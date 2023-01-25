Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Consumer Sector From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer discretionary sector.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. CWH

Dividend Yield: 10.53%

10.53% Truist Securities analyst Michael Swartz maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $30 to $25 on Sept. 23, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Michael Swartz maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $30 to $25 on Sept. 23, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. B of A Securities analyst Rafe Jadrosich maintained an Underperform rating and slashed the price target from $10 to $7 on Sept. 4, 2019. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Rafe Jadrosich maintained an Underperform rating and slashed the price target from $10 to $7 on Sept. 4, 2019. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Recent News: Camping World inked an agreement to acquire RV Solutions Inc, a family-owned RV dealership group in San Diego, California.

Big Lots, Inc. BIG

Dividend Yield: 7.38%

7.38% Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel downgraded the stock from Outperform to Perform on Jan. 10, 2018. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

analyst Brian Nagel downgraded the stock from Outperform to Perform on Jan. 10, 2018. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%. Deutsche Bank analyst Krisztina Katai maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $13 to $10 on Dec. 6, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Krisztina Katai maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $13 to $10 on Dec. 6, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Recent News: Big Lots, last month, reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 9.8% year-on-year to $1.20 billion, missing the consensus of $1.21 billion.

Kohl's Corporation KSS