Pitchfork

The Atlantic

This Is the Band That’s Supposedly Saving Rock and Roll?

Early December, a tchotchke shop in Brooklyn—an employee advises me about which novelty socks to pair with which comical greeting card for a friend. Then her voice, previously curious and chatty, gains a sudden seriousness. She tells me about a concert she went to the night before. The band was Italian, it was saving rock and roll, and it’d play in the city again, that night. I suddenly understood the difference between a salesperson and an evangelist. The woman gave me an order: You must go see Måneskin.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to Peter Gabriel’s New Song ‘Panopticom’

Peter Gabriel has released “Panopticom,” the first song from his upcoming album, i/o. Gabriel wrote and produced the song himself, with various session musicians providing guitar, bass, drums and backing vocals. Notably, the track includes electronic elements contributed by Brian Eno. Structurally, “Panopticom" builds slowly, with ominous synth...
Pitchfork

Taylor Swift Shares New “Lavender Haze” Video: Watch

Taylor Swift has shared a new video for her Midnights track “Lavender Haze.” Swift wrote and directed the softly psychedelic visual, which finds her wandering through her home in a dream state as flowers sprout from the carpet and her house floats through the cosmos. The clip also stars Laith Ashley de la Cruz, a transgender actor and activist, as Swift’s lover. Take a look below.
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Elle

Netflix Fans Have The Same Criticism Of 'That '90s Show'

After a very long wait, the much anticipated sitcom That '90s Show finally dropped on Netflix last week, and we may have spent our entire weekend binge watching it. The 10-part series is a reboot of the iconic That '70s Show and sees the daughter of Eric and Donna, Leia, go to stay with her grandparents in Point Place for the summer.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Songs of 1978

Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
Pitchfork

Watch Sam Smith Perform “Unholy” with Kim Petras on SNL

Sam Smith was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night, performing “Unholy” and the title track from their forthcoming LP Gloria, due out next week. The episode was hosted by Aubrey Plaza. Check it out below. During “Unholy,” Smith wore a voluminous hot pink dress, which...
Pitchfork

Rosalía Shares New Song “LLYLM”: Listen

Rosalía has released her first new single of the year. The track is titled “LLYLM,” short for its refrain of “Lie Like You Love Me.” Rosalía produced the track with David Rodríguez, Dylan Patrice, and Noah Goldstein. Check it out below. After issuing...
Distractify

Influencer Jenny 69 Was Hospitalized After a "Near-Death Experience"

Fans are clamoring for more information about social media star Jenny 69 following the news that she had been hospitalized after a "near-death experience." Jenny announced the news on her own social media feed. Following the announcement, many people want to learn as much as they can about Jenny's current condition and how she wound up in the hospital in the first place. Here's what we know.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

GLU Gets Wrapped Up With ‘My Demons’ & Shares The Songs That Sired This New Sound (EXCLUSIVE)

Everyone struggles with their own demons, but GLU seems happy to spend a few more hours with them on “My Demons,” the title track to his upcoming ep. In “My Demons,” GLU – the new hip-hop-infused rock moniker from Michael Shuman – details how it’s hard to quit the bad habits, and like hitting the snooze on his morality alarm clock, he begs for maybe fifteen more minutes with these vices. A trippy experience from start to finish — made even more alluring with vocals from Phantogram’s Sarah Barthel — “My Demons” is a dynamic introduction to this new musical venture. If the song wasn’t tempting enough, GLU dropped a red-hued video to accompany the track, giving something tasty for your eyes as well as your ears.
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

