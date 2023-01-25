Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
Florida car dealer sees blue orb changing shape on security cameraRoger MarshOcala, FL
This might just be the scariest road in FloridaEvie M.Lady Lake, FL
ocala-news.com
Ocala seeks local teens, young adults for lifeguard training program
The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is currently accepting applications from young residents between the ages of 15 and 21 who are interested in becoming a lifeguard for the City of Ocala. The Developing Recreation Professionals’ Aquatics Program will teach participants a variety of skills including CPR and first aide,...
WCJB
Williams Elementary students demonstrate life during colonialism
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -One class of fifth graders put a month’s worth of work into a three-minute performance of life before the 1700s. Williams Elementary School students performed “Williamsville” on Thursday morning. The program consists of 9 three-minute long skits depicting various formers of colonial life. Whether it was witch trials, jobs, or school life, Williams Elementary teacher Laura Maxwell says the performance helps her students get a hands-on approach to learning this portion of American history.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department introduces newest officers, sergeants
The Ocala Police Department recently welcomed its newest officers and sergeants who will be serving and protecting the local community. During a ceremony that was held on Monday, January 23, Officers Bellamy, Fogarty, and McEvoy officially joined the Ocala Police Department after they were sworn in by Mayor Kent Guinn to serve and protect the City of Ocala with integrity, courage, and character.
Lake County child arrested after punching school bus driver, aide
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County school bus driver and a bus aide are recovering after deputies said an out-of-control, 12-year-old student hit them. It happened as the bus was picking up students for school near Clermont Thursday morning. The student was arrested and is facing aggravated battery charges.
alachuachronicle.com
Newberry High School student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to school
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Dennis L. Hale, 16, was charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds, theft of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a minor yesterday after the School Resource Deputy (SRD) at Newberry High School reportedly found a stolen firearm in his backpack. According...
Independent Florida Alligator
Inmate dies at Alachua County Jail from ‘medical emergency,’ sheriff announces
alachuachronicle.com
ASO and FDLE launch investigations after inmate death
ocala-news.com
Belleview police officer competes in Battle Axe Showdown
A Belleview police officer traveled to Texas this past weekend to compete in a popular amateur Strongman competition. The fourth annual Battle Axe Showdown was held on Saturday, January 21 in Garland, Texas, and the event attracted athletes from across the country. One of those athletes was Belleview Police Department Officer Jessica Galler.
ocala-news.com
DrumFit classes heading to Mary Sue Rich Community Center
The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will soon host a weekly series of cardio drumming classes at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place. The DrumFit classes will be held on every Wednesday, beginning on February 1 through March 8, at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center located at 1821 NW 21st Avenue. There will be morning (8 a.m. to 9 a.m.) and evening (6 p.m. to 7 p.m.) classes available.
alachuachronicle.com
2022 Jail Booking Summary, Part 2
We recently published a jail booking log analysis comparing 2022 and 2021 but did not include a breakdown by booking type or law enforcement agency. We have also obtained data from Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASO) and Gainesville Police Department (GPD) to try to compare the numbers of reported crimes for 2022 and 2021.
WCJB
Sheriff’s office identifies inmate who died at the Alachua County Jail
WCJB
Man died in jail after deputies say he experienced medical emergency
WCJB
Family member demands justice for New Year’s Day shooting in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been almost four weeks, and no one has been arrested for a shooting that killed 24-year-old Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey and 30-year-old D’amonta Harris and hurt four others. Van Croskey’s cousin Fulton Wilson said he’s spoken to their parents. “They’re both...
Marion County School Board 2023-24 calendar still under consideration
On Tuesday, the Marion County School Board rejected the proposed calendar for the 2023-24 school year, which presented a bevy of changes to the current calendar, notably the return of one-hour early release days. Posted on the Marion County Public Schools Facebook page shortly after a work session last Thursday,...
ocala-news.com
Teen bicyclist hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Gainesville
A 13-year-old boy was critically injured on Wednesday evening after his bicycle was struck by a vehicle in northwest Gainesville. At approximately 7:35 p.m., Gainesville Police Department officers responded to the 4400 block of NW 13th Street in Gainesville in reference to a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist. Shortly...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy helps resident after vehicle runs over mattress on Highway 441
A Marion County resident and cancer survivor recently reached out to the sheriff’s office to thank a deputy who helped her when a large item became lodged under her vehicle on U.S. Highway 441. On October 22, 2022, the resident was traveling on U.S. Highway 441 when her truck...
WCJB
Statewide Teaching Shortages Affecting Local School Districts
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida’s teaching vacancies have now exceeded 5,000 for the first time according to the Florida Education Association. The teaching shortage is now double what it was just two years ago. In Marion County, the teaching shortage is at a crisis level. The number of Florida teaching...
ocala-news.com
Marion County launches Property Alert Service for residents
The Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office has launched a Property Alert Service to help residents identify unauthorized or potentially fraudulent activity. The service, which is free and available to the public, will notify subscribers via email within 24 hours after documents, such as a deed, mortgage, or other land records containing a specific Parcel ID or Party Name, have been recorded into Marion County’s Official Records.
WCJB
Trinity United Methodist Church hosts the Alachua County teacher of the year ceremony
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teachers, with 60 years of experience combined, will take part in the Alachua County teacher of the year ceremony on Thursday. The three finalists are Lilliemarie Gore, the behavior resource teacher at Sidney Lanier School, Richard Thomas, the dean at Kanapaha Middle School, and Karen Kearney a teacher at Buchholz High School.
orangeobserver.com
West Orange High student hospitalized, doctors baffled
When 16-year-old Valeria Arraiz Ramos came home from school Wednesday, Jan. 4, her family knew there was something wrong. Valeria was behaving differently, moving slowly and barely speaking. That night, she barely slept or ate. The West Orange High School junior has now been at the AdventHealth for Children hospital...
