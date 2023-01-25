ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Recreational Cannabis Legalization Included In MN Governor Walz's 2023 Budget Proposal

By Joana Scopel
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19BBS5_0kQiLRuD00

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz recently released a proposed budget for the 2023 session that includes legalizing recreational cannabis in the state, as reported first by CBS Minnesota.

"Prohibition doesn’t work. By legalizing adult-use cannabis, Minnesota can benefit economically, educate the public, and keep people and communities safe through regulation," reads the Gov. budget proposal.

What Does The Proposal Budget Say?

The “One Minnesota Budget” proposal creates a new agency, the Cannabis Management Office, which would be in charge of the implementation of a new regulatory framework to legalize marijuana and hemp-derived products along with the medical cannabis program.

“The office will be headed by a director appointed by the Governor and receive advice from a Cannabis Advisory Council with representatives from experts, local governments, the cannabis industry, and relevant state agencies,” reads the proposal.

The main duties of the office will include:

  • to develop, maintain, and enforce an organized system of regulation for the lawful cannabis industry
  • to establish programming, services, and notification to protect, maintain, and improve the health of citizens
  • to prevent unauthorized access to cannabis by individuals under 21 years of age
  • to establish and regularly update standards for product testing, packaging, and labeling
  • to promote economic growth with an emphasis on growth in areas that experienced a disproportionate, negative impact of cannabis prohibition
  • to issue and renew licenses
  • to impose and collect civil and administrative penalties
  • to authorize research and studies on cannabis, cannabis products, and the cannabis industry, per the proposal.

The proposal also requires the Department of Health to engage in research and data collection activities to measure the prevalence of marijuana use and cannabis-related products in the state by persons younger than 21 years of age and persons 21 years of age or older.

In addition, Gov.Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan recommend funding for the safe and responsible legalization of recreational cannabis in the state, such as grants to help people entering the legal marijuana market, additional resources for marijuana treatment and prevention of substance use disorder, funding to launch statewide educational campaigns on adverse health effects associated with cannabis use, expungement of non-violent cannabis-related offenses, and adult cannabis excise taxes.

Related to taxes, the recreational use of cannabis "will be subject to a new 15% gross receipts tax and state sales tax with retail sales beginning January 1, 2025. A new 15% gross receipts tax would also be imposed on the retail sale of edible cannabinoid products with retail sales beginning October 1, 2023."

Equity And Inclusion

Pursuant to the proposal, which aims to address the inequities created by the current cannabis prohibition system, beginning with the elimination of non-violent marijuana-related offenses, a Division of Social Equity at the Office of Cannabis Management will work to further promote consideration of equity and inclusion in the development and implementation of cannabis regulatory systems.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Is Back!

The most successful cannabis business event in the world, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami for its 16th edition. This is the place where DEALS GET DONE, where money is raised, M&A start, and companies meet investors and key partners. Join us at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida on April 11-12. Don’t miss out. Secure your tickets now. Prices will surge very soon.

Photo: Courtesy Of Tom Conway On Unsplash

Comments / 1

Related
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Advocates Worry Proposal to Change Wisconsin’s Cash Bail System will Penalize the Poor

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. A proposed constitutional amendment approved last week by the state Legislature to change the cash bail system in Wisconsin for those accused of violent crimes...
WISCONSIN STATE
hot967.fm

Republicans Warn Governor Walz’s Infrastructure Bill Will Impact Taxpayers

(St. Paul, MN) — Top Republicans warn Governor Tim Walz’s 3.3-billion-dollar infrastructure proposal will put a “huge” debt load on taxpayers. Governor Walz recommends 900 million dollars of the budget surplus be used to pay cash for public works projects — but House Capital Investment Committee Chair Fue (FOO) Lee says the number should be more than double that — two billion dollars. And unlike bonding dollars, Democrats could pass it without Republicans’ help. G-O-P Senator Karin (CAR-in) Housley from Stillwater says Democrats doing it that way would be “an abuse of their one-party control” and “a terrible disservice to the state.”
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

"Blackout Bill" headed to the Minnesota Senate.

A landmark energy bill has made it's way to the Minnesota Senate after passing the house. How state Republicans say this bill could actually make Minnesota's energy situation worse. GOP lawmakers push back on 'blackout bill' as it passes Minnesota House. A landmark bill moving into the Minnesota Senate would...
101 WIXX

Warning About Spending Wisconsin’s Budget Surplus

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – Republicans on the Legislature’s budget panel urge caution with a big surplus. The Legislative Fiscal Bureau now projects state government will finish the current fiscal year with a $7.1 billion surplus, due to several factors including higher than previously expected tax revenues for the current fiscal year.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin governor takes total control of resources agency

MADISON, Wis., (AP) — The board that regulates Wisconsin’s natural resources entered a new phase Wednesday, meeting for the first time with a majority of members appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers after months of stonewalling by a Republican who refused to step down. Evers’ new appointee as...
WISCONSIN STATE
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Wesenberg responds to Gov. Walz’s Budget Proposal

This week Governor Walz released his budget proposal. The proposal increases the budget by over 25% and includes a number of permanent tax increases, the creation of new government agencies, and the financing of divisive policies such as Driver’s Licenses for All. Notably missing is the repeal of the Social Security Tax.
MINNESOTA STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin no longer leads the nation in farm bankruptcies

After years of leading the nation in farm bankruptcies, the latest federal data shows Wisconsin has returned to more normal levels of new filings. Federal court data shows Wisconsin only had 10 Chapter 12 bankruptcy cases filed in the 12 months before Sept. 30, 2022. Chapter 12 is a bankruptcy code that allows farmers who are carrying too much debt to reorganize their business and potentially have some of their debt forgiven.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Denver

New statewide bag fee has unintended consequence

Less than a month after a statewide bag fee kicked in, convenience store owners say there's a problem.The goal of the law was to reduce plastic pollution while giving local governments money for environmental programs but it's had an unintended consequence. While the law says retailers have to send 60% of the money they collect to local governments, it doesn't say what they should do if local governments don't want the money.State lawmakers left enforcement of the law up to local governments and made it optional."There's 64 counties, 267 some odd cities and very few of them outside the major...
COLORADO STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Public lands near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters withdrawn from federal mining leases

WASHINGTON — After more than a year of assessment and debate, the U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday announced the withdrawal of more than 225,000 acres of public lands near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in Minnesota from federal mine leasing programs.  Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland signed Public Land Order 7917, […] The post Public lands near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters withdrawn from federal mining leases appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Calculator: See how Walz tax credits, rebates, and tax increases would impact you

(FOX 9) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is proposing rebate checks and an expansion of two tax credits for families with young children that he considers the biggest tax cut in state history. Use this calculator to see how much you'd receive. Then, read below for more details about the other ways that Walz's budget plan could impact your personal budget if lawmakers pass it.
MINNESOTA STATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
112K+
Followers
194K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy