Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Related
fox44news.com
Building damaged in Temple shooting
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Temple shooting results in damage to one building. Temple Police officers responded at approximately 12:45 a.m. Friday to a call of multiple people fighting, then shots fired, in the 1700 block of E. Avenue I. No injuries have been reported, but a building was hit by a bullet.
Waco PD detectives retire 34 years after joining same police academy class
WACO, Texas — Two Waco Police detectives who joined the same police academy class 34 years ago are celebrating their retirement Friday. Detective Mike Alston and Detective Joe Williams both started in the same class in 1989. "They worked together before joining the PD and are now retiring together,"...
KWTX
“It’s downright disgusting”: Central Texas organization, law enforcement respond to video released by Memphis police
(KWTX) - The horrific body cam footage released by Memphis police of the night Tyre Nichols was brutally beaten by five officers has captured attention across the nation, including right here in Central Texas. The President of the NAACP branch in Killeen said she is shocked and appalled by the...
KWTX
Early morning shooting leaves building damaged
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a building damaged. This happened around 12:45 a.m., on the 1700 block of E. Avenue I. Officers responded to a call of multiple people fighting, then shots were fired. No injuries have been reported but a...
Man is searching for the one who sent a message in a bottle found in Lake Belton
BELTON, Texas — Finding a message in a bottle is like finding a needle in a haystack, but one man has discovered over a hundred bottles, tracking down 40 of its senders around the globe. He is now on the hunt for a message in a bottle in Central Texas.
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD bus causes crash in Harker Heights
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen Independent School District bus causes a crash in Harker Heights. An officer of the Harker Heights Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded around 7:29 a.m. Thursday to a vehicle accident. The accident occurred at the intersection of FM-2410 and Cedar Knob Road.
KWTX
Suspect in Waco corner store murder transferred to local jail after pleading guilty to firing weapon at Falls County deputy
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Eddie Bohannon, 24, who pleaded guilty on Tuesday to firing a weapon at a Falls County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Jan. 18, 2022, has been transferred to the McLennan County Jail to answer charges in a deadly corner store shooting. A McLennan County grand jury...
KWTX
Temple Police search for suspect in morning shooting
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a shooting at 10:15 a.m. Jan. 25 in the 3800 block of South 31 Street. According to police, a man was shot and transported to the hospital with...
fox44news.com
Two killed in San Saba Co. truck crash
San Saba County (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a crash that killed two men in San Saba County Friday afternoon. It happened on FM 45 just after 4 p.m. Troopers say 65-year-old Richard Blair Harris of Brownwood was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram towing a cargo trailer. 52-year-old Eugenio Botello Perez of San Saba was driving a 2001 Chevrolet pick-up. According to the initial report, the Chevrolet failed to stay in its southbound lane and crashed into the Dodge Ram, which was going north.
fox44news.com
Deadly Shooting in Falls County
Falls County (FOX 44) — Falls County deputies shut down part of Highway 6 Thursday afternoon as they investigated a deadly shooting. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the investigation was south of Reagan. Deputies learned of a black GMC truck with the driver window shot...
KWTX
Waco man sentenced to prison for firing weapon at deputy indicted on murder charge in deadly corner store shooting
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A grand jury in McLennan County indicted Eddie Bohannon, 24, on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of Curtis Joe Freeman on Jan. 16, 2022, a court document obtained by KWTX states. KWTX also confirmed Bohannon had recently been sentenced to 35 years in prison...
Nearly 300 homeless people in Killeen, Temple and Belton
KILLEEN, Texas — The annual point-in-time count taken in Bell County reveals that almost 300 community members are experiencing homelessness. The point-in-time count is a survey to find the approximate amount of individuals experiencing homelessness. The survey found totals for Killeen, Temple, Belton, Hamilton County and Lampasas County. Here's...
Three identified in Thursday's police chase that ended in deadly crash
MILAM COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety released the names of three people who died after a police chase ended in a fiery crash on Thursday afternoon. According to DPS, Phabian Jyquez Bynaum, 19, from Cameron was speeding south in a Dodge Challenger on US 190 about two miles north of Milano.
Affidavit: Road rage murder suspect identified through tips
An arrest affidavit revealed details that led to the arrest of a man accused of murdering a woman Jan. 6 in the 500 block of E. Stassney Lane.
One person injured in Temple shooting
TEMPLE, Texas — One person was injured after being shot Wednesday morning, according to the Temple Police Department. Around 10:15 a.m., officers received a call about a shooting in the 3800 block of S. 31 Street. One man was shot and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Temple shooting suspect arrested, victim in critical condition
TEMPLE, Texas — According to Temple PD, 30-year-old Donovan Alsum has been arrested for his involvement in a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The shooting occurred around 10:15 a.m. in the 3800 block of South 31 Street, police say. According to police, one man was shot and...
KWTX
Law enforcement groups renew effort to block parole for man who killed Waco Police Sgt. Roger Barrett in 1976
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Area law enforcement groups are renewing a decades-old campaign in an effort to block the parole of a former Waco man who killed Waco Police Department Sgt. Roger Barrett and a Kansas man in 1976. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has rejected Thelette Brandon’s...
Police: SWAT responding after woman won’t leave south Austin apartment
Police said a family violence call led to a SWAT situation Friday afternoon because a woman will not leave her south Austin apartment.
‘It was pretty alarming seeing the broken glass’: Criminals targeting people on Butler Trail
Criminals are taking advantage of people along Lady Bird Lake, according to data from the Austin Police Department crime maps.
CBS Austin
3 dead after chase with Milam County deputies ends in fiery crash
MILANO, Texas — Three people are dead after a police chase ended in a fiery crash in Milam County Thursday afternoon. The Milam County Sheriff’s Office said around 3:49 p.m., deputies were pursuing a vehicle at a high rate of speed on U.S. Highway 190. Just south of CR 337, the vehicle crashed onto private property.
Comments / 0