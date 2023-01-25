When state Attorney General Jeff Landry appeared at a recent East St. Mary Kiwanis Club luncheon in Morgan City, he recognized St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and Berwick Police Department personnel for their performance in recent incidents. Top Photo: K9 Deputy Blake Giroir was recognized for responding to an incident in the Baldwin area, where a 4-year-old boy was unresponsive after being in water. Giroir went to the scene and began to administer CPR on the child until he was joined by Acadian Ambulance EMTs. He traveled with them to the hospital, where the child was stabilized. Medical personnel remarked that the quick action by Giroir in administering CPR made it possible for the child to be saved. Bottom Photo: The second incident that Landry recognized was a negotiation with a barricaded subject in Berwick, which ended peacefully with the subject coming out and being transported to a local medical facility without harming himself or others. Negotiators deployed that night are part of the SMPSO Special Response Team, whose members train together regularly for calls like this one. Team members and their roles: Office Mike Rodrigue, primary negotiator, Berwick Police Department; Sgt. Ashleigh Wilson, secondary negotiator, SMPSO; Lt. IC Kim Cudd, recorder, SMPSO; and Detective Lt. David Spencer, team leader, SMPSO.

MORGAN CITY, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO