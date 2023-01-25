LEEF Makes A Pact With Buddies Cannabis Lifestyle Brand In California

LEEF Brands Inc. LEEEF LEEF has entered into an exclusive sales and licensing agreement with the Buddies Brand in California.

“We remain highly focused and disciplined in the next phase of our growth and are excited to be combining forces with Buddies, one of California’s top selling brands,” stated Micah Anderson, CEO of LEEF Brands. “In an effort to enhance our ability to attract leading brands like Buddies, we have recently focused on augmenting our sales team with strong leadership and high performing sales personnel.”

“The partnership with Buddies will allow for increased efficiencies within both organizations by pairing LEEF’s significant sales engine with the Buddies brand. Buddies is a lifestyle brand with quality products at affordable prices. Having roots in the action sports industry, I understand and appreciate how building a lifestyle brand that connects and is trusted by its consumer base is the recipe for a lasting portfolio. The Buddies product line offers an array of products that are complementary to those that already reside in the LEEF portfolio.”

“Our strategy of adding strategic brands like Buddies to our portfolio will maximize the investment we have already made in our sales and leadership teams and will allow us to increase revenue per door. Our strategy also brings simplicity to the buying experience of the brands under the LEEF umbrella, where retailers will be able to round out their store offering by working with one of our strategic sales representatives,” concluded Anderson.

Photo: Benzinga edit with photos by jarmoluk and lindsayfox on Pixabay