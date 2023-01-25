ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcintosh County, OK

KRMG

Driver taken into custody following pursuit on Highway 75

TULSA, Okla. — A driver was taken into custody following a pursuit on Highway 75 early Friday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The driver did not stop when troopers attempted to perform a traffic stop, troopers said. The driver ended up crashing near 71st Street and Highway 75.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Sand Springs firefighters rescue dog stranded on lake

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Firefighters got in some training when they rescued a dog stranded on a lake near Sand Springs. The Sand Springs Fire Department (SSFD) said it received a call from owners who said their dog, Merlin, was missing, and its GPS collar showed that he was on Shell Lake, northwest of Sand Springs.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
okcfox.com

74 pounds of meth, 1 pound of fentanyl confiscated by Tulsa police

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department carried out a search warrant that resulted in a large drug bust this week. Officers with the Special Investigations Division found 74 pounds of methamphetamine and just over a pound of Fentanyl. That equates to about 30,000 doses of fentanyl. TPD...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Housing Solutions Tulsa 2023 homeless count begins

TULSA, Okla. — More than 30 teams of around 70 volunteers met Friday morning at Iron Gate in downtown Tulsa. These volunteers gathered to help Housing Solutions Tulsa conduct the city’s annual point-in-time count (PIT) of Tulsa’s homeless population. Kyle Browning, Deputy Director of Outreach with Housing...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

City of Sapulpa renovates, expands parks with $400,000 grant

SAPULPA, Okla. — The city of Sapulpa is renovating and expanding their parks. With at least seven projects underway, the city has been granted application approval for a transportation alternative program $400,000 grant. The parks and rec department is receiving support from the city of Sapulpa as well as...
SAPULPA, OK
News On 6

Broken Arrow Plans New 4-Lane Road Extending South From Florence

The City of Broken Arrow is hammering out plans for what to do with 90 acres of land on the South side of town. The "Innovation District" will be south of Florence street, between Olive and Aspen. The city just approved a $750,000 contract with a Tulsa engineering firm to build a four-lane road that will extend from Florence, through that area.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

Thousands in Tulsa, Rogers, Wagoner Counties without power

Thousands of people in parts of Tulsa, Rogers and Wagoner Counties are without power Monday, as electrical crews work to fix a transmission line. Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) said a problem with the line cut power to five feeder lines, and the outage is currently effecting 3,677 customers.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Tulsa family loses nearly everything in kitchen fire

TULSA, Okla. — A kitchen fire burned down a family’s home in north Tulsa on Tuesday evening. The lawn littered with personal belongings, a couch and kids toys shows the chaos left behind from the fire. Rachel Rogers was cooking dinner when her house went up in flames....
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Coffee with: Hazel Turner, White River Fish Market waitress

It’s break time for Hazel Turner. She takes a seat in a booth by the front window of White River Fish Market, 1708 N. Sheridan Road, to discuss her four-decade service to the restaurant that has been feeding Tulsans since O.T. Fallis opened it in 1932. What started as...
TULSA, OK

