stmarynow.com
Morgan City police radio logs for Jan. 26-27
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 6:53 a.m. 3000 block of Diane Drive; Theft. 7:10 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Medical. 7:27 a.m. Federal Avenue; Reckless operation. 7:39 a.m. 900...
stmarynow.com
Area births announced
Born to Shekita M. Hayes and Morris Hatcher Sr. of Berwick, a boy, Malachi Da’Mar Hatcher, on Dec. 9 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. He weighed 4 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 17.5 inches. —— Born to Mr. and Mrs. Mario Lopez (nee: Jamie Bouy) of Morgan...
stmarynow.com
Stephensville park to be named for Larry Doiron
A 10 a.m. Friday ceremony is planned to dedicate a Stephensville park to the memory of developer Larry Doiron Sr. Doiron died in May 2021 at age 92 after a lifetime as a businessman, Morgan City Council member, a police juror and, for 27 years, a member of the Morgan City Harbor and Terminal District board, where he worked to find solutions for backwater flooding in the area. Thursday would have been Doiron's 94th birthday.
Houma artist transforms downtown area for Carnival season
NEW ORLEANS — If you travel down the bayou this Carnival season, you may notice some murals going up. Houma's Main Street is transforming one brushstroke at a time. It's all thanks to Houma native, Kassie Voisin. "We're just trying to keep it bright and colorful and inviting. This...
stmarynow.com
RICKIE JAMES HAYES
Rickie James Hayes, 58, a native of Gibson and resident of Morgan City, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Morgan City. He is survived by a daughter, Raquel...
stmarynow.com
Hephaestus celebrates Twelth Night
The Krewe of Hephaestus celebrated the start of Mardi Gras season with its traditional Twelfth Night Queen’s Party held Jan. 6. The party was hosted by Queen Hephaestus LXI Emma Levert Aucoin and her family at The Old Building in Berwick. From left are Jennifer Wise with her husband 2022 Hephaestus Captain Michael Wise, the queen’s father Gregory P. Aucoin, the queen, the queen’s mother Michelle Trapp, and King Hephaestus LXI Gerard Bourgeois and his wife, Ruth.
brproud.com
Salvation Army handing out food boxes on Thursday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Salvation Army is holding its monthly food drive. The food drive is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7361 Airline Highway. There will be 250 boxes available for anyone to come by and pick up until they are...
VIDEO: LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland bar
Footage obtained by BRProud shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland the night she was allegedly raped and later found dead.
Franklin residents concerned with rising violence
ST. MARY PARISH, LA (KLFY)— When Franklin police responded to a call of shots fired earlier this week in the area of Iberia and James Street, one hour later, they responded to another on nearby Maple Street. There were no injuries reported, however residents and city officials say they are concerned about growing violence in […]
NOLA.com
From no dues due in 2023-24 to what was approved/failed: A look at Friday's LHSAA meeting
LHSAA president David Federico made a surprise announcement before schools cast their first vote during Friday’s LHSAA general assembly at the Crowne Plaza. After a review of the LHSAA’s financial report, Federico told those in attendance that member schools will not be required to pay yearly dues in 2023-24. He noted that the LHSAA’s reserve of $1.5 couped with benefits from the COVID-based Payroll Protection Plan made the dues break possible.
BR police chief asks for moment of prayer ahead of Tyre Nichols video release
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul issued a message to the people of Baton Rouge hours before the scheduled release of the video of the traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. Paul said he has asked his command staff to stop...
stmarynow.com
Patterson man arrested on Morgan City rape charge
A Patterson man has been arrested on a rape charge resulting from an attack in the victim’s home, Morgan City police said Thursday. Danny Ray Robinson, 38, Main Street, Patterson, was arrested at 6:32 p.m. Wednesday on a second-degree rape charge and on a 6th Ward Morgan City Court warrant alleging failure to appear to pay fine.
stmarynow.com
Area residents arrested on meth charges
Berwick and Pierre Part residents were arrested Wednesday on methamphetamine charges after a traffic stop on La. 70, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said. --Cody Joseph Grandin, 46, La. 70, Pierre Part, was arrested Wednesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest by force or violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, flight from an officer, failure to dim lights, headlights required, expired or canceled license plate, and parole violation.
stmarynow.com
Theft, hit-and-run arrests reported by Morgan City police
Morgan City police reported arrests on theft, hit-and-run, animal cruelty and marijuana possession charges Tuesday and early Wednesday. Police Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 42 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:. --Peggy Sue Sons, North Street...
kadn.com
Big rig blown over along I-10 on dark and stormy night in Acadiana
Severe storms rocked Acadiana Tuesday evening. Along Interstate 10 east between Rayne and Duson, gutsy winds blew over an 18-wheel big-rig. The powerful winds blowing that truck over into a water filled ditch along the highway. The truck driver was able to safely climb out of his cab. Wind gusts...
1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Thursday, Jan. 26. It happened on Mission Drive near Winbourne Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Emergency officials confirmed the coroner was called to the scene and added the...
stmarynow.com
SLCC's Moore attends workshop on Gulf's energy transition
South Louisiana Community College’s Tammie Moore recently represented Acadiana, Louisiana and the Gulf Region at the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine's workshop entitled “Navigating the Energy Transition in the Gulf of Mexico.”. Moore, who is SLCC's Morgan City and Franklin campus director and a member of...
brproud.com
Gas station on Bluebonnet Boulevard sells winning lottery ticket worth $100K
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A winning Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 was sold at a Baton Rouge Circle K. The ticket was sold at a gas station located at 5550 Bluebonnet Boulevard. The winning ticket was drawn on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Someone matched four of the...
stmarynow.com
Morgan City Council calls for tax election for police, firefighter pay
Morgan City’s mayor and council took a step Tuesday toward fulfilling a pledge they made eight months ago. Now it’s in the hands of city voters. The council on Tuesday approved a resolution setting a special election April 29 on a proposed half-percent sales tax dedicated to pay for city police officers and firefighters. The proceeds would also be used to train them.
Lake Charles American Press
LHSAA votes Foolkes president, Playoff format likely to be tabled today
There was some big news out of the annual Louisiana High School Athletic Association convention Thursday in Baton Rouge. The vote on the future of the playoff system for football, baseball, softball and basketball could be postponed to the summer and a Southwest Louisiana principal was chosen as the new LHSAA president.
