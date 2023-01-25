Read full article on original website
Grundy County Herald
Light snow accumulations possible today
Light snow accumulations possible today... Occasional light rain and snow showers are expected across the Upper Cumberland and Cumberland Plateau today. Some light snow accumulations could occur in parts of the area, with a dusting to one half inch of snow possible in the Upper Cumberland, and up to 1 inch on the Cumberland Plateau. Elevations around or above 1000 feet will be most likely to see any snow accumulations. With temperatures staying near or above freezing today, any snow accumulations will mainly be on grass and elevated surfaces, and no travel impacts are currently expected.
WAAY-TV
Cloudy Wednesday on tap, possible wintry mix coming tonight
Mostly cloudy skies will stay with us through the day Wednesday. We have already hit our high temperature of the day, meaning temps will continue to slowly fall. Spotty showers will come back into the forecast about dinnertime Wednesday, and with temperatures in the upper 30s overnight, the chance for a rain/sleet/snow mix is in our overnight forecast. Most areas will stay dry and see a few flurries, but those in higher elevation areas and along the Tennessee state border could see a light dusting. There will be trace amounts of sleet/snow, meaning no widespread impacts are expected.
Weather 1-25-26,2023 Wind Advisory, Wintry Mix
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 152 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-260800- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 152 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee until 3 pm. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be common across the mid state which could blow down trees and power lines as well as cause some power outages. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. A mix of occasional light rain and light snow showers are possible across Middle Tennessee from Wednesday evening through Thursday. Light snow accumulations up to 1 inch are possible on the Cumberland Plateau, but little or no snow accumulations are expected elsewhere.
indherald.com
Slight chance of snow showers Wednesday night, with no meaningful accumulation expected
Snow showers are in the forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday, but no meaningful accumulation is anticipated. The National Weather Service, in its Wednesday afternoon forecast package, held off on issuing a Winter Weather Advisory for any part of East Tennessee — including the far eastern mountains. That’s not to say that an advisory won’t be issued by tomorrow morning, but it is likely to be limited to the mountains, based on the NWS’s apparent train of thought Wednesday afternoon.
WATE
Widespread rain early with gusty winds throughout the day
wjhl.com
Winds calming down and snow moving in late tonight
Wind Advisories are still in effect for most of the region until 7 p.m. tonight. Eastern Kentucky, Southwest Virginia and most of Northeast Tennessee may still see some gusty winds through the evening. The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 40% chance of scattered...
High winds reached 80 mph for some Wednesday
Areas across East Tennessee saw strong winds on Wednesday, with some gusts reaching over 80 mph at higher elevations.
WLOS.com
Storm system to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, a chance of snow to WNC, nearby areas
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A powerful storm system moving through the central United States has produced at least one tornado in the Houston metro area. And, as it moves into Western North Carolina, the Upstate and northeast Georgia overnight, it will bring some heavy rain for the Wednesday morning commute.
WATE
Mostly cloudy and windy this afternoon
clarksvillenow.com
Wind Advisory continues through this afternoon in Middle Tennessee
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Along with the rain we’re expecting tonight, we’ll have heavy wind, with gusts that could reach 55 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 3 p.m. Wednesday. NEWS ALERTS: To get free...
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
WATE
Wind and rain coverage increases overnight
Winter Weather Advisories issued ahead of the snow tomorrow
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the region from midnight tonight until 4PM Monday. The Mountains of Northeast Tennessee, the North Carolina Mountains and counties across Southwest Virginia including Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell, Russell, Wise and Lee counties are under this Winter Weather Advisory. This will impact the morning and evening commutes. Roads may […]
WATE
Don't go without a backup generator this winter
Middle Tennessee Lane Closures January 26 – February 1, 2023
Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures for January 26 – February 1, 2023. The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2) Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be single right lane closures in both directions to troubleshoot DMS signs. DAVIDSON...
indherald.com
Eye to the Sky: When will winter return to Tennessee? Maybe not soon
As anticipated, a few light snow showers around the northern Cumberland Plateau Monday morning didn’t really amount to anything. It was a little too warm and the precipitation was too limited. As we plunge head-long into the end of January, it has been quite a contrast from a year...
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Found in Commercial Flock in Western Tennessee
According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a commercial flock in the western portion of the state. The H5N1 virus, a highly pathogenic avian influenza - commonly referred to as "bird flu" - has been detected in a flock of commercial broiler chickens located in Weakley County, Tennessee. The chickens were tested after a sudden spike in avian deaths. It was confirmed through those tests that the flock had been impacted by the H5N1 virus. According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture,
Limestone, TN man charged after crash kills 5 in Wyoming
CARBON COUNTY, Wyo. (WJHL) – A Tennessee man is facing five aggravated homicide charges after police say he caused a fiery multi-car crash in Wyoming. According to a press release from the Carbon County, Wyoming prosecutor’s office, a man identified as Arthur Andrew Nelson of Limestone, Tennessee was traveling in the wrong direction on Interstate […]
WATE
New bill presented to regulate Delta 8 in TN
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Jan. 27-29
As we navigate through the different temperature changes throughout January, take some time to participate in free events in East Tennessee.
