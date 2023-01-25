Read full article on original website
What doctors wish patients knew about healthy running
One option for staying physically fit and healthy that many often turn to is running. Whether you are new or an experienced runner with several races under your belt, it is important to know how to remain healthy while running to avoid injuries. Help Move Medicine. Medicine doesn’t stand still,...
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
‘Mystery’ condition causing ‘terrifying’ hallucinations in one million Britons
More than one-third of UK health experts are not aware of Charles Bonnet syndrome - CBS - a condition which can cause vivid, and sometimes frightening, hallucinations.A poll of 1,100 health experts - including GPs, doctors and optometrists - found 37 per cent were not aware of CBS.The condition is not caused by mental health problems or dementia. It is purely due to a loss of sight - 60 per cent or more - which reduces or stops the regular messages from the eye to the brain.When you lose your sight, your brain gets less information from your eyes than...
Claims of Covid Vaccine Injuries and Deaths Revive Protest Movement
On Monday, Fox News host Dan Bongino opened his daily podcast on a topic that seemed like old news: Covid-19 vaccines. He brought them up after first complaining that fellow conservatives had gotten “bogged down” in the story about classified documents seized from President Biden‘s Delaware home and former Washington, D.C., office, “because the left are absolute experts at misdirection,” he said. Instead, Bongino wanted to focus on what he sees as a growing sense of distrust among those who had received vaccines and boosters. “I’m sensing an enormous cultural shift here, folks,” he said, arguing that even Democrats were having...
natureworldnews.com
Lab-Grown Meat to be Served at American Plates Sooner than Later
After one business received approval from a crucial regulator, executives at cultured meat companies are hopeful that meat produced in enormous steel vats might be available in a matter of months. Some have shown their trust by hiring famous chefs to display the meats in their upscale restaurants, such as...
FDA Experts Vote to Make All COVID-19 Vaccines and Boosters Bivalent
The expert panel agreed it was time to use the same strain in both the primary and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
americanmilitarynews.com
Videos: Chinese citizens reportedly burn bodies in the streets amid COVID spike
Videos have emerged purporting to show Chinese citizens burning bodies out on the streets of their cities as a spike in Covid-19 deaths have flooded funeral homes, creating a backlog. Jennifer Zeng, a Chinese-born human rights activitist and critic of the Chinese government, tweeted one such video of what appeared...
pharmacytimes.com
Study Results Link COVID-19 to Higher Risk of Cardiovascular Disease, Death
Individuals with the virus had an 81 times higher risk of dying in the first 3 weeks of infection, and that remained 5 times higher for up to 18 months, analysis shows. COVID-19 is associated with higher risks of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and death in short- and long-term, according to the results of a study published in Cardiovascular Research, the journal of the European Society of Cardiology.
WHO panel in talks on Covid emergency status
The World Health Organization's emergency committee on Covid-19 was meeting Friday to discuss whether the pandemic still merits the highest level of global alert. Last time the committee met in October it concluded that the pandemic still constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) -- the WHO's highest level of alert. rjm/nl/ea
labpulse.com
Cardiovascular disease deaths undergo largest single-year increase since 2015
A new American Heart Association (AHA) report "Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics—2023 Update" outlines the most significant single-year increase in cardiovascular disease (CVD) deaths in the U.S. since 2015. The report, published on January 25 in the journal Circulation, also noted that the largest increases in deaths were among...
Beyond a diet fad: Fasting alters your genetic expression, experts say
One of the fastest growing diet trends has less to do with what you eat or how much, but when you eat. Restricting meal times, a practice sometimes called intermittent fasting or time restricted eating, comes in many forms, but it generally involves limiting when you eat to certain windows.
studyfinds.org
Beetroot juice can significantly increase muscle force while working out
EXETER, United Kingdom — Countless people spend untold hours in the gym in pursuit of stronger muscles. For many, they follow these sessions by consuming a whole lot of protein to promote muscle recovery and growth. Now, however, fascinating findings suggest that fitness enthusiasts should add a new item to their post-workout shopping lists — beetroot juice.
Pfizer Exec Admits to Mutating COVID-19 Virus for Vaccine Research
Pfizer, one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, has been under scrutiny recently following a viral video by Project Veritas that alleges the company discussed plans to create COVID variants for vaccine research.
Transforming digital health care requires more than tech
Salesforce has been named the world's top customer-relationship management system for the past nine years, and it has become a company countless businesses turn to for help with digital transformation. Put telehealth into practice. The AMA leads the charge to expand advocacy, research and resources that keep physician and patient...
Tuberculosis case at Las Vegas elementary school raises concerns for parents
Concerns rise for parents at a local elementary school after they received a letter saying a person at the school was diagnosed with an active case of pulmonary tuberculosis (TB).
Medical News Today
Early symptoms of hepatitis C: What are they?
People may not show early symptoms of hepatitis C, so they can be unaware that they have the infection. However, when symptoms appear, these may be nonspecific, such as nausea, fever, and stomach pains. As hepatitis C lingers and becomes a chronic (long-term) condition, individuals still. symptoms or can continue...
Jan. 27, 2023: National Advocacy Update
Medical organizations urge Congress to prioritize Medicare physician payment reform. The AMA, alongside more than 100 physician and non-physician organizations representing more than one million clinicians and their patients, signed on to a letter (PDF) welcoming the 118th Congress and urging them to begin holding Congressional hearings as soon as possible to explore solutions to the Medicare physician payment system.
Tips to advance health equity concepts in residency training
Advancing health equity is a driving ideal behind health systems science (HSS)—an understanding of how care is delivered, how health professionals work together to deliver that care, and how the health system can improve patient care and health care delivery. Achieving optimal health for all. The AMA is confronting...
Cervical cancer survivor gives advice, speaks about her experience
NEW YORK, (CBS Newspath) – January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. It’s a disease that’s treatable if picked up early with screening, and preventable with the HPV vaccine. CBS’s Michael George spoke with a cancer survivor about her advice for women. When Nora Lindo Salmon started feeling intense abdomen pain last year, she went to […]
Lifestyle Changes Proven to Prevent Almost Half of Possible Cancers, Studies Say
Cancer has become a worldwide epidemic. Statistics in the US show that nearly 4 out of 10 men and women will get diagnosed over their lifetimes. Unhealthy lifestyle choices, genetics, and even some aspects of the environment can be contributing factors to cancer.
