PennDOT lifts local road restrictions
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has restored speed limits and lifted restrictions in the area.
All counties remove Level 1 Snow Emergency
Weather conditions led multiple counties around the Miami Valley to issue snow emergencies.
PennDOT places restrictions on roads ahead of winter storm
(WTAJ) — Ahead of the snowy weather and cold temperatures moving across Pennsylvania Wednesday, restrictions on the roadways are being put in place. While PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will be actively pre-salting roadways, it’s not guaranteed to stop icy or slick spots on the roadway. With freezing temperatures, a road that looks wet […]
Ohio State Highway Patrol raises max age for cadets
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is raising the maximum age to apply to the training academy. Cadets between the ages of 21 and 40 may now apply. The previous age requirement maximum to enter academy training was 35. There are a number of other requirements to enter the academy including:
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Delaware County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyote being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
Pennsylvania could have phone-based driver's licenses by 2024
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Imagine reaching for your phone instead of your wallet next time someone – a liquor store salesperson, a police officer, an airport TSA agent – asks for your photo ID. People in some states, from Delaware to Oklahoma, don't have to just imagine that, because they can already get mobile driver's licenses. Not so yet in most states, including Pennsylvania. Rep. Dan Miller (D-Allegheny) is trying again to change that. "Again," because he's hoping the third time will be the charm for an idea he has twice before introduced: a bill to make digital state identification...
Report: Coal falls, gas climbs in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s energy landscape underwent a seismic shift in the last 20 years, according to recent federal data. For decades, coal fueled the market. Now, natural gas has asserted itself. An analysis from the Energy Information Administration illustrates the change. Natural gas power plants produced just 2% of Pennsylvania’s electricity in 2001. By 2021, natural gas covered 52% of electricity production. ...
Pennsylvania 'on high alert' for bird flu as egg prices drop
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- This case is in a different commonwealth: Virginia, not Pennsylvania. But Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture is "on high alert" for highly-pathogenic avian influenza, Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding told CBS News Friday, partly because of last week's confirmed case in Virginia. The reason? "They are in the same flyway – the Atlantic flyway – as Pennsylvania," Redding said.In other words, in the path of migrating birds, who can spread the disease, which has caused the deaths of nearly 60 million birds – and contributed to high prices for everything from Thanksgiving turkeys last November to eggs today. But it's January....
Why are people excited about Wawa's expansion in Pennsylvania?
Is Wawa the most popular convenience store chain in Pennsylvania? Ever since the company announced last June that they plan to open 40 new locations in central Pennsylvania, Google searches for "Wawa expansion" have spiked. A spokeswoman confirmed last month to NorthcentralPa.com that they are looking at sites in the local area, including State College as well as Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties. A study conducted by Payless Power Survey...
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plant
A Pennsylvania witness at Pottstown reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with three, dim orange lights slowly moving toward the Limerick Generating Station at 9:40 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Youngstown receiving $6 million for public transit
The City of Youngstown will receive over $6 million in funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Over the next five years, the act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will provide $1.3 billion in transit funding throughout the state. In 2023, Youngstown will receive $6,672,968 through the...
Pennsylvania takes steps to ease volunteer firefighter crisis
(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania’s volunteer firefighters dwindle, lawmakers hope to reverse the trend. States nationwide struggle to recruit and retain volunteers, while simultaneously investing time and money into training required to keep up with stringent regulations. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, volunteers account for 96.8% of firefighters in Pennsylvania – the third highest percentage in the country. The national average is 70.2%. ...
Changes coming to Pennsylvania SNAP program benefits
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Val Arkoosh advised Pennsylvania residents of upcoming changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. Starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) addition payment created during the COVID-19 health emergency and...
Minor injuries suspected in Jan. 26 rollover in Crawford County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pleasantville woman’s vehicle rolled onto its roof during an accident in Oil Creek Township on Jan. 26. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the accident happened at about 6:14 p.m. on Church Run Road. The 19-year-old driver was traveling north when her vehicle lost traction. She went off the road to […]
Teen Driver Injured After Vehicle Strikes Road Sign, Turns Over in Oil Creek Township
OIL CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen was injured following a rollover crash in Oil Creek Township on Thursday evening. According to Corry-based State Police, this crash occurred at 6:14 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, on Church Run Road, in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County. Police say...
Snowfall accumulation projections for south-central Pennsylvania
Snowfall amounts today will depend on where you live in Pennsylvania. Watch the video above to see what the latest models shows for expected snowfall amounts in south-central Pa. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the following Susquehanna Valley counties:. Adams County. Cumberland County. Dauphin...
UGI Electric seeking to increase base rate
(WHTM) – UGI Electric has filed a request with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to raise its base rates for electric services by $11.4 million annually. Residential customers would see an 8.9% increase, commercial customers would see a 10.8% increase, and industrial customers would see a 0.3% increase. UGI...
Pennsylvania Game Commission To Vote On New Doe Tag Regulations
Hunting is pretty popular here in Erie, and this Saturday could make things a lot easier for hunters to get doe tags. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is meeting on Jan. 28 to vote on a new regulation for doe tags. "The hunting season in Pennsylvania adds a ton to our...
Lawmaker: All Pennsylvania schools should start after Labor Day
HARRISBURG (CBS) - The idea wasn't his. But state Rep. Jose Giral (D-Philadelphia) thought it was a good one, so he's introducing a bill that would establish a post-Labor Day start for Pennsylvania schools. While campaigning last fall, "I was out there knocking on doors and visiting folks at community events, and a lot of parents were coming up to me, and they were talking about the school year," Giral said – specifically, telling him it should start after Labor Day. Post-Labor Day school starts were once common but are increasingly rare. Pennsylvania's two largest school districts, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, both start...
Pennsylvania Game Commission looking to reintroduce American Marten
(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking to reintroduce a mammal that is rarely seen in the forests of Pennsylvania: the American Marten. The Marten are small and agile members of the weasel family, according to the ZooAmerica website. They prefer mixed wood forests, which provide important prey habitat, protection from predators as well […]
