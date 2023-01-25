Read full article on original website
Related
WGAL
PennDOT implements some restrictions for winter weather in Pa.
PennDOT has put some vehicle restrictions into place due to winter weather moving across Pennsylvania. UPDATE: Speed limit restrictions are now in effect for major roads in south-central Pa. We have a full list of them here. Here's a list of all the restrictions for today:. 45 MPH Speed Restriction...
PennDOT places restrictions on roads ahead of winter storm
(WTAJ) — Ahead of the snowy weather and cold temperatures moving across Pennsylvania Wednesday, restrictions on the roadways are being put in place. While PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will be actively pre-salting roadways, it’s not guaranteed to stop icy or slick spots on the roadway. With freezing temperatures, a road that looks wet […]
All counties remove Level 1 Snow Emergency
Weather conditions led multiple counties around the Miami Valley to issue snow emergencies.
PennDOT issues vehicle restrictions as snow hits the Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued a few speed and vehicle restrictions near the Lehigh Valley as a winter storm makes it way east Wednesday across the state. Snow starting falling in the Lehigh Valley region after 11 a.m, with flakes hitting Bethlehem at about 11:40 a.m. The National...
WGAL
UPDATE: I-81 reopens at Maryland, Pennsylvania line
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle fire shut down I-81 on Thursday morning in Franklin County at the Maryland, Pennsylvania state line. The southbound lanes of I-81 were closed at Exit 1, PA-163/Mason Dixon Road. There were delays of nearly an hour in the area. The scene has since...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Delaware County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyote being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
WYTV.com
Ohio Dollar General stores reopen after temporary closures
(WKBN)- Employees at multiple Dollar General locations in the Valley on Friday confirmed that Ohio locations were temporarily closed but have reopened. Employees have said that locations in Salem, Boardman, and Youngstown had temporarily shut down as employees were doing price changes. Customers are now allowed in. We have reached...
Pennsylvania 'on high alert' for bird flu as egg prices drop
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- This case is in a different commonwealth: Virginia, not Pennsylvania. But Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture is "on high alert" for highly-pathogenic avian influenza, Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding told CBS News Friday, partly because of last week's confirmed case in Virginia. The reason? "They are in the same flyway – the Atlantic flyway – as Pennsylvania," Redding said.In other words, in the path of migrating birds, who can spread the disease, which has caused the deaths of nearly 60 million birds – and contributed to high prices for everything from Thanksgiving turkeys last November to eggs today. But it's January....
Pennsylvania witness says lights in sky moving to ground level is recurring
A Pennsylvania witness at Harleysville reported watching numerous lights in the sky under 600 feet that often moved to ground level at 10 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Watch black bear den in new Pennsylvania Game Commission live cam
A black bear den in Pike County is the focus of a new 24-hour livestream from the Pennsylvania Game Commission. It marks the first time since 2021 the commission is offering viewers an up-close look inside a black bear den. The commission said while black bears den every year, few do so in known spots where cameras can be installed.
WYTV.com
Inspectors say Ohio Dollar General workers exposed to hazards, fire danger
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ohio (WTRF) — Federal safety inspectors from OSHA found that Dollar General exposed its workers in Ohio to multiple hazards, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. OSHA inspectors found violations at a West Lafayette, Ohio, Dollar General location. OSHA began a complaint inspection on Aug. 31,...
paonlinecasino.com
An Infant Among Minors Left Unattended At PA Casinos Last Month
Gamblers leaving children unattended continues to be a problem at PA casinos. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board added four more individuals to the Involuntary Exclusion List for that specific offense. The list bars those patrons from entering or gambling at PA casinos indefinitely. In a particularly egregious offense, a male...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Game Commission To Vote On New Doe Tag Regulations
Hunting is pretty popular here in Erie, and this Saturday could make things a lot easier for hunters to get doe tags. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is meeting on Jan. 28 to vote on a new regulation for doe tags. "The hunting season in Pennsylvania adds a ton to our...
I-81 Multi-Vehicle Crash Causing Partial Closure: Pennsylvania State Police
A multiple vehicle crash has caused a partial closure of Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. The closure is at milemarker 35.5 in Penn Township, state police say. No further information was available from the police. According to PennDOT, "northbound between Exit 29: PA 174 - KING ST and...
Pennsylvania Game Commission looking to reintroduce American Marten
(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking to reintroduce a mammal that is rarely seen in the forests of Pennsylvania: the American Marten. The Marten are small and agile members of the weasel family, according to the ZooAmerica website. They prefer mixed wood forests, which provide important prey habitat, protection from predators as well […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing Chester County man
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police, Avondale Station, is looking for a missing Chester County man. Fifty-nine-year-old Thomas Caldwell of East Nottingham Township, Chester County has been reported missing. Caldwell was last seen on Jan. 22, 2023, in the 2600 block of Robert Fulton Highway in...
Minor injuries suspected in Jan. 26 rollover in Crawford County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pleasantville woman’s vehicle rolled onto its roof during an accident in Oil Creek Township on Jan. 26. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the accident happened at about 6:14 p.m. on Church Run Road. The 19-year-old driver was traveling north when her vehicle lost traction. She went off the road to […]
Changes coming to Pennsylvania SNAP program benefits
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Val Arkoosh advised Pennsylvania residents of upcoming changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits Starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) addition payment created during the COVID-19 health emergency and will resume receiving one SNAP payment […]
Watch PA wildlife round-the-clock from the comfort of your home
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Eagles and snow geese and bears, oh my! You can now watch all of them this winter, anywhere you go, through the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s round-the-clock live streams. The Game Commission provides multiple live-streaming options for Pennsylvanians to view wildlife in the commonwealth, with the newest addition of a 24-7 look into a […]
Pennsylvania ‘Robot Man’ walks city’s streets ‘just going along for the ride’ | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Comments / 0