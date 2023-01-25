Man struck, killed in West Las Vegas crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 35-year-old man is dead after he was struck Tuesday night by a truck driven by an off-duty Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department employee.

The crash was reported around 8:40 p.m. near North Martin Luther King Boulevard and Balzar Avenue.

According to Metro, evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated the pedestrian was walking on the east side of MLK and began crossing to the west side, outside of a marked or implied crosswalk, when he walked in front of the truck which was traveling south on MLK.

The pedestrian was transported to University Medical Center where he died from his injuries shortly after he arrived. His identity will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The driver of the Chevrolet truck was a 37-year-old corrections officer. Because the driver is employed by Metro, the Nevada State Police will handle the investigation.

This is the 9th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2023. It was the second fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Tuesday.

