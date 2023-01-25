ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, IN

Fox 59

INDOT encouraging drivers to report potholes following winter storm

INDOT encouraging drivers to report potholes following winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Man found dead on Oxford Street

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday morning.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Windy and warmer today; timeline for Sunday showers

Meteorologist Amber Hardwick is tracking a warmer start to the weekend. Windy and warmer today; timeline for Sunday showers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Car crashes into house on Indy's west side

Dave Griffiths has high school basketball scores and highlights from across central Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Car crashes into home on Oliver Avenue

2 people were transported to a hospital after a car crashes into a home on Oliver Avenue, the driver fleeing on foot afterward.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WBKR

Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.

One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Warmer and windy start to weekend; tracking a soggy Sunday

Meteorologist Amber Hardwick has the forecast for the final weekend of January. Warmer and windy start to weekend; tracking a soggy Sunday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 26, 2023

Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 26, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Dinosaur Train: The Traveling Exhibit

Get ready to take the kids to meet buddy and the stars of the popular PBS TV Series, Dinosaur Train. Sherman visited the Children's Museum where the train is making a stop. Where is Sherman? Dinosaur Train: The Traveling Exhibit.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Ascension St. Vincent to shut down additional operations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ascension St. Vincent confirms it is shutting down services at multiple locations in the Central Indiana area. Those places include: Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180 Greenwood, IN 46143 Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Crawfordsville Primary Care 1684 Bush […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Zionsville government waited 2 months to report loss of $59,000 in scam

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Zionsville town government paid a $59,000 invoice for an ice rink, and the company that installed the rink said it hasn’t been paid. The temporary ice rink was installed in a field on the outskirts of Zionsville. On Friday, all that remained were some wooden pallets and a vague outline in the snow.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip to Indiana

UPDATE: Miranda Huckeby shared on social media that Sky secured a ride from New Mexico. If all goes as planned, Sky and Merrick should be reunited by Friday. Original story: ANDERSON, Ind.- An 8-year-old boy is without his companion dog. The Huckeby family was driving cross-country in the process of moving to central Indiana from […]
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Conviction rates in Marion County

The Marion County Prosecutors Office is back on firm footing in the first month of 2023 with a handful of violent felony criminal convictions this week along with several murder verdicts as prosecutors clear out the criminal justice backlog of the last couple of years. Conviction rates in Marion County.
MARION COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Dr. Mimms' license suspended

Dr. Mimms' license suspended
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

