ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copperas Cove, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

Building damaged in Temple shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Temple shooting results in damage to one building. Temple Police officers responded at approximately 12:45 a.m. Friday to a call of multiple people fighting, then shots fired, in the 1700 block of E. Avenue I. No injuries have been reported, but a building was hit by a bullet.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Early morning shooting leaves building damaged

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a building damaged. This happened around 12:45 a.m., on the 1700 block of E. Avenue I. Officers responded to a call of multiple people fighting, then shots were fired. No injuries have been reported but a...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen ISD bus causes crash in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen Independent School District bus causes a crash in Harker Heights. An officer of the Harker Heights Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded around 7:29 a.m. Thursday to a vehicle accident. The accident occurred at the intersection of FM-2410 and Cedar Knob Road.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KWTX

Temple Police search for suspect in morning shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a shooting at 10:15 a.m. Jan. 25 in the 3800 block of South 31 Street. According to police, a man was shot and transported to the hospital with...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Two killed in San Saba Co. truck crash

San Saba County (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a crash that killed two men in San Saba County Friday afternoon. It happened on FM 45 just after 4 p.m. Troopers say 65-year-old Richard Blair Harris of Brownwood was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram towing a cargo trailer. 52-year-old Eugenio Botello Perez of San Saba was driving a 2001 Chevrolet pick-up. According to the initial report, the Chevrolet failed to stay in its southbound lane and crashed into the Dodge Ram, which was going north.
SAN SABA COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Deadly Shooting in Falls County

Falls County (FOX 44) — Falls County deputies shut down part of Highway 6 Thursday afternoon as they investigated a deadly shooting. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the investigation was south of Reagan. Deputies learned of a black GMC truck with the driver window shot...
FALLS COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Nearly 300 homeless people in Killeen, Temple and Belton

KILLEEN, Texas — The annual point-in-time count taken in Bell County reveals that almost 300 community members are experiencing homelessness. The point-in-time count is a survey to find the approximate amount of individuals experiencing homelessness. The survey found totals for Killeen, Temple, Belton, Hamilton County and Lampasas County. Here's...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

One person injured in Temple shooting

TEMPLE, Texas — One person was injured after being shot Wednesday morning, according to the Temple Police Department. Around 10:15 a.m., officers received a call about a shooting in the 3800 block of S. 31 Street. One man was shot and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Temple shooting suspect arrested, victim in critical condition

TEMPLE, Texas — According to Temple PD, 30-year-old Donovan Alsum has been arrested for his involvement in a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The shooting occurred around 10:15 a.m. in the 3800 block of South 31 Street, police say. According to police, one man was shot and...
TEMPLE, TX
CBS Austin

3 dead after chase with Milam County deputies ends in fiery crash

MILANO, Texas — Three people are dead after a police chase ended in a fiery crash in Milam County Thursday afternoon. The Milam County Sheriff’s Office said around 3:49 p.m., deputies were pursuing a vehicle at a high rate of speed on U.S. Highway 190. Just south of CR 337, the vehicle crashed onto private property.
MILAM COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy