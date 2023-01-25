ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several people injured during Midland Valley H.S. altercation

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An altercation at Midland Valley High School in Aiken County left several people injured Friday. According to a district spokesperson, the school was placed on soft lockdown but returned to regular operations after an investigation. The district spokesperson said 12 students were removed from campus by a parent or guardian […]
Augusta fire department respond to Champions Pines Apartment fire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta fire departments are responding to a fire at the Champions Pines Apartments early Friday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday night. Dispatch could not confirm how many apartments are affected or if anyone is injured. The cause of...
I-TEAM UPDATE: ‘Status zero’ getting worse in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - What was a crisis two and a half years ago is now on the brink of becoming catastrophic in Aiken County. Our I-TEAM first exposed the ambulance shortage in 2020 when people in need of emergency medical services waited hours for help. We’ve found it is...
15 residents displaced following Champion Pines Apartment fire

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta fire crews responded to Champion Pines Apartments for a structure fire. The complex is located at 1500 Champion Pines Lane off Wylds Road in Augusta. According to fire officials, the call came in at 11:22 Thursday night. Engine 13 arrived on the scene to find heavy fire in building 100. All […]
What’s Columbia County’s relationship with its ambulance service?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After the Augusta Commission approved a month-to-month contract with its current ambulance providers, we talked to Columbia County leaders to see how their contract with the ambulance service is working for them. Columbia County and Gold Cross’s relationship goes back to the ‘90s. The county manager...
Richmond County minor last seen 4 months ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking announced the search for a girl who has been missing since September. According to authorities, Denise Reyes Lopez, 16, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 100 block of Maple Drive Martinez. Lopez is described as approximately...
Lexington firefighters fighting a mobile home fire in Pelion

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County firefighters are still fighting an early morning fire at a single wide mobile home in Pelion. Authorities say they have a water shuttle operation to help extinguish the fire. Officials haven’t said if anyone is inside or if there are any injuries...
Suspect from Jackson charged in burglary of Windsor store

WINDSOR, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation of the burglary of the Windsor General Store, 4467 Charleston Highway, came to a close with the arrest of a suspect, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. On Jan. 16 , deputies responded to an alarm call at the store, where they...
Body thought to be missing Burke County 89-year-old

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after sending out an alert about a missing 89-year-old, authorities believe this body has been found. Around 9:30 a.m. Friday, a volunteer assisting in the search for Robert Walker Jr discovered a body in a wooded area off of Gough Red Hill Road. The...
Woman charged in theft of $10K-plus from Saluda County church

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating a case of breach of trust. According to authorities, Sherry Rodgers Kirkland, 61, was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent on Jan. 12. According to the arrest warrant, Kirkland did knowingly, willingly, and without...
Fight injures students and staff members at Midland Valley High

GRANITEVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fight at Midland Valley High School injured students and school employees, leading to a soft lockdown Friday at the campus in Aiken County. The school said the morning altercation involved “a number of students.” By early afternoon, deputies and school officials said they’d identified about 10 teenagers who were involved.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager. Sixteen-year-old Denise Reyes Lopez was last seen Sept. 8, 2022 on the 100 block of Maple Dr. in Martinez. Investigators say she's known to frequent the area around Fox Trace Dr. in Augusta and Tiger Lily Cir. in North Augusta. She may be riding in a light green Volvo XC90.
2 workers die in accident at Warren County pit mine

WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two employees were killed in an accident at a mine in Warren County, the coroner said. According to the Federal Mine Safety and Health Administration, the two died in an electrical accident that happened at 6:33 a.m. at the Piedmont Mining operation that produces kaolin and bauxite at a quarry-like open-pit operation in Warren County outside Wrens.
