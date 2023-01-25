Read full article on original website
Early morning dump truck fire in Batesburg-Leesville
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — The Batesburg-Leesville fire department was called out early Friday morning for a dump truck fire. The truck caught fire on Augusta Hwy near LIttle Creek Drive. No injures were reported. The fire remains under investigation.
Woman dies in hospital after Aiken fire that killed mother
Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of an Aiken woman following a house fire that severely injured her and killed her mother early Wednesday morning.
Augusta fire department respond to Champions Pines Apartment fire
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta fire departments are responding to a fire at the Champions Pines Apartments early Friday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday night. Dispatch could not confirm how many apartments are affected or if anyone is injured. The cause of...
I-TEAM UPDATE: ‘Status zero’ getting worse in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - What was a crisis two and a half years ago is now on the brink of becoming catastrophic in Aiken County. Our I-TEAM first exposed the ambulance shortage in 2020 when people in need of emergency medical services waited hours for help. We’ve found it is...
What’s Columbia County’s relationship with its ambulance service?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After the Augusta Commission approved a month-to-month contract with its current ambulance providers, we talked to Columbia County leaders to see how their contract with the ambulance service is working for them. Columbia County and Gold Cross’s relationship goes back to the ‘90s. The county manager...
Richmond County minor last seen 4 months ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking announced the search for a girl who has been missing since September. According to authorities, Denise Reyes Lopez, 16, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 100 block of Maple Drive Martinez. Lopez is described as approximately...
Report: Firefighter turned too fast when truck overturned on Washington Road
An Augusta firefighter was driving too fast for conditions when a fire truck overturned on Washington Road near the entrance ramp to I-20 west last week, according to the crash report.
Lexington firefighters fighting a mobile home fire in Pelion
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County firefighters are still fighting an early morning fire at a single wide mobile home in Pelion. Authorities say they have a water shuttle operation to help extinguish the fire. Officials haven’t said if anyone is inside or if there are any injuries...
Suspect from Jackson charged in burglary of Windsor store
WINDSOR, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation of the burglary of the Windsor General Store, 4467 Charleston Highway, came to a close with the arrest of a suspect, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. On Jan. 16 , deputies responded to an alarm call at the store, where they...
Body thought to be missing Burke County 89-year-old
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after sending out an alert about a missing 89-year-old, authorities believe this body has been found. Around 9:30 a.m. Friday, a volunteer assisting in the search for Robert Walker Jr discovered a body in a wooded area off of Gough Red Hill Road. The...
Woman charged in theft of $10K-plus from Saluda County church
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating a case of breach of trust. According to authorities, Sherry Rodgers Kirkland, 61, was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent on Jan. 12. According to the arrest warrant, Kirkland did knowingly, willingly, and without...
Fight injures students and staff members at Midland Valley High
GRANITEVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fight at Midland Valley High School injured students and school employees, leading to a soft lockdown Friday at the campus in Aiken County. The school said the morning altercation involved “a number of students.” By early afternoon, deputies and school officials said they’d identified about 10 teenagers who were involved.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager. Sixteen-year-old Denise Reyes Lopez was last seen Sept. 8, 2022 on the 100 block of Maple Dr. in Martinez. Investigators say she's known to frequent the area around Fox Trace Dr. in Augusta and Tiger Lily Cir. in North Augusta. She may be riding in a light green Volvo XC90.
Domestic Violence suspect wanted by Lexington County deputies
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A man wanted on a bench warrant is on the run Lexington County deputies say. Deputies are looking for Jesse Gregory, 33, who is wanted on a municipal court bench warrant for a domestic violence charge. If you know where Gregory is, you are...
Mom turns pain into purpose after young daughter dies in Christmas crash
Here's a look at the kaolin and bauxite mining industry in the Wrens area. What’s Columbia County’s relationship with its ambulance service?. A fire at the Champion Pines Apartments in Augusta displaced abut 15 people, according to authorities.
Olive Road accident claims life of bicyclist who was hit by 2 vehicles
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A bicyclist has died two weeks after being hit by a vehicle on Olive Road in an accident that led to five other people being hit. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Thursday that Marico Dorsey, 53, of Augusta, passed away Wednesday night. Dorsey was struck...
2 workers die in accident at Warren County pit mine
WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two employees were killed in an accident at a mine in Warren County, the coroner said. According to the Federal Mine Safety and Health Administration, the two died in an electrical accident that happened at 6:33 a.m. at the Piedmont Mining operation that produces kaolin and bauxite at a quarry-like open-pit operation in Warren County outside Wrens.
