Contractor association calls for boycott of new road work bids in Tulsa
Contractor association calls for boycott of new road work bids in Tulsa. Expressing frustration with what its executive director called a dysfunctional contracting system in a press conference Friday.
Deputy loses control, crashes into Oklahoma creek bed
A sheriff's deputy in Hughes County is thankful to be OK after crashing into a creek.
Driver taken into custody following pursuit on Highway 75
TULSA, Okla. — A driver was taken into custody following a pursuit on Highway 75 early Friday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The driver did not stop when troopers attempted to perform a traffic stop, troopers said. The driver ended up crashing near 71st Street and Highway 75.
Elderly Sallisaw man dies in fiery crash
A Sallisaw man died on Jan. 20 in a firey crash three miles west of Muldrow in Sequoyah County, Okla.
Sand Springs firefighters rescue dog stranded on lake
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Firefighters got in some training when they rescued a dog stranded on a lake near Sand Springs. The Sand Springs Fire Department (SSFD) said it received a call from owners who said their dog, Merlin, was missing, and its GPS collar showed that he was on Shell Lake, northwest of Sand Springs.
Oklahomans searching for meteor fragments in Muskogee
Oklahoma "meteor hunters" are searching for fragments of the meteor that traveled across Muskogee on Thursday, January 20.
Shawnee Main Street building collapses unexpectedly during demolition
A building on Shawnee's Main Street unexpectedly collapsed during its scheduled demolition Tuesday afternoon.
Missing man dies in Sequoyah County crash after car ignites, burns completely
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a missing man has died after a fatal car accident in Sequoyah County. A Silver Alert was issued for 75-year-old David Mobley on Saturday after he was last seen leaving the VA clinic in Fort Smith Arkansas the day before.
Multiple Car Tires Damaged Near Exit On Broken Arrow Expressway
Around a dozen people driving on the Broken Arrow Expressway on Wednesday are frustrated after hitting a pot hole that blew out their tires. They were all going east near the Utica exit. Nicole Klopp said she was driving eastbound on the BA Expressway near the Uitca exit when she...
74 pounds of meth, 1 pound of fentanyl confiscated by Tulsa police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department carried out a search warrant that resulted in a large drug bust this week. Officers with the Special Investigations Division found 74 pounds of methamphetamine and just over a pound of Fentanyl. That equates to about 30,000 doses of fentanyl. TPD...
OHP: Missing man identified as victim in deadly crash
Officials say a man who was reported missing has been identified as as the victim in a deadly car accident.
Housing Solutions Tulsa 2023 homeless count begins
TULSA, Okla. — More than 30 teams of around 70 volunteers met Friday morning at Iron Gate in downtown Tulsa. These volunteers gathered to help Housing Solutions Tulsa conduct the city’s annual point-in-time count (PIT) of Tulsa’s homeless population. Kyle Browning, Deputy Director of Outreach with Housing...
City of Sapulpa renovates, expands parks with $400,000 grant
SAPULPA, Okla. — The city of Sapulpa is renovating and expanding their parks. With at least seven projects underway, the city has been granted application approval for a transportation alternative program $400,000 grant. The parks and rec department is receiving support from the city of Sapulpa as well as...
Broken Arrow Plans New 4-Lane Road Extending South From Florence
The City of Broken Arrow is hammering out plans for what to do with 90 acres of land on the South side of town. The "Innovation District" will be south of Florence street, between Olive and Aspen. The city just approved a $750,000 contract with a Tulsa engineering firm to build a four-lane road that will extend from Florence, through that area.
Muskogee County Commissioners take over four rural fire departments’ funds, inventory
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — Four rural volunteer fire departments in Muskogee County may close over compliance with state law regarding inventory, which would put fire safety for those rural districts in question. That state law requires Title 19 fire departments to submit an inventory every year of their purchases.
Thousands in Tulsa, Rogers, Wagoner Counties without power
Thousands of people in parts of Tulsa, Rogers and Wagoner Counties are without power Monday, as electrical crews work to fix a transmission line. Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) said a problem with the line cut power to five feeder lines, and the outage is currently effecting 3,677 customers.
Tulsa family loses nearly everything in kitchen fire
TULSA, Okla. — A kitchen fire burned down a family’s home in north Tulsa on Tuesday evening. The lawn littered with personal belongings, a couch and kids toys shows the chaos left behind from the fire. Rachel Rogers was cooking dinner when her house went up in flames....
Oklahoma woman found not guilty in stabbing of DA father
An Oklahoma woman who was charged with attacking her father, who is also the Tulsa County district attorney, was found not guilty by reason of mental illness.
New details in homicide investigation after woman found dead at Tulsa RV park
TULSA, OKLA. — Update as of 1:22 p.m. on 01/26/2023: Tulsa police say the suspect may not survive after stabbing himself at the time of the arrest. KRMG spoke with TPD Captain Richard Meulenberg Thursday afternoon who tells us the suspect severely wounded himself with a knife just before he was taken into custody.
Coffee with: Hazel Turner, White River Fish Market waitress
It’s break time for Hazel Turner. She takes a seat in a booth by the front window of White River Fish Market, 1708 N. Sheridan Road, to discuss her four-decade service to the restaurant that has been feeding Tulsans since O.T. Fallis opened it in 1932. What started as...
