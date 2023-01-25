Motorcyclist head-butts car and shoots at it in a fit of road rage, Florida cops say

A Florida road-rage incident took a strange turn when a motorcyclist began punching and head-butting the other driver’s vehicle, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

The teenager then shot at the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

No one was struck by gunfire, but the motorcyclist’s hand was sliced when he punched the vehicle’s rearview mirror, officials said.

It happened around 12:40 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, when the two drivers began arguing in the High Point area, about 55 miles north of Tampa.

“After a brief exchange between the two ... the driver got off the motorcycle, approached the victim’s vehicle and began punching the hood. He then began to ‘head-butt’ the victim’s vehicle, with a helmet on his head,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The victim, being in fear for his life due to the ongoing irrational behavior of the suspect, produced his firearm. Upon seeing the victim’s firearm, the suspect backed up ... then got back on the motorcycle and began to drive away.”

It was then that the motorcyclist pulled a gun and “fired his weapon at the victim’s vehicle, approximately five times,” the sheriff’s office says.

A deputy responding to a nearby crash overheard the gunfire and followed the motorcyclist to the town of Spring Hill, officials said.

“He (the suspect) drove into an open garage then shut the garage door. After a brief standoff, the driver exited the residence and surrendered to deputies,” officials said.

The 19-year-old was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, firing a weapon in public and fleeing to elude, officials said.

Investigators say the argument began when the motorcycle driver was confronted for passing the other vehicle “in a reckless manner.”

Video shows ‘vicious unprovoked’ attack on woman outside Best Buy, Florida cops say

Skunk gets into standoff with deputy after crawling into BMW, Florida cops say

DUI suspect attacks Florida cop for waking him at crash, then starts rapping, cops say