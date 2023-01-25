Read full article on original website
Andrea Willis
3d ago
And the defense was trying to discredit the science of comparing bullet cases. The lance ahd grooves. Glad the judge allowed it I'm for the jury to decide to listen to or reject the science.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unidentified Nameless and Never Forgotten: Who Is The Charleston John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreer, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Carolina?Ted RiversNorth Charleston, SC
Fun things to do in Charleston, South CarolinaGenni FranklinCharleston, SC
Related
SLED chief calls Tyre Nichols’ death ‘shocking and disgusting,’ urges peaceful protest
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel called the death of Tyre Nichols “shocking and disgusting,” and urged people to protest peacefully. 29-year-old Nichols, a Memphis man, died 3 days after he was beaten by police in a traffic stop Jan. 7. “Police officers must be held to the highest […]
Alex Murdaugh implicates groundskeeper after murders, video shows
Alex Murdaugh implied a caretaker for his sprawling hunting estate could have been behind the murders of his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul, in videotaped interview with investigators.
WMBF
‘Shocking and disgusting’: S.C. officials react to death of Tyre Nichols
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Officials released video footage of officers in Memphis beating Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop on Jan. 7 and officials from across South Carolina are reacting to Nichols’ death. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel. “The murder of Tyre Nichols by five...
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: 4th day of Murdaugh trial focuses on crime scene
The officer who was first to arrive on the scene of the 2021 murder of Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son testified Thursday that Murdaugh was upset but did not see any visible tears on his face. “Responders at the scene testified Murdaugh appeared distraught and nervous, though he wasn’t...
WLTX.com
Ex-DDSN employees charged after vulnerable adult pushed to ground, stomped
CLINTON, S.C. — Two employees of a South Carolina state agency have been charged in connection to a case of violence against a vulnerable adult on Christmas day. Warrants provided by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) state that, on Dec. 25, 37-year-old Lila Denise Kerson pushed the victim's head to the ground and then stomped the person's head. The warrant states that she later bent the victim's finger back toward the person's own hand.
FOX Carolina
Evidence photos shown in murder trial of Alex Murdaugh
Some major competition took place right here at our Fox Carolina studio. A chili cookoff!. We're learning what caused dozens of law enforcement officers to respond to a home in Laurens County. Updated: 36 minutes ago. |. A circuit court judge released video of the first interview Alex Murdaugh had...
wpde.com
SC Officials react to new video of Tyre Nichols' arrest
WPDE — Footage of Tyre Nichols' beating following a traffic stop in Memphis, TN. was released by authorities Friday night. South Carolina law enforcement officials and local leaders are reacting to the incident, which has led to 5 police officers to be charged with murder in Nichols' death. Florence...
‘Saddened and horrified’: Local law enforcement officials speak about Tyre Nichols’ death
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Law enforcement officials across the Charleston area are speaking out Friday night following the release of videos showing the violent traffic stop of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. The body camera footage shows the arrest of the Memphis man who died three days after he was beaten by police on Jan. 7. Five officers […]
WIS-TV
Day Four legal analysis of Murdaugh murder trial with Carl B. Grant
SC legislature delays judicial elections, sparking criticisms of selection process, court representa. For the first time in 35 years, South Carolina is poised to have only men on its state Supreme Court bench. Part two: Day Five testimonies analysis of Murdaugh murder trial with Carl B. Grant. Updated: 12 hours...
FOX Carolina
Paul Murdaugh's truck was missing from murder scene, deputy testifies
New details uncovered during first Day of testimony in Murdaugh murder trial. Fox Carolina's Grace Runkel is covering the trial from the courthouse and reveals what new details were uncovered today. Making Rural Roads Safer. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. There’s growing discussions and work on the state’s "worst performing"...
WMBF
Federal jury convicts S.C. man of killing postal carrier over marijuana package delivery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WMBF) – An Andrews man was convicted of killing a postal carrier after a multi-day trial in federal court. Trevor Seward, 25, was found guilty in the shooting death of Irene Pressley back on Sept. 23, 2019. Evidence presented during the trial showed that Seward was anticipating...
Man turns himself in for stabbing at James Island bar
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A 38-year-old man has turned himself in for stabbing another person during an altercation at a James Island bar. Charleston County deputies responded to The Hideout Bar & Grill during the early morning hours of December 28 where they found a victim bleeding from the neck after being stabbed. According […]
YAHOO!
South Carolina man accused of stealing elderly Hall County woman’s identity, deputies say
A South Carolina man was arrested after being accused of stealing an elderly Hall County woman’s identity. Hall County Sheriff officials said between May 1st and Aug. 24th, 31-year-old Aaron Justin Williams of North Augusta used the name, date of birth and social security of a 65-year-old Braselton woman to open several bank accounts, obtain a credit card and take out loans over $15,000.
Three arrested following traffic stop in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Three people are facing charges after a traffic stop in Georgetown County resulted in the seizure of several firearms. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was stopped shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday in the county’s Greentown community. Authorities said the stop resulted in deputies seizing two handguns. Shamal […]
FOX Carolina
Missing truck, tire tracks: Testimony reveals new details about Murdaugh crime scene
WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputy Jason Chapman, who was among the law enforcement officers to testify in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh on Thursday, revealed new details about the crime scene. Chapman, who oversees special operations for the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, testified that Alex Murdaugh had a...
Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial starts with cellphones, bullets
WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) – After 19 months of speculation, prosecutors finally laid out their evidence Wednesday that Alex Murdaugh killed his wife and son as they opened the double murder trial for the disgraced South Carolina attorney. There was gunshot residue on a seat belt, bullets pulled from bodies that matched ammunition boxes from around the home […]
New Alex Murdaugh Mugshot Has Some Scratching Their Heads
A new mugshot of disgraced and disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh was uploaded by the law enforcement agency where he is being detained in South Carolina’s Lowcountry region this week. On the first day of testimony in his double homicide case, Murdaugh can be seen wearing what appears to be...
Pawleys Island man out on bond in double-murder jailed again after deadly Georgetown County shooting
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man out of jail on bond after allegedly killing a man and a woman in May 2021 will face another murder charge after a 19-year-old man was shot to death overnight in Georgetown County, according to Sheriff Carter Weaver. Deputies arrested Ryan O’Neil Woodruff, 30, of Pawleys Island, after […]
Are you disappointed that the State isn't seeking death penalty for Murdaugh?
Arguably, The highest profile murder trial in South Carolina’s history is underway in the Low Country. Once a power brokering attorney, now turned Murder suspect Alex Murdaugh has been in court this week.
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Highway 41 crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old woman was killed in a crash along Highway 41 in Huger on Thursday morning. Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Skyland Westbury of Georgetown died at the scene of the crash which happened along SC-41 (Highway 41) shortly after 7:00 a.m. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said […]
Comments / 5