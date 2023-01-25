ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Andrea Willis
3d ago

And the defense was trying to discredit the science of comparing bullet cases. The lance ahd grooves. Glad the judge allowed it I'm for the jury to decide to listen to or reject the science.

Charleston City Paper

Friday headlines: 4th day of Murdaugh trial focuses on crime scene

The officer who was first to arrive on the scene of the 2021 murder of Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son testified Thursday that Murdaugh was upset but did not see any visible tears on his face. “Responders at the scene testified Murdaugh appeared distraught and nervous, though he wasn’t...
CHARLESTON, SC
WLTX.com

Ex-DDSN employees charged after vulnerable adult pushed to ground, stomped

CLINTON, S.C. — Two employees of a South Carolina state agency have been charged in connection to a case of violence against a vulnerable adult on Christmas day. Warrants provided by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) state that, on Dec. 25, 37-year-old Lila Denise Kerson pushed the victim's head to the ground and then stomped the person's head. The warrant states that she later bent the victim's finger back toward the person's own hand.
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Evidence photos shown in murder trial of Alex Murdaugh

Some major competition took place right here at our Fox Carolina studio. A chili cookoff!. We're learning what caused dozens of law enforcement officers to respond to a home in Laurens County. Updated: 36 minutes ago. |. A circuit court judge released video of the first interview Alex Murdaugh had...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wpde.com

SC Officials react to new video of Tyre Nichols' arrest

WPDE — Footage of Tyre Nichols' beating following a traffic stop in Memphis, TN. was released by authorities Friday night. South Carolina law enforcement officials and local leaders are reacting to the incident, which has led to 5 police officers to be charged with murder in Nichols' death. Florence...
MEMPHIS, TN
WIS-TV

Day Four legal analysis of Murdaugh murder trial with Carl B. Grant

SC legislature delays judicial elections, sparking criticisms of selection process, court representa. For the first time in 35 years, South Carolina is poised to have only men on its state Supreme Court bench. Part two: Day Five testimonies analysis of Murdaugh murder trial with Carl B. Grant. Updated: 12 hours...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

Paul Murdaugh's truck was missing from murder scene, deputy testifies

New details uncovered during first Day of testimony in Murdaugh murder trial. Fox Carolina's Grace Runkel is covering the trial from the courthouse and reveals what new details were uncovered today. Making Rural Roads Safer. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. There’s growing discussions and work on the state’s "worst performing"...
WCBD Count on 2

Man turns himself in for stabbing at James Island bar

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A 38-year-old man has turned himself in for stabbing another person during an altercation at a James Island bar. Charleston County deputies responded to The Hideout Bar & Grill during the early morning hours of December 28 where they found a victim bleeding from the neck after being stabbed. According […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YAHOO!

South Carolina man accused of stealing elderly Hall County woman’s identity, deputies say

A South Carolina man was arrested after being accused of stealing an elderly Hall County woman’s identity. Hall County Sheriff officials said between May 1st and Aug. 24th, 31-year-old Aaron Justin Williams of North Augusta used the name, date of birth and social security of a 65-year-old Braselton woman to open several bank accounts, obtain a credit card and take out loans over $15,000.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Three arrested following traffic stop in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Three people are facing charges after a traffic stop in Georgetown County resulted in the seizure of several firearms. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was stopped shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday in the county’s Greentown community. Authorities said the stop resulted in deputies seizing two handguns. Shamal […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial starts with cellphones, bullets

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) – After 19 months of speculation, prosecutors finally laid out their evidence Wednesday that Alex Murdaugh killed his wife and son as they opened the double murder trial for the disgraced South Carolina attorney. There was gunshot residue on a seat belt, bullets pulled from bodies that matched ammunition boxes from around the home […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies victim in deadly Highway 41 crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old woman was killed in a crash along Highway 41 in Huger on Thursday morning. Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Skyland Westbury of Georgetown died at the scene of the crash which happened along SC-41 (Highway 41) shortly after 7:00 a.m. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said […]
HUGER, SC

