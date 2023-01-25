ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Consumer Sector From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer discretionary sector.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. CWH

  • Dividend Yield: 10.53%
  • Truist Securities analyst Michael Swartz maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $30 to $25 on Sept. 23, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.
  • B of A Securities analyst Rafe Jadrosich maintained an Underperform rating and slashed the price target from $10 to $7 on Sept. 4, 2019. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.
  • Recent News: Camping World inked an agreement to acquire RV Solutions Inc, a family-owned RV dealership group in San Diego, California.

Big Lots, Inc. BIG

  • Dividend Yield: 7.38%
  • Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel downgraded the stock from Outperform to Perform on Jan. 10, 2018. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Krisztina Katai maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $13 to $10 on Dec. 6, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.
  • Recent News: Big Lots, last month, reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 9.8% year-on-year to $1.20 billion, missing the consensus of $1.21 billion.

Kohl's Corporation KSS

  • Dividend Yield: 6.31%
  • Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $67 to $55 on May 20, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.
  • Guggenheim analyst Robert Drbul maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $68 to $44 on July 5, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.
  • Recent News: Kohl's, during November, reported better-than-expected Q3 results.

