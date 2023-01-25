ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I Think You Should Take The Money And Run': Cramer On This Stock Up 52% Over Past Month

By Priya Nigam
 3 days ago
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Amicus Therapeutics Inc FOLD is an "ideal spec."

When asked about QuantumScape Corporation QS, he said, "I think you should take the money and run."

Inmode Ltd INMD is selling for "incredibly cheap," Cramer said, "Frankly, I don’t get it, and that makes me want to look more into it, not just say buy."

The "Mad Money" host said Exact Sciences Corp EXAS is "losing too much money. To be honest, I’m baffled."

Cramer said he likes Realty Income Corporation O, when asked about National Retail Properties Inc NNN.

"I’ve been looking for a new way to play solar," when asked about Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY. "I think Array may be the way."

Price Action: Shares of QuantumScape are down 3.94% during Wednesday's premarket session. While Inmode is down 1.35% and Exact Sciences is 1.38% lower in premarket trading.

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Beale on Flickr.

Comments / 2

Fermelda Hyde
2d ago

Do exactly the opposite of what Jim Cramer says, and you will do well investing. He's definitely the face of institutional investors. He's been installed to destroy retail investors.

'It's The Only China Stock I'd Buy': Cramer On This E-Commerce Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA is the only China stock he would buy. "I think the stock is breaking out here, " Cramer said when asked about Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD. "What the heck is that stock still doing under $20? I can’t make heads or tails of it."
