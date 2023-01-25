ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimberly-Clark Stock Slides Post Mixed Q4 Results; Boosts Dividend By 1.7%

By Shivani Kumaresan
 3 days ago
  • Kimberly-Clark Corp KMB reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales flat at $4.96 billion, missing the consensus of $4.98 billion.
  • Organic sales increased by 5% as net selling prices rose approximately 10%, and product mix increased sales by 1%, while volumes declined by 7%.
  • In North America, organic sales rose 1% in consumer products and 18% in K-C Professional.
  • Sales from the personal care segment decreased 3%, the consumer tissue segment remained flat, and K-C Professional climbed 11%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.54 beat the analyst consensus of $1.51.
  • Gross profit grew by 13% Y/Y to $1.62 billion. Marketing, research, and general expenses increased 1% Y/Y to $916 million.
  • Operating income increased 36.6% to $712 million, with an operating margin of 14.4%.
  • Cash provided by operations in the quarter was $991 million. The company held $427 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022.
  • The Board of Directors approved increasing the dividend by 1.7% to $1.18 per share, up from $1.16 per share in 2022. The first dividend will be payable on Apr. 4, 2023, to stockholders of record on Mar. 10, 2023.
  • Outlook: Kimberly-Clark expects FY23 sales to increase 0% - 2%. The company sees FY23 EPS to increase 2% - 6% versus FY22 adj EPS.
  • It sees capital spending of $800 million - $900 million and share repurchases of $100 million - $150 million, subject to market conditions.
  • Price Action: KMB shares are trading lower by 5.31% at $127.48 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

