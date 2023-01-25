Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled PrinceMadocBoston, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in BostonTed RiversBoston, MA
Former All Star Designated for AssignmentOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Barbara (Reilly) (Pazzanese) Mackiewicz, 85, Florist
MARLBOROUGH – Barbara A. (Reilly) (Pazzanese) Mackiewicz, 85, of Marlborough passed away Friday January 20, 2023 at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham. She was the wife of the late Victor Mackiewicz. She was born and raised in Waltham, the daughter of the late James and Marie (McDonald) Reilly and...
Bernard J. McKenzie, 83, Vietnam Veteran & Barber
FRAMINGHAM – Bernard J. McKenzie, 83, died, Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Casa De Ramana in Framingham. Born in Waltham, he was the son of the late Alexander and Mary (O’Brien) McKenzie. He was the devoted husband of 50 years to Anne Marie (Mahan) McKenzie of Framingham. During...
Joan (Johanna) Mathews, 88, Natick Town Meeting Member & U.S. Army Labs Employee
NATICK – Joan (Johanna) R. Mathews, 88 of Natick died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her loving family on January 20, 2023. Born to Irish immigrant parents on April 7, 1934, in Waltham Massachusetts she was the loving daughter of the late Edward Joseph II and Bridget Frances “DoDo” (Regan) Doheny. She was predeceased in death by her sister Mary (Doheny) Burks and brother Edward J. Doheny III. She was also the former wife of Arthur L. Mathews (deceased).
Kathryn J. O’Neill, 76, Natick Army Lans Employee
NATICK – Kathryn J. O’Neill, 76, of Natick died on January 21, 2023 at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester following a brief illness. Kathy was born in Boston, on September 17, 1946 to the late Robert and Alice Foley. Kathy was raised in Southborough, and is a graduate...
Video & Photos: Framingham Library Remembers Christa Corrigan McAuliffe
FRAMINGHAM – Earlier this morning, January 28, a small crowd remembered the late Christa Corrigan McAuliffe at the library named for her on Water Street in the City of Framingham. Framingham Assistant Library Director Dawn Dellasanta remembered the victims of the NASA U.S. Space Shuttle Challenger this morning by...
Jeremy T. Williams, 31
MARLBOROUGH – Jeremy T. Williams, 31, of Marlborough died Sunday January 22, 2023 in an automobile accident. He was born in Natick, the son of Eugene Williams and Debra A. Sirvent-Williams, and was raised there and later in Orlando, where he graduated from Timber Creek High School in 2009.
Framingham Elementary Principal Finalist in Another District
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham elementary school principal, who has been in the district for almost 20 years, is a finalist for a principal post in another district. “I recently learned of an interesting opportunity for a principalship in a nearby school district. Yesterday afternoon, I was named a finalist for this position,” wrote Potter Road Elementary Principal Larry Wolpe.
MetroWest Medical Center Collects 60 Coats For Local Families
FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center (MWMC) employees collected more than 60 coats and accessories for local families in need through a coat drive. The families receiving the coats are from the local MetroWest area. The families will all now be able to stay a little warmer this winter. Both...
Louis E. Merloni, 84. Army Veteran
FRAMINGHAM – Louis E. Merloni, 84, a lifelong resident of Framingham passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, from complications due to Alzheimer’s Disease. He was the son of the late Louis and Catherine (Datti) Merloni and the husband of Sandra (Langley) Merloni. Lou worked several jobs in his...
Brookline Defeats Framingham 53-47
BOSTON – The Framingham High girls indoor track & field team almost upset Brookline High yesterday at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. The Flyers lost to Brookline 53-47. The Flyers are 0-5 this season. There were several individual highlights, despite the loss. Maya Bishop won the dash event...
Manuel R. Correia Jr. 83, Choreographer & Ballroom Dancer
FRAMINGHAM – Manuel R. Correia Jr. 83, of Framingham, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023. Born in Ponta Delgada, Sao Miguel, Azores, he was the son of the late DioLinda (Ruides) Rego and Manuel dos Santos Correia. He lived in Bermuda from the time he was nine years...
Andrea Hill, 75, Legal Assistant
ASHLAND – Andrea Hill, 75 of Marlborough, former longtime resident of Ashland passed away peacefully surrounded by familyFriday, January 20, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. Born in Milford, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Eugenia (Settani) Giammarco. Andrea was the wife of the late...
Nelda (King) Casavant, 75, U.S. Army Veteran
ASHLAND – Nelda (King) Casavant, 75, of Ashland died on January 25, 2023. Beloved wife of Paul V. Casavant. Devoted mother of Steven Casavant of Framingham. Dear sister of Robert M. Potter of Kansas. Caring aunt of Karen L. Sturges of Colorado. Doting sister-in-law of Donny Wigglesworth of Dudley.
UPDATED: Pregnant Woman Struck Crossing Framingham Street
FRAMINGHAM -A pregnant woman was struck crossing the street on Monday night, January 23, according to Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. The adult woman was struck at 9:54 p.m. while crossing Franklin Street. Framingham Fire Tower 1, Ambulance 1 & Field Supervisor 3 responded the area of 430 Franklin St.
Nola Jean (Lewis) Clark, 63, 30-Year Walgreens Pharmacy Employee
FRAMINGHAM – Nola Jean (Lewis) Clark, 63, died suddenly, Sunday, January 22, 2023. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Vincent L. and Winifred (Raftery) Lewis. Nola was a graduate of Framingham High School. For over 30 years she worked at Walgreens Pharmacy in both bookkeeping...
Brookline Defeats Framingham; Vilela, & Burgess Individual Winners
BOSTON – The Framingham High boys indoor track & field team lost to Brookline High yesterday at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. The highlights for Framingham were junior captain Matt Vilela and senior captain Sam Burgess, who captured 15 of the Flyers 32 points. Vilela won the high...
Framingham High School Graduation Moving Again
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High School traditionally was on a Sunday afternoon, but it moved to Friday night last year, after a survey was done. Now it is moving again to Thursday night. The high school administration announced that since Friday night, June 2 date conflicts with religious services, the...
Urania M. Filipe, 87, Retired Framingham Public School Teacher
FRAMINGHAM – Urania M. Filipe, 87, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 21, 2023. Born February 20, 1935 in Sao Miguel, Azores, she was the daughter of Clemente Melo Borges and Gloria (Oliveira Melo) Borges. Fluent in four languages, Mrs. Filipe taught French and Spanish in the Framingham...
UPDATED: 2 Adults & Child Displaced in 2-Alarm Framingham Apartment Fire
FRAMINGHAM – Two adults and a child were displaced in a fire in a multi-apartment building Tuesday night, January 24, in Framingham. About 7:20 p.m., Framingham Fire received a call for a fire at 14 Temple Street. Framingham Fire Engine 1, Engine 7, Tower 1, Rescue 1 & Car...
Framingham Police Department ‘Deeply Troubled, Disturbed, & Disgusted’ by Memphis Police Video
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police issued a statement tonight after the release of the video showing five former members of the Memphis Police Department with the late Tyre Nichols, 29. “The women and men of the Framingham Police Department are deeply troubled, disturbed, and disgusted by the released video involving...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0