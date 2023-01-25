Read full article on original website
Related
Drake flaunts a $2.2 million diamond chain that appears to have belonged to Pharrell in his new music video
The item was sold by Pharrell to an unknown buyer for $2.2 million on his auction site Joopiter in November.
Miya Folick Announces New Album Roach, Shares Video for New Song: Watch
Miya Folick has announced a new album and shared a new song titled “Get Out of My House.” Her second LP, Roach, is out May 26 via Nettwerk. Watch the video for “Get Out of My House” below. In a statement about the single, Folick said...
This Is the Band That’s Supposedly Saving Rock and Roll?
Early December, a tchotchke shop in Brooklyn—an employee advises me about which novelty socks to pair with which comical greeting card for a friend. Then her voice, previously curious and chatty, gains a sudden seriousness. She tells me about a concert she went to the night before. The band was Italian, it was saving rock and roll, and it’d play in the city again, that night. I suddenly understood the difference between a salesperson and an evangelist. The woman gave me an order: You must go see Måneskin.
Listen to Peter Gabriel’s New Song ‘Panopticom’
Peter Gabriel has released “Panopticom,” the first song from his upcoming album, i/o. Gabriel wrote and produced the song himself, with various session musicians providing guitar, bass, drums and backing vocals. Notably, the track includes electronic elements contributed by Brian Eno. Structurally, “Panopticom" builds slowly, with ominous synth...
The Beach Boys’ Album That Was Inspired by a Beatles Song
Brian Wilson found inspiration for an album for The Beach Boys after Paul McCartney gave him a preview of a song by The Beatles
Taylor Swift Shares New “Lavender Haze” Video: Watch
Taylor Swift has shared a new video for her Midnights track “Lavender Haze.” Swift wrote and directed the softly psychedelic visual, which finds her wandering through her home in a dream state as flowers sprout from the carpet and her house floats through the cosmos. The clip also stars Laith Ashley de la Cruz, a transgender actor and activist, as Swift’s lover. Take a look below.
Sade Turned Down Collaborations With Rappers Like Jay-Z Because She Was Scared
Jay-Z and other artists hoped to one day be able to feature on a Sade song, but the famous singer couldn’t bring herself to get out of her comfort zone.
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Elvis Costello Said The Beatles’ ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ Destroyed Stereotypes About Paul McCartney
Elvis Costello said The Beatles' "I Saw Her Standing There" disproved a cliche about Paul McCartney and John Lennon. He also discussed the Fab Four's influence.
Elle
Netflix Fans Have The Same Criticism Of 'That '90s Show'
After a very long wait, the much anticipated sitcom That '90s Show finally dropped on Netflix last week, and we may have spent our entire weekend binge watching it. The 10-part series is a reboot of the iconic That '70s Show and sees the daughter of Eric and Donna, Leia, go to stay with her grandparents in Point Place for the summer.
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Debbie Harry Release New Song “Gonna Be You”: Listen
Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle (of the Go-Go’s), and Cyndi Lauper have shared a new song featuring Gloria Estefan and Blondie’s Debbie Harry. The single, “Gonna Be You,” was written by Diane Warren for the new movie 80 for Brady. Hear it below. 80 for Brady, co-produced...
Watch Sam Smith Perform “Unholy” with Kim Petras on SNL
Sam Smith was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night, performing “Unholy” and the title track from their forthcoming LP Gloria, due out next week. The episode was hosted by Aubrey Plaza. Check it out below. During “Unholy,” Smith wore a voluminous hot pink dress, which...
The George Harrison Song That Made Him Stop ‘Listening to the Radio’
George Harrison would unconsciously include riffs from other songs he heard in his music, so he had to turn off the radio after this got him in trouble
Rosalía Shares New Song “LLYLM”: Listen
Rosalía has released her first new single of the year. The track is titled “LLYLM,” short for its refrain of “Lie Like You Love Me.” Rosalía produced the track with David Rodríguez, Dylan Patrice, and Noah Goldstein. Check it out below. After issuing...
10 Songs You Didn’t Know Leon Russell Wrote for Other Artists
Throughout his 60-year career, genre-defying composer Leon Russell made songs that became standards. As a musician, he often lived in the shadows of his success – other artists basking in the spotlight of his original works – but as a songwriter for others, he shone among the stars.
Influencer Jenny 69 Was Hospitalized After a "Near-Death Experience"
Fans are clamoring for more information about social media star Jenny 69 following the news that she had been hospitalized after a "near-death experience." Jenny announced the news on her own social media feed. Following the announcement, many people want to learn as much as they can about Jenny's current condition and how she wound up in the hospital in the first place. Here's what we know.
Metallica Aims to Smash Taboos With New Song ‘Screaming Suicide’
James Hetfield hopes to shatter the taboos attached to discussing suicide with Metallica's new single. "Screaming Suicide" is the second song released from the band's upcoming album 72 Seasons. You can watch the song's official video below. "The intention is to communicate about the darkness we feel inside," Hetfield said...
Jay-Z turned down the beats to 3 of hip-hop's most famous hits of the '90s and '00s, according to a former collaborator
According to Jay-Z's former collaborator, he turned down Big Pun's "Still Not a Player, Black Rob's "Whoa!" and Mr. Cheeks' "Lights, Camera, Action!"
GLU Gets Wrapped Up With ‘My Demons’ & Shares The Songs That Sired This New Sound (EXCLUSIVE)
Everyone struggles with their own demons, but GLU seems happy to spend a few more hours with them on “My Demons,” the title track to his upcoming ep. In “My Demons,” GLU – the new hip-hop-infused rock moniker from Michael Shuman – details how it’s hard to quit the bad habits, and like hitting the snooze on his morality alarm clock, he begs for maybe fifteen more minutes with these vices. A trippy experience from start to finish — made even more alluring with vocals from Phantogram’s Sarah Barthel — “My Demons” is a dynamic introduction to this new musical venture. If the song wasn’t tempting enough, GLU dropped a red-hued video to accompany the track, giving something tasty for your eyes as well as your ears.
Pitchfork
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0