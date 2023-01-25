Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Dry weather to start the weekend, rain arrives Sunday
We get at least two more dry days before rain falls again. Check the video forecast for the latest. Dry weather has been uncommon this month. Birmingham has 6.72” of rain: 2.68” more than average through January 25th. More rain is coming, but we tack on at least one more dry day Saturday before showers start up again.
Alabamians Should Prepare for Heavy Rainfall, Potential Flooding
Be sure to stay weather aware because a very wet pattern will be impacting Alabama soon. This brings concerns about potential flooding due to heavy rainfall amounts. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, the wet pattern is expected to start on Sunday and “could last through much of next week with additional rounds of rainfall expected.”
wvtm13.com
Chilly, dry weather settles into Alabama through Saturday but the rainy pattern picks up again soon
Cooler, quieter weather settles in for a few days, but the rainy January pattern picks up again soon. Check the video forecast for the latest. January 2023 so far ranks as the ninth warmest and among the top twenty-five rainiest on record in Birmingham with over six inches of rain through Wednesday morning. More rain comes by the weekend, but the short-term stays quiet and much more like how January ‘should’ be according to the record books for Central Alabama.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham pizza restaurant semifinalist for national award
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham restaurant owner decided to take a chance on The Magic City and it's paying off in a big way. Ryan Westover is owner and chef at Pizza Grace on Morris Avenue in Birmingham. From the beginning, he's been on a mission to make sure his pizzas stand out above all others.
wvtm13.com
Winter Restaurant Week kicks off in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Time to dig in, the winter edition of Birmingham Restaurant week starts on Thursday. Restaurants across the city will be offering special menus. The event will run until Feb. 4.
wbrc.com
UV lights used for gel manicures linked to skin cancer risks
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A recent national study that links cancer-causing DNA damage to gel manicures is gaining attention from those who regularly get their nails done. The UV lights used to cure the polish are shown to be associated with DNA damage and mutations that cause cancer. Dr. Lauren...
wbrc.com
Towing mishap caught on camera; nearby restaurants say predatory towing been going on for years
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A tow truck driver in downtown appears to damage a car in the lot plus the car they were towing and just drives away. Neighboring businesses and customers say Parking Enforcement System’s actions are getting out of hand. Parking Enforcement System, Inc. is getting fresh...
wvtm13.com
Winter Birmingham Restaurant Week helps grow locally-owned restaurants
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A local organization is highlighting restaurants and food trucks: It's time to dig into Birmingham Restaurant Week. Birmingham Restaurant Week is a 14-year-long tradition. While some businesses struggled to survive during the pandemic, others are expanding and moving from food trucks to full restaurants. "Why not?...
Bham Now
32 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Jan. 27-29
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 32 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Ashley Lewis at 205-907-7622 or...
wvtm13.com
Shelby County Extreme bull riding starts today
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — More than 30 professional bull riders from across the country will be rolling into Shelby County for an intense battle. Athletes are competing for $18,000 right here in this arena. A lot of them will use this money to keep going to the next big competition.
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- Now
*This is a work of nonfiction based on factual information that can be found on the Alabama Law Enforcement Community Information Center's websiteas of January 26, 2023. Please be sure to check the Agency's website or any updates; permission given.
wbrc.com
It’s official: Graymont Avenue in Birmingham will be repaved
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you plan on going to the Magic City Classic, the ride in will be smoother in the years ahead. Graymont Avenue will soon be repaved in its entirety. It won’t cost the city a dime - all the funding will stem from ALDOT’s Rebuild Alabama...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man scammed for 'Hamilton' tickets after spending $2,000
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham man has a warning when it comes to online ticket purchases for entertainment events. Todd Wheeles claims he was scammed out of money for Saturday’s showing of “Hamilton” at the BJCC. Wheeles said he and his family and friends spent more...
Moody family flees landfill fire
MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — Christmas decorations are still up in Richard Harp’s home that borders the burning landfill near Moody. His family was forced to flee his home in a rush due to fears of what the landfill fire was doing to his family. ”It caused us to look at our sons and say okay, […]
Birmingham Restaurant Week kicks off with a pop-up food truck park
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Restaurant Week is officially underway in Birmingham. The event kicked off with a food truck pop-up experience Thursday. From now until Feb. 4, you can try special menu items at participating restaurants. It’s a great way to get a taste of the food scene in Birmingham. A new feature this year […]
Early Work Begins on Tuscaloosa’s ‘Transformational’ $66 Million McWright’s Ferry Road Extension
Workers took the first steps toward transforming northern Tuscaloosa last week as they laid the groundwork for the extension of McWright's Ferry Road, mayor Walt Maddox said Thursday. In his weekly Mayor's Minute message, Maddox touted what the project will mean for Tuscaloosa residents living north of the Black Warrior...
thehomewoodstar.com
Neighbors to close its doors this Sunday
Neighbors, a cooperative ice cream shop in West Homewood, is closing its doors this Sunday. First launched nearly two years ago, the shop “had one goal in mind: let’s make West Homewood better and give our neighbors something they would enjoy,” the owners said in an Instagram post late Tuesday.
WAFF
Pleasant Grove man forges iron crosses in honor of his late wife
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Daniel Long can usually be found in his garage with a hammer in his hand forging crosses from hot iron. But this story isn’t about Daniel, it’s about his late wife, Rachel. On Oct. 7, 2021, Rachel was on her way to work when...
Police say four burglars traveled to Alabama to steal luxury purses
Four Illinois men who police believe traveled to Alabama in a planned store burglary in which $34,000 in luxury purses were stolen have been arrested in Kentucky. Birmingham police said, Patrick Dudley, 23, Monro Shivers, 30, Alexis Trader, 31, and Fontain Plummer, 36, are all charged with burglary and theft after a Wednesday morning break-in at the Belk store in the Riverchase Galleria.
wbrc.com
Major crash blocking several lanes on I-459 NB past Hwy 280
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Traffic is building up on I-459 N this morning after a crash shut down several lanes. It happened just past the HWY 280 exit just before 7 a.m. Officials are on the scene. No word yet on any injuries. Please use caution in this area. Get...
