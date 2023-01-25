ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Kohr Explores: Portland theater offers unique movie experience

By Kohr Harlan
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — With the Oscar nominees recently announced, you might be planning a trip to the theater to see a top contender. Well, why not take your movie-watching experience to the next level?

Enjoy a comfy seat on the couch, and get full food and drink service when you go out to see a movie. Studio One Theater in Southeast Portland promises a unique experience.

Featuring seven theaters with different themes, “they’re all designed to look like open floor plan penthouses. Each one is themed for a place in the world,” a Studio One Theater employee told KOIN 6 News.

The theater also hosts events from live music and karaoke to dance groups.

