company for Business Risk Decision-Makers at Blue-Chip Organizations Around the World
Known for its Subscription Security Intelligence and Analysis Service SaaS Platform, Dragonfly Empowers Its Expansive, Diverse Base of Customers with Actionable Intelligence, Data, and Advisory for Mission-Critical Solutions. Dragonfly Broadens FiscalNote’s Geopolitical & Marketplace Portfolio, Provides High-Growth Annual Recurring Revenue, & Expands Global Customer Footprint. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:...
Woonsocket Call
AI CCTV Market 2023 Global – Innovation, Technologies, Applications, Verticals, Strategies & Strength, Opportunities Forecasts to 2028
“According to SNS insider, the AI CCTV Market Size was valued at US$ 16.11 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach US$ 43.12 billion by 2028, with a growing CAGR of 15.1% during the Forecast Period 2022-2030.”. Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2023 -- AI CCTV Market Overview 2023:
Woonsocket Call
Kodo Assets Spearheads To Revive The Once Popular Security Token Investment In Turbulent Market.
The crypto market has long been blamed for its volatility and uncertainty, driving many away as a result. The recent market crash led investors to lose millions of dollars, worsening things. That’s when many started looking for more stable options, particularly tokens/coins with real-life value. And security tokens became the primary choice for investors.
Woonsocket Call
J:COM Deploys Qwilt’s Open Caching Solution to Deliver Superior Digital Experiences Across Japan
Expanded partnership will enable Japan’s largest cable provider to boost network capacity and enhance the quality of streaming video for millions of households in Japan. Qwilt today announced that J:COM, Japan’s leading cable broadband and multi-channel video provider, has transformed its video delivery network using Qwilt’s Open Caching solution, boosting its network capacity and enhancing the quality of live streaming, VoD and media applications delivered throughout its network. The deployment brings streaming content closer to J:COM’s 5.62 million subscribing households than ever before, enabling a superior over-the-top (OTT) streaming experience for J:COM customers.
Woonsocket Call
Guest Ban Brings Improved Safety & Security To Hotels With Its Innovative ID Scanning Technology
Through impressive features such as visitor screening, automated PMS entry, a powerful watchlist, and more, the company’s service allows small and medium size hotels to enhance the visitor experience, while still maintaining the utmost security. January 27, 2023 - Guest Ban is bringing improved safety and security to the...
Woonsocket Call
PPC Experts at The Brains Unveil 4 Ways To Improve Paid Performance and Engagement
London, UK - January 27, 2023 - Times are getting tougher for businesses in the UK and abroad, and difficult decisions are being made about marketing spend. But is now the time to cut back? What if your ads aren't currently working out the way you thought they would? Surely the best business decision would be to abandon paid advertising and invest elsewhere?
Woonsocket Call
Textiles Depot Provides High-Quality Textile Products That Help Improve Guest Experience In The Healthcare And Hospitality Sector
The healthcare and hospitality textiles wholesale supplier meets the needs for quality products. The hospitality industry is one of the most brutally competitive on the planet, where the margin for error is minimal, and customer satisfaction comes above everything. Business managers are afraid of negative reviews as they can damage their reputation, affecting their bottom line. To help in this regard, a reputable supplier, Textiles Depot, has introduced a revamped line of products designed specifically to meet the need of hotel owners, Airbnb owners, and hospitals.
Woonsocket Call
Reatimecampaign.com Discusses How To Make an Impact With Custom Product Boxes
A company's packaging isn't only about protecting the products. It's also about expressing the brand, building customer trust, and creating an impact. The fact is, the packaging is one of the critical points of differentiation. When done right, a company can convey a message clearly and quickly, and customers will pay attention, remember the product, and buy it.
Woonsocket Call
Nibav Lifts – Introducing the Top Reasons to Get a Home Lift or a Vacuum Lift in Malaysia
If you’re looking for a reliable home lifts or elevator company in Malaysia, look no further than Nibav Lifts. One product in their extensive catalog is the Nibav Air Vacuum Home Lift, a modular and lightweight elevator that can be set up in any house with no disruption. Their...
Woonsocket Call
Realtimecampaign.com Talks about What Level of Encryption Is Ideal for a Business
Encryption is a vital tool for protecting sensitive information in today's digital age. As more business operations move online, the importance of strong encryption cannot be overstated. Because there are various levels of encryption available, it can be challenging to determine just how much encryption a business should have for cloud security without examining certain factors. Business owners can learn more here by taking certain factors into consideration.
Woonsocket Call
BR Williams Announces 2022 Top Carrier Awards
BR Williams — one of the country’s supply chain leaders — recently announced the winners of its 2022 Carrier of the Year awards. Every year, BR Williams Logistics, LLC recognizes their most dependable carriers. As a customer-centric organization celebrating 65 years of service, BR Williams aims to...
Woonsocket Call
Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market Report 2022: Large Global Base of Vehicle Fleet & Projected Rise in New Auto Sales Offers Potential for Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the...
Woonsocket Call
Global Luxury Travel Market 2022: Featuring Absolute Travel, Thomas Cook, Scott Dunn and Travelopia Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Luxury Travel Market Size By Tour Type, By Age Group Of Travellers, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global Luxury Travel Market was valued at USD 1072.2 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1795.7 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028.
Woonsocket Call
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces the launch of Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05% in the U.S. Market
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”) today announced the launch of Dr. Reddy’s Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05%, a therapeutic generic equivalent to Durezol® (Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05%) in the U.S. market, following the approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
Comments / 0