NATICK – Joan (Johanna) R. Mathews, 88 of Natick died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her loving family on January 20, 2023. Born to Irish immigrant parents on April 7, 1934, in Waltham Massachusetts she was the loving daughter of the late Edward Joseph II and Bridget Frances “DoDo” (Regan) Doheny. She was predeceased in death by her sister Mary (Doheny) Burks and brother Edward J. Doheny III. She was also the former wife of Arthur L. Mathews (deceased).

NATICK, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO