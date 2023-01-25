Cooler, quieter weather settles in for a few days, but the rainy January pattern picks up again soon. Check the video forecast for the latest. January 2023 so far ranks as the ninth warmest and among the top twenty-five rainiest on record in Birmingham with over six inches of rain through Wednesday morning. More rain comes by the weekend, but the short-term stays quiet and much more like how January ‘should’ be according to the record books for Central Alabama.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO