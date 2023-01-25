Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Man arrested for DUI following head-on injury wreck
Drugs and alcohol are suspected as factors in an accident Friday night near West Seventh Street and Dawson Springs Road in Hopkinsville that sent one person to the hospital and another to jail. The collision report from HPD says 64-year old Alvin Mason of Hopkinsville was attempting to make a...
kbsi23.com
Murray man facing drug, gun charges after traffic stop
MURRAY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Murray man faces firearms and drug charges after an investigation led to a traffic stop. Gabriel Gutierrez, 38 faces charges of trafficking of controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (meth), no operators license, possessesion of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of an open alcohol container.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Wreck
A woman was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was eastbound attempting to turn into the Copper Still parking lot when it collided with a westbound car. The driver of the car was treated by Hopkinsville EMS and then...
WSMV
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested following a vehicle pursuit on Thursday in Montgomery County. At around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Montgomery County Deputies said they spotted a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle seen at several recent residential shootings. Deputies activated their police...
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Montgomery County
A man was arrested after leading Montgomery County deputies on a chase Thursday.
kbsi23.com
Calvert City man faces trafficking, possession of Fentanyl charges
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Marshall County man faces trafficking and possessing Fentanyl charges after he was arrested in McCracken County. Brice Alexander, 22, of Calvert City faces charges of trafficking in a 1st-degree – controlled substance – Fentanyl, possession of a 1st-degree -controlled substance – Fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.
whopam.com
Man flown to Nashville hospital after early morning stabbing
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a man was stabbed during a disturbance early Friday morning at an apartment on Talbert Drive. Officers were called to the apartment in the 100 block of Talbert shortly after 1 a.m. and found 28-year old Abayomi Cousins of Hopkinsville with a stab wound to the upper abdomen. Cousins and the suspect had been in an altercation when he was stabbed with a knife, according to the incident report.
One dead, two injured after shooting at Dodge's in Clarksville
One person is dead and two people are injured after an early morning shooting in Clarksville Saturday. The shooting took place outside Dodge's in the 1500 block of Fort Campbell Boulevard.
rewind943.com
13 guns stolen from Clarksville vehicles in only 2 months, police urge locking doors
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Over the last two months, the Clarksville Police Department has responded to 99 reported stolen vehicles and 124 vehicle burglaries. Since Jan. 1, there have been 13 firearms stolen out of these vehicles. The common denominator in a majority of these reports is that the vehicles were left unlocked and the keys or key fob was left inside the vehicle, and in some instances, the vehicle was left running and unoccupied.
whopam.com
Arrest made after high speed pursuit
A high-speed pursuit Wednesday afternoon in Hopkinsville ended with the arrest of the driver on multiple charges. A Hopkinsville police officer attempted to stop 38-year old Julian Bell of Hopkinsville after Bell passed him on East Ninth Street traveling at a high rate of speed while weaving in and out of traffic, according to the arrest citation.
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Hopkinsville Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 64-year-old Alvin Mason of Hopkinsville was eastbound in front of the Copper Still when it collided with a westbound car driven by 66-year-old Nancy Martin.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After High-Speed Pursuit
A Hopkinsville man was charged after leading law enforcement on a pursuit in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop 38-year-old Julian Bell for going 46 mph over the speed limit on Pembroke Road and he fled while giving officers an obscene gesture. The pursuit reportedly came...
whopam.com
Man arrested on felony assault charge
An investigation into an incident late Wednesday night on South Kentucky Avenue led to the arrest of a man on a felony assault charge. The 45-year old female victim met officers in the street as they arrived and told Hopkinsville police that her boyfriend, 49-year old Joseph Tidwell of Hopkinsville, had struck her multiple times with a folding lawn chair.
whvoradio.com
Man Severely Injured In Hopkinsville Stabbing
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was stabbed at an apartment on Talbert Drive in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say two men got into an argument and one stabbed the other in the chest. The man that was stabbed was treated and transported to a...
Wave 3
Man in court after deadly wrong-way crash on I-65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thomas Catalina, the man accused of causing a deadly wrong-way crash on I-65, was in court on Thursday. Catalina appeared in person for a pretrial conference. Catalina is facing murder charges for driving the wrong way on I-65 in August 2022, crashing into several cars at...
WSMV
Injuries reported in head-on Clarksville crash
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police said multiple people were injured Friday night in a head-on collision in Clarksville. Officers responded to the crash at Wilma Rudolph Road near Applebee’s at about 10:20 p.m., according to the Clarksville Police Department. As of Friday night, the status of those injured in the crash was unknown. Motorists were advised to find an alternate route until the roadway was opened back up.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Identified As Tuesday Stabbing Victim
Police have released the name of a man who was severely injured in a stabbing on West 13th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 20-year-old Lorentez Sherrill, of Hopkinsville, was stabbed in the roadway on West 13th Street and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He was treated at Jennie Stuart Health and then flown to another hospital due to his injuries.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In East 21st Street Wreck
A woman was injured in a wreck on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a van was exiting the Pennyrile Electric parking lot when it collided with a car that was on East 21st Street. The driver of the car was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to...
wevv.com
Two adults and child injured in Madisonville crash
Three people were injured in a Wednesday morning crash that happened in Madisonville, Kentucky. The Madisonville Police Department says the crash happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Brown Road and Sunrise Drive. According to MPD, two cars were involved in the crash. MPD says the driver of one...
14news.com
Muhlenberg Co. woman accused of adult abuse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been indicted on adult abuse charges. Officials with the attorney general’s office say 24-year old Madison Hill, of Central City, abused or neglected a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker. Hill’s first court appearance is set for next week....
