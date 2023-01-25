'I Think You Should Take The Money And Run': Cramer On This Stock Up 52% Over Past Month

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Amicus Therapeutics Inc FOLD is an "ideal spec."

When asked about QuantumScape Corporation QS, he said, "I think you should take the money and run."

Inmode Ltd INMD is selling for "incredibly cheap," Cramer said, "Frankly, I don’t get it, and that makes me want to look more into it, not just say buy."

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

The "Mad Money" host said Exact Sciences Corp EXAS is "losing too much money. To be honest, I’m baffled."

Cramer said he likes Realty Income Corporation O, when asked about National Retail Properties Inc NNN.

"I’ve been looking for a new way to play solar," when asked about Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY. "I think Array may be the way."

Price Action: Shares of QuantumScape are down 3.94% during Wednesday's premarket session. While Inmode is down 1.35% and Exact Sciences is 1.38% lower in premarket trading.

Now Read This: Top 5 Defensive Stocks That May Plunge

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Beale on Flickr.