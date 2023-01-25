Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Elaine Chao has had enough of Donald Trump’s racist taunts
About a month before the 2022 midterm elections, Donald Trump went after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in an unusually ugly way, suggesting the Republican lawmaker “has a DEATH WISH” for legislating in ways the former president didn’t like. But Trump didn’t stop there. In the same...
MSNBC
DeSantis’ death penalty remarks suggest he’d continue Trump’s execution spree
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, wants to make it easier to execute people. It’s one of the latest signs that he wants to move the law backward not only for his state but for the country, as well, if he takes the White House. Talking...
MSNBC
The GOP clearly hasn’t thought through its DirecTV complaints
At face value, the dispute between DirecTV and Newsmax seems like the sort of corporate clash that occasionally arises in the telecommunications industry. The provider and the cable channel have a disagreement over funding, so the former decided this week to cut ties with the latter. The Daily Beast ran...
MSNBC
Chris Hayes: The Republican Party’s 2024 candidate quality problem
“DeSantis, Pompeo, Haley, Pence—any of them—are going to have to confront Trump face-to-face," says Chris Hayes. "So far none of the serious contenders have been willing to do so. Stunts, soundbites, subtweets, subtext—it doesn't work. It only gets you so far."Jan. 27, 2023.
MSNBC
Trump's half-hearted attempt to save Peter Navarro from trial
When it comes to White House aides, Donald Trump clearly had his favorites. And thanks to a recent move Trump made in court, that fact is probably hitting former White House adviser Peter Navarro with the force of an 18-wheeler right about now. Navarro’s contempt of Congress trial for refusing...
MSNBC
Trump and Barr lose as ‘deep state’ bomb goes off: Failed DOJ plot revealed in exposé
A New York Times bombshell investigation exposes new details and "ethical" breaches in the failed effort by Trump Attorney General Bill Barr to tarr the DOJ, and find a "deep state" bias against Donald Trump. Barr's handpicked prosecutor failed to find supporting evidence or win the few cases he filed, and the Times reports intelligence agencies contradicted Barr's theories -- and ultimately his “strained justification” for the probe fell apart. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber analyzes the story on the day it broke, and, while carefully noting there were no alleged crimes, the account raises other questions of ethics and abuse of power by Barr.Jan. 27, 2023.
MSNBC
The Marjorie Taylor Greene VP rumors are a frog-in-boiling-water moment
MAGA firebrand and serial conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is rumored to be angling for the position of Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick in the 2024 election. Whether that’s remotely likely is hard to say at this point. But the fact that at least some figures on the right see it as plausible speaks to the catastrophic state of the GOP’s establishment politics today.
MSNBC
Details expose Barr’s Durham probe as a law enforcement scandal
Over the course of his scandalous tenure as the nation’s attorney general, Bill Barr effectively positioned himself and the Justice Department as an extension of Donald Trump’s political operation. That changed, however, as the Republican lawyer made the transition back to private life. In fact, as the Trump...
MSNBC
Biden's and Trump's document scandals are more alike than Biden claims
On Joe Biden’s first day as president, then-White House press secretary Jen Psaki assured reporters that he was committed to bringing “transparency and truth back to government.” Implicit in Psaki’s assertion was that former President Donald Trump wasn’t nearly as committed. But as the scandal surrounding Biden’s mishandling of classified materials continues to develop, the public has every reason to question both Biden’s commitment to transparency and whether the contrast between his behavior and Trump’s is as stark as the White House insists it is.
MSNBC
Why Democrats have to play along with the GOP’s biggest waste of time
Nobody has ever accused the modern Republican Party of shying away from the dramatic. The House GOP caucus in particular has turned histrionics into an art form, honing its craft over years of horrifying symbiosis with conservative media. From that unending reservoir of dudgeon comes its latest affront to governance: two subcommittees designed to lend patinas of credibility to some of the right’s darkest conspiracies.
MSNBC
SCOTUS approval polling is still low but somehow up with Democrats. Why?
There’s a new poll out on the Supreme Court, and, while the court's approval rating is still low after the Dobbs ruling overturned Roe v. Wade last summer, the latest numbers are a bit odd. The Marquette Law School poll shows that Democratic support for the Republican-controlled court has...
MSNBC
Report exposes Durham as tool of Barr's political weaponization of DOJ
Alex Wagner shares details from an astonishing new report from the New York Times that looks at how Special Counsel John Durham's investigation of the Trump Russia investigation was manipulated by former Attorney General Bill Barr for its political utility to Donald Trump. Jan. 27, 2023.
MSNBC
Congress at stalemate on debt ceiling legislation
Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and Josh Gottheimer, D-NJ, both of the Problem Solvers Caucus, discuss the fight over the debt ceiling.Jan. 26, 2023.
MSNBC
Expert: House GOP has blocked legislation that would prevent tragic cases like Tyre Nichols death
Tyre Nichols died after encountering Memphis police officers. Now five ex-officers are being charged with his murder after being fired. MSNBC legal analyst Paul Butler joins Joy Reid on this debacle of justice saying, "It's the Republicans in Congress that have stood in the way of passing legislation that would make a difference and prevent more tragic cases like this one."Jan. 27, 2023.
MSNBC
As their debt ceiling scheme advances, the GOP still has no plan
About 10 years ago, in the midst of one of the Republicans’ many government shutdowns, the GOP found itself in a difficult situation. The party and its leaders were excited about their shutdown scheme, and they expected to gain some concessions from the Obama White House. Republicans just couldn’t quite settle on a specific plan.
MSNBC
Gallego: If Sinema runs, she’s a ‘guaranteed third-place losing candidate’
Rep. Ruben Gallego: “Kyrsten Sinema is not popular with anybody. The only way for Democrats to keep this race is for a strong Democrat to run and win. Kyrsten running this on her own…assures that the Republicans are going to win.”Jan. 27, 2023.
MSNBC
‘Let it burn’: MAGA flouts Reagan’s warning after Trump racked up debt
After Trump’s historic spending spree, the GOP now calling for cuts under Biden. MSNBC’S Ari Melber shows you how Trump is responsible for 25% of U.S. debt, rising by $7 trillion and explains how the party of Reagan became the party of MAGA brinksmanship.Jan. 26, 2023.
MSNBC
After Hannity confession in billion dollar lies case, Fox eyes DeSantis over Trump
Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox News is causing headaches for the network and boss Rupert Murdoch. Political Strategist Chai Komanduri joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber, and discusses Fox’s recent programming “pivot” toward Ron DeSantis. Komanduri argues Murdoch views Trump as a financial liability in several ways, and is ready to “get off that train.”Jan. 27, 2023.
MSNBC
Scandals aside, it’s absurd that we’re still putting classified info on paper
Last week, classified materials were found at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home. Of course, that discovery followed the discoveries of classified documents at President Joe Biden’s vacated office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement and at his Delaware residence. And those two cases came after the FBI executed a search warrant to retrieve documents from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. Also, in December, Trump’s attorneys reportedly found two documents with classified markings at a storage unit in West Palm Beach.
MSNBC
Kevin McCarthy's committee power grab could hurt him — and us, too
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is vowing to block three Democrats from key House committees as retribution for Democrats stripping two extremist far-right lawmakers of their committee assignments in the last Congress. But McCarthy’s refusal to seat the Democrats — Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff...
Comments / 0