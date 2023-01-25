Read full article on original website
RICKIE JAMES HAYES
Rickie James Hayes, 58, a native of Gibson and resident of Morgan City, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Morgan City. He is survived by a daughter, Raquel...
Stephensville park to be named for Larry Doiron
A 10 a.m. Friday ceremony is planned to dedicate a Stephensville park to the memory of developer Larry Doiron Sr. Doiron died in May 2021 at age 92 after a lifetime as a businessman, Morgan City Council member, a police juror and, for 27 years, a member of the Morgan City Harbor and Terminal District board, where he worked to find solutions for backwater flooding in the area. Thursday would have been Doiron's 94th birthday.
Area births announced
Born to Shekita M. Hayes and Morris Hatcher Sr. of Berwick, a boy, Malachi Da’Mar Hatcher, on Dec. 9 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. He weighed 4 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 17.5 inches. —— Born to Mr. and Mrs. Mario Lopez (nee: Jamie Bouy) of Morgan...
Attorney general recognizes local heroes
When state Attorney General Jeff Landry appeared at a recent East St. Mary Kiwanis Club luncheon in Morgan City, he recognized St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and Berwick Police Department personnel for their performance in recent incidents. Top Photo: K9 Deputy Blake Giroir was recognized for responding to an incident in the Baldwin area, where a 4-year-old boy was unresponsive after being in water. Giroir went to the scene and began to administer CPR on the child until he was joined by Acadian Ambulance EMTs. He traveled with them to the hospital, where the child was stabilized. Medical personnel remarked that the quick action by Giroir in administering CPR made it possible for the child to be saved. Bottom Photo: The second incident that Landry recognized was a negotiation with a barricaded subject in Berwick, which ended peacefully with the subject coming out and being transported to a local medical facility without harming himself or others. Negotiators deployed that night are part of the SMPSO Special Response Team, whose members train together regularly for calls like this one. Team members and their roles: Office Mike Rodrigue, primary negotiator, Berwick Police Department; Sgt. Ashleigh Wilson, secondary negotiator, SMPSO; Lt. IC Kim Cudd, recorder, SMPSO; and Detective Lt. David Spencer, team leader, SMPSO.
Hephaestus celebrates Twelth Night
The Krewe of Hephaestus celebrated the start of Mardi Gras season with its traditional Twelfth Night Queen’s Party held Jan. 6. The party was hosted by Queen Hephaestus LXI Emma Levert Aucoin and her family at The Old Building in Berwick. From left are Jennifer Wise with her husband 2022 Hephaestus Captain Michael Wise, the queen’s father Gregory P. Aucoin, the queen, the queen’s mother Michelle Trapp, and King Hephaestus LXI Gerard Bourgeois and his wife, Ruth.
Lafourche students’ artwork selected for Louisiana School Board Association Art Contest
Two Lafourche Parish students, Ava Naquin and Gracie St. Pierre, had pieces selected for the Louisiana School Board Association Art Contest in Baton Rouge for their artwork representing the State of Louisiana!. Ava Naquin, a 3rd grade student at W.S. Lafarge Elementary School submitted a colored pencil drawing of a...
Area residents arrested on meth charges
Berwick and Pierre Part residents were arrested Wednesday on methamphetamine charges after a traffic stop on La. 70, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said. --Cody Joseph Grandin, 46, La. 70, Pierre Part, was arrested Wednesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest by force or violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, flight from an officer, failure to dim lights, headlights required, expired or canceled license plate, and parole violation.
Houma artist transforms downtown area for Carnival season
NEW ORLEANS — If you travel down the bayou this Carnival season, you may notice some murals going up. Houma's Main Street is transforming one brushstroke at a time. It's all thanks to Houma native, Kassie Voisin. "We're just trying to keep it bright and colorful and inviting. This...
Ascension Parish deputies searching for missing Gonzales man
Robert Lee Johnson Hampton, 26, of Gonzales, was last seen and heard from by family on Jan. 19, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hampton can contact APSO anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.
Construction continues at new Berwick library
The St. Mary Parish Library Berwick branch is taking shape, although not as quickly as officials had hoped. They’re looking forward to the completion of construction in six to eight weeks, followed a few weeks later by a grand opening. When complete, the 8,100-square-foot building will be more than...
Morgan City police radio logs for Jan. 26-27
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 6:53 a.m. 3000 block of Diane Drive; Theft. 7:10 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Medical. 7:27 a.m. Federal Avenue; Reckless operation. 7:39 a.m. 900...
Terrebonne General hosts ribbon cutting for Multispecialty Clinic in Gray
Terrebonne General Health System hosted a ribbon cutting this morning for their Multispecialty Clinic in Gray. The clinic is located at 115 Eureka Drive, and offers primary care that includes internal medicine and specialty care, such as pulmonology and endocrinology. Phyllis Peoples, president and CEO of Terrebonne General, explained the...
Help needed in locating missing woman
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. — A family is asking for help in locating a missing woman. Shelia Jean Baker, 55, has been missing since Christmas, according to family.
Missing Woman Last Seen in Lafayette, Louisiana Christmas Day is Being Sought
Lafayette Sheriff's officials are asking for the public's help in finding a woman last seen on Christmas Day in Lafayette.
New Seafood Hub underway in Acadiana
There's a new Seafood Hub, in Acadiana that will hopefully alleviate some of the challenges the seafood industry is facing. A groundbreaking happened at the Acadiana Seafood Hub, in Erath Wednesday.
Pierre Part man arrested on Child Cyber Crime charges
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of an Assumption Parish man in connection with a Child Cyber Crime operation conducted in Terrebonne Parish. Huey John Hue, 60, of Pierre Part, La., was arrested for charges of Computer-aided Solicitation of a Minor, and Unlawful Use or Access of Social Media stemming from the investigation.
Theft, hit-and-run arrests reported by Morgan City police
Morgan City police reported arrests on theft, hit-and-run, animal cruelty and marijuana possession charges Tuesday and early Wednesday. Police Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 42 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:. --Peggy Sue Sons, North Street...
Stunning Vintage Photos from Louisiana Mardi Gras Early 1900s
France may have originated the idea of Mardi Gras in 1294, but New Orleans perfected it.
Louisiana Dread- The History of Cut Off
My paw paw, Norman J Crosby, was a native of Grand Isle and he held many traditions sacred. One in particular was that he would never fail to make the sign-of-the-cross when passing Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church. I soon adopted this tradition seeing him do it so often, but I would sometimes forget as we passed the church in his 1986 Green Mitsubishi truck. I would get upset and say that I was “too late” to make the sign-of-the-cross. He would always respond by saying something that I still hear ringing in my head to this very day: “It’s never too late”.
Patterson man arrested on Morgan City rape charge
A Patterson man has been arrested on a rape charge resulting from an attack in the victim’s home, Morgan City police said Thursday. Danny Ray Robinson, 38, Main Street, Patterson, was arrested at 6:32 p.m. Wednesday on a second-degree rape charge and on a 6th Ward Morgan City Court warrant alleging failure to appear to pay fine.
