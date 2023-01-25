Read full article on original website
ABC Action News
Lucid Zero Proof Lounge & Restaurant is Tampa Bay's First & Only Dry Bar
As Dry January comes to a close, you may be looking for something to help you make it to the end of the month, or maybe you're hoping to make a lifestyle change altogether!. Lucid Zero Proof Lounge & Restaurant is now open in Valrico. It's Tampa Bay's first and only dry bar, offering all the enjoyment of winding down with your favorite libation, without the unhealthy effects on your body.
"Universal School Choice" bill clears first committee in Florida Legislature
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Republican lawmakers' "universal school choice" bill cleared its first committee in the Florida House Thursday. By a vote of 13-4, the Choice and Innovation Committee cleared the bill even without an estimated cost attached to it. Lauderhill Democrat Lisa Dunkley was the only member to cross party lines.
