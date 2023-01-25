San Saba County (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a crash that killed two men in San Saba County Friday afternoon. It happened on FM 45 just after 4 p.m. Troopers say 65-year-old Richard Blair Harris of Brownwood was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram towing a cargo trailer. 52-year-old Eugenio Botello Perez of San Saba was driving a 2001 Chevrolet pick-up. According to the initial report, the Chevrolet failed to stay in its southbound lane and crashed into the Dodge Ram, which was going north.

SAN SABA COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO