ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Barbara (Reilly) (Pazzanese) Mackiewicz, 85, Florist

MARLBOROUGH – Barbara A. (Reilly) (Pazzanese) Mackiewicz, 85, of Marlborough passed away Friday January 20, 2023 at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham. She was the wife of the late Victor Mackiewicz. She was born and raised in Waltham, the daughter of the late James and Marie (McDonald) Reilly and...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Joan (Johanna) Mathews, 88, Natick Town Meeting Member & U.S. Army Labs Employee

NATICK – Joan (Johanna) R. Mathews, 88 of Natick died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her loving family on January 20, 2023. Born to Irish immigrant parents on April 7, 1934, in Waltham Massachusetts she was the loving daughter of the late Edward Joseph II and Bridget Frances “DoDo” (Regan) Doheny. She was predeceased in death by her sister Mary (Doheny) Burks and brother Edward J. Doheny III. She was also the former wife of Arthur L. Mathews (deceased).
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Jeremy T. Williams, 31

MARLBOROUGH – Jeremy T. Williams, 31, of Marlborough died Sunday January 22, 2023 in an automobile accident. He was born in Natick, the son of Eugene Williams and Debra A. Sirvent-Williams, and was raised there and later in Orlando, where he graduated from Timber Creek High School in 2009.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Elementary Principal Finalist in Another District

FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham elementary school principal, who has been in the district for almost 20 years, is a finalist for a principal post in another district. “I recently learned of an interesting opportunity for a principalship in a nearby school district. Yesterday afternoon, I was named a finalist for this position,” wrote Potter Road Elementary Principal Larry Wolpe.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Louis E. Merloni, 84. Army Veteran

FRAMINGHAM – Louis E. Merloni, 84, a lifelong resident of Framingham passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, from complications due to Alzheimer’s Disease. He was the son of the late Louis and Catherine (Datti) Merloni and the husband of Sandra (Langley) Merloni. Lou worked several jobs in his...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Brookline Defeats Framingham 53-47

BOSTON – The Framingham High girls indoor track & field team almost upset Brookline High yesterday at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. The Flyers lost to Brookline 53-47. The Flyers are 0-5 this season. There were several individual highlights, despite the loss. Maya Bishop won the dash event...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Andrea Hill, 75, Legal Assistant

ASHLAND – Andrea Hill, 75 of Marlborough, former longtime resident of Ashland passed away peacefully surrounded by familyFriday, January 20, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. Born in Milford, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Eugenia (Settani) Giammarco. Andrea was the wife of the late...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Nelda (King) Casavant, 75, U.S. Army Veteran

ASHLAND – Nelda (King) Casavant, 75, of Ashland died on January 25, 2023. Beloved wife of Paul V. Casavant. Devoted mother of Steven Casavant of Framingham. Dear sister of Robert M. Potter of Kansas. Caring aunt of Karen L. Sturges of Colorado. Doting sister-in-law of Donny Wigglesworth of Dudley.
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham High School Graduation Moving Again

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High School traditionally was on a Sunday afternoon, but it moved to Friday night last year, after a survey was done. Now it is moving again to Thursday night. The high school administration announced that since Friday night, June 2 date conflicts with religious services, the...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy