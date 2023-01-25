I was interrupted during an intense work session in my office by a loud banging on the door. I leaped towards door, wiped the sleep from my eyes, and swept the door open. Cedric, our beleaguered intern at the office eyed me suspiciously. “Busy Mr. Case? And before you say anything about me just being an intern, remember I was promoted to Administrative Assistant last month.” No, I thought to myself, I don’t remember that. It was probably in an email I didn’t read.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO