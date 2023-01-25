ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

goodmorningamerica.com

Clever teacher's mental health check-in chart inspires educators to create their own

A teacher has come up with a clever idea to ensure her students have a safe place to share their feelings. Erin Castillo, an educator at John F. Kennedy High School in Fremont, California, created a mental health check-in chart for her students. Now, she's inspiring teachers around the globe to make their own versions of the chart for their classrooms.
FREMONT, CA
Washington Examiner

Schools are villainizing parents to encourage gender transitions for children

The plague of progressives continuing to push transgenderism on children is continuing, as is the horrific decision by some teachers to keep parents in the dark about their children’s mental health. At one high school in Southern California, teachers withheld from one mother that her child had socially transitioned...
bestcolleges.com

Recent Grads Say College Didn’t Prepare Them Emotionally for the Workforce

Only about 2 in 5 graduates say their college gave them the skills to feel emotionally and mentally prepared for the workforce. Even among those who felt prepared, most leaned on peers for support over career services and counseling. Female young professionals are more likely to experience burnout, and Black...
Government Technology

Does Learning Loss Call for Overhaul of Ed Research, Data?

(TNS) — The Institute of Education Sciences, the U.S. Department of Education's primary research arm, today launched a $7 million project to identify and quickly scale up effective practices to help students recover academically from pandemic disruptions. The LEARN network, for Leveraging Evidence to Accelerate Recovery Nationwide, is one...

