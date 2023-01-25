Everstream Analytics Celebrates Record Business Growth, Product Innovation, and a Growing Client Community

Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
FiscalNote Announces Acquisition of Dragonfly, a Leading Geopolitical Data and Security Intelligence Company for Business Risk Decision-Makers at Blue-Chip Organizations Around the World
Known for its Subscription Security Intelligence and Analysis Service SaaS Platform, Dragonfly Empowers Its Expansive, Diverse Base of Customers with Actionable Intelligence, Data, and Advisory for Mission-Critical Solutions. Dragonfly Broadens FiscalNote’s Geopolitical & Marketplace Portfolio, Provides High-Growth Annual Recurring Revenue, & Expands Global Customer Footprint. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:...
Woonsocket Call
WoodWing Embeds Workato Product to Meet Growing Customer Demand for Integrations for AI-based Digital Asset Tagging
Workato, the leading enterprise automation platform, announced today that WoodWing, a software company focusing on content orchestration, is embedding Workato to enable WoodWing’s platform to integrate with other third-party apps requested by customers. Instead of doubling down and building integrations to the third-party apps, WoodWing chose Workato’s embedded integration/automation platform as a service (iPaaS) for its faster time to market, intuitive user experience, and ability to generate high ROI.
Woonsocket Call
Textiles Depot Provides High-Quality Textile Products That Help Improve Guest Experience In The Healthcare And Hospitality Sector
The healthcare and hospitality textiles wholesale supplier meets the needs for quality products. The hospitality industry is one of the most brutally competitive on the planet, where the margin for error is minimal, and customer satisfaction comes above everything. Business managers are afraid of negative reviews as they can damage their reputation, affecting their bottom line. To help in this regard, a reputable supplier, Textiles Depot, has introduced a revamped line of products designed specifically to meet the need of hotel owners, Airbnb owners, and hospitals.
Woonsocket Call
CDI Global guides successful acquisition of OGiTiX Software AG by Imprivata Inc
ANTWERP, Belgium - Jan. 26, 2023 - PRLog -- CDI Global, an International M&A advisory and Corporate Finance firm, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of OGiTiX Software AG by Imprivata Inc. Imprivata Inc, the digital identity company for mission- and life-critical industries, has entered the German market and...
Woonsocket Call
Digital KVMs Market 2023: Growing Demand for Remote Workforce Management and Cloud Computing - New Opportunities & Challenges
“According to SNS insider, the Digital KVMs Market Size was valued at US$ 376.4 million in 2021, and is projected to reach US$ 1735.38 Million by 2028, with a growing CAGR of 24.4% during the Forecast Period 2022-2030.”. Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2023 -- Digital KVMs Market Overview 2023:
Woonsocket Call
Realtimecampaign.com Talks about What Is EDR Security and How Does It Provide Greater Cybersecurity for Growing Businesses?
Companies today are often plagued with difficult-to-trace and malicious online threats. What often alludes to them is that these threats could be prevented just by fine-tuning their security needs beyond what can be supplied by their current system. When larger companies put a generic security tool in place, they expect...
Woonsocket Call
Eccentric Engine’s Launches First Ever Virtual Retail Cloud at NADA 2023 To Demonstrate Scalability of Automotive Retail Metaverse
Eccentric Engine, a digital auto retail experience platform company, which is home to top automotive brands in India in their digital transformation journey, has now set eyes on a truly global footprint. They are now gearing to deliver their flagship offering, ‘Virtual Retail Cloud’ in January to U.S. dealerships.
Woonsocket Call
Guest Ban Brings Improved Safety & Security To Hotels With Its Innovative ID Scanning Technology
Through impressive features such as visitor screening, automated PMS entry, a powerful watchlist, and more, the company’s service allows small and medium size hotels to enhance the visitor experience, while still maintaining the utmost security. January 27, 2023 - Guest Ban is bringing improved safety and security to the...
Woonsocket Call
PPC Experts at The Brains Unveil 4 Ways To Improve Paid Performance and Engagement
London, UK - January 27, 2023 - Times are getting tougher for businesses in the UK and abroad, and difficult decisions are being made about marketing spend. But is now the time to cut back? What if your ads aren't currently working out the way you thought they would? Surely the best business decision would be to abandon paid advertising and invest elsewhere?
Woonsocket Call
AI CCTV Market 2023 Global – Innovation, Technologies, Applications, Verticals, Strategies & Strength, Opportunities Forecasts to 2028
“According to SNS insider, the AI CCTV Market Size was valued at US$ 16.11 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach US$ 43.12 billion by 2028, with a growing CAGR of 15.1% during the Forecast Period 2022-2030.”. Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2023 -- AI CCTV Market Overview 2023:
Woonsocket Call
Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market Report 2022: Large Global Base of Vehicle Fleet & Projected Rise in New Auto Sales Offers Potential for Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the...
Woonsocket Call
Global Low Speed Electric Vehicle Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Low Speed Electric Vehicle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global low speed electric vehicle market size reached US$ 3.94 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 9.12 Billion by...
Woonsocket Call
Kodo Assets Spearheads To Revive The Once Popular Security Token Investment In Turbulent Market.
The crypto market has long been blamed for its volatility and uncertainty, driving many away as a result. The recent market crash led investors to lose millions of dollars, worsening things. That’s when many started looking for more stable options, particularly tokens/coins with real-life value. And security tokens became the primary choice for investors.
Woonsocket Call
The Brains Explore How To Prepare for a Third Party Cookie-less Future
London, UK - January 27, 2023 - Back in 2020, we were warned that the onset of a cookie-less future was near, and that by 2022, Chrome would no longer allow the use of third party cookies. While that timeline has been pushed back to 2023, this change is still inevitable, and the effects of this change will have a significant impact to say the least. Starting now, and with increasing impact, online advertisers will no longer have access to vital information on customers.
Woonsocket Call
GINKGO BIOWORKS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Ginkgo Bioworks with a Class Period from May 11, 2021 to October 5, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Ginkgo Bioworks have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.
Woonsocket Call
ALPHO Brokers Awarded Top 5 Online Brokers At Recent Dubai Forex Expo
Dubai, U.A.E. - January 27, 2023 - Alpho is continually investing in technology in order to provide clients with the fastest execution of their orders. Whether a private, professional, or institutional investor, Alpho offers clients high-security environment. Alpho values the customers’ trust and is committed to provide the utmost levels...
Woonsocket Call
BR Williams Announces 2022 Top Carrier Awards
BR Williams — one of the country’s supply chain leaders — recently announced the winners of its 2022 Carrier of the Year awards. Every year, BR Williams Logistics, LLC recognizes their most dependable carriers. As a customer-centric organization celebrating 65 years of service, BR Williams aims to...
Woonsocket Call
TXO Energy Partners, L.P. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
MorningStar Partners, L.P., which will be renamed “TXO Energy Partners, L.P.” (“TXO”), announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 common units representing limited partner interests in TXO (the “common units”) at price to the public of $20.00 per common unit. TXO has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 common units at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. TXO’s common units are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “TXO.” The offering is expected to close on January 31, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.
Woonsocket Call
Global Pet Smart Tracker Market Report 2022: Need for Pet Security and Freedom Drives Demand - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Pet Smart Tracker Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Pet Type (Dogs and Cats), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By Technology (GPS, RFID and Others), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Pet Smart...
Woonsocket Call
Global OTT TV and Video Market Forecasts Report 2023: OTT TV Episode and Movie Revenues will Reach $243 Billion in 2028; Up by $86 Billion from $157 Billion in 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global OTT TV episode and movie revenues will reach $243 billion in 2028; up by $86 billion from $157 billion in 2022. About $17 billion will be added in 2023 alone. Simon Murray, the Principal...
