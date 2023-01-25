Lately, I’ve found myself waking up in the mornings still feeling exhausted. Perhaps it’s all of the hours I spend staring at a screen during the day, the late-night Netflix marathons (there are so many good shows to get through), or my general anxiety that makes it hard to get a good night’s sleep these days. Regardless of the root cause, the exhaustion definitely shows as much as I feel it. Dark, puffy, sleepy-looking eyes have become my new best friend. However, after many drowsy mornings, I’ve mastered a routine for hiding tired eyes. And while these products can’t replace a night of uninterrupted sleep, they do make me feel at ease that everyone I encounter will at least think I did.

