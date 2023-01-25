ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WGAL

PennDOT implements some restrictions for winter weather in Pa.

PennDOT has put some vehicle restrictions into place due to winter weather moving across Pennsylvania. UPDATE: Speed limit restrictions are now in effect for major roads in south-central Pa. We have a full list of them here. Here's a list of all the restrictions for today:. 45 MPH Speed Restriction...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

PennDOT places restrictions on roads ahead of winter storm

(WTAJ) — Ahead of the snowy weather and cold temperatures moving across Pennsylvania Wednesday, restrictions on the roadways are being put in place. While PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will be actively pre-salting roadways, it’s not guaranteed to stop icy or slick spots on the roadway. With freezing temperatures, a road that looks wet […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

UPDATE: I-81 reopens at Maryland, Pennsylvania line

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle fire shut down I-81 on Thursday morning in Franklin County at the Maryland, Pennsylvania state line. The southbound lanes of I-81 were closed at Exit 1, PA-163/Mason Dixon Road. There were delays of nearly an hour in the area. The scene has since...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Ohio Dollar General stores reopen after temporary closures

(WKBN)- Employees at multiple Dollar General locations in the Valley on Friday confirmed that Ohio locations were temporarily closed but have reopened. Employees have said that locations in Salem, Boardman, and Youngstown had temporarily shut down as employees were doing price changes. Customers are now allowed in. We have reached...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania 'on high alert' for bird flu as egg prices drop

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- This case is in a different commonwealth: Virginia, not Pennsylvania. But Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture is "on high alert" for highly-pathogenic avian influenza, Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding told CBS News Friday, partly because of last week's confirmed case in Virginia. The reason? "They are in the same flyway – the Atlantic flyway – as Pennsylvania," Redding said.In other words, in the path of migrating birds, who can spread the disease, which has caused the deaths of nearly 60 million birds – and contributed to high prices for everything from Thanksgiving turkeys last November to eggs today. But it's January....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
paonlinecasino.com

An Infant Among Minors Left Unattended At PA Casinos Last Month

Gamblers leaving children unattended continues to be a problem at PA casinos. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board added four more individuals to the Involuntary Exclusion List for that specific offense. The list bars those patrons from entering or gambling at PA casinos indefinitely. In a particularly egregious offense, a male...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing Chester County man

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police, Avondale Station, is looking for a missing Chester County man. Fifty-nine-year-old Thomas Caldwell of East Nottingham Township, Chester County has been reported missing. Caldwell was last seen on Jan. 22, 2023, in the 2600 block of Robert Fulton Highway in...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Minor injuries suspected in Jan. 26 rollover in Crawford County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pleasantville woman’s vehicle rolled onto its roof during an accident in Oil Creek Township on Jan. 26. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the accident happened at about 6:14 p.m. on Church Run Road. The 19-year-old driver was traveling north when her vehicle lost traction. She went off the road to […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Changes coming to Pennsylvania SNAP program benefits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Val Arkoosh advised Pennsylvania residents of upcoming changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits Starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) addition payment created during the COVID-19 health emergency and will resume receiving one SNAP payment […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Watch PA wildlife round-the-clock from the comfort of your home

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Eagles and snow geese and bears, oh my! You can now watch all of them this winter, anywhere you go, through the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s round-the-clock live streams. The Game Commission provides multiple live-streaming options for Pennsylvanians to view wildlife in the commonwealth, with the newest addition of a 24-7 look into a […]
