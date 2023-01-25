Read full article on original website
INDOT encouraging drivers to report potholes following winter storm
INDOT encouraging drivers to report potholes following winter storm. INDOT encouraging drivers to report potholes following winter storm.
Man found dead on Oxford Street
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday morning.
Windy and warmer today; timeline for Sunday showers
Meteorologist Amber Hardwick is tracking a warmer start to the weekend. Windy and warmer today; timeline for Sunday showers.
Car crashes into house on Indy's west side
Dave Griffiths has high school basketball scores and highlights from across central Indiana.
Car crashes into home on Oliver Avenue
2 people were transported to a hospital after a car crashes into a home on Oliver Avenue, the driver fleeing on foot afterward.
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
Warmer and windy start to weekend; tracking a soggy Sunday
Meteorologist Amber Hardwick has the forecast for the final weekend of January. Warmer and windy start to weekend; tracking a soggy Sunday.
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 26, 2023
Cyclists, runners frustrated with icy Monon days. Two days after a winter storm left a few inches of snow across Indianapolis, many parts of the Monon Trail remained icy Friday morning. Devour Indy Winterfest. More than 130 restaurants are participating in Devour Indy this year.
Where is Sherman? Dinosaur Train: The Traveling Exhibit
Get ready to take the kids to meet buddy and the stars of the popular PBS TV Series, Dinosaur Train. Sherman visited the Children's Museum where the train is making a stop. Where is Sherman? Dinosaur Train: The Traveling Exhibit.
Winter Storm Blog: Marion County under travel advisory through evening rush
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm that’s been a key part of the Storm Track 8 forecast for several days arrived in Indiana overnight and snow is falling across much of the state. Storm Track 8 weather blog — https://www.wishtv.com/weather/. 1:25 p.m. No Indiana counties are under...
Hoosier (H)Arts at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site
INDIANAPOLIS – Celebrating love with an evening of poetry, music an art. On February 11, the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site hosts Hoosier (H)Arts, a Valentine’s Day-themed evening featuring local musicians, artists and poets.
Ascension St. Vincent to shut down additional operations
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ascension St. Vincent confirms it is shutting down services at multiple locations in the Central Indiana area. Those places include: Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180 Greenwood, IN 46143 Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Crawfordsville Primary Care 1684 Bush […]
Monroe County sees messy morning followed by fun afternoon
Monroe County spent most of Wednesday at an orange travel advisory, meaning people should only go out on the roads for emergencies or necessities.
Zionsville government waited 2 months to report loss of $59,000 in scam
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Zionsville town government paid a $59,000 invoice for an ice rink, and the company that installed the rink said it hasn’t been paid. The temporary ice rink was installed in a field on the outskirts of Zionsville. On Friday, all that remained were some wooden pallets and a vague outline in the snow.
Update: Statewide Silver Alert Canceled for Missing 3-Month-Old Indiana Girl
Update: The statewide silver alert previously issued by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for 3-month-old La'Lani Peaches has been canceled effective 6:32 pm on January 25, 2023. Authorities have issued a statewide silver alert in Indiana in the disappearance of a 3-month-old little girl from Indianapolis. Missing Baby. The police in...
Boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip to Indiana
UPDATE: Miranda Huckeby shared on social media that Sky secured a ride from New Mexico. If all goes as planned, Sky and Merrick should be reunited by Friday. Original story: ANDERSON, Ind.- An 8-year-old boy is without his companion dog. The Huckeby family was driving cross-country in the process of moving to central Indiana from […]
Indiana State Police mourn the loss of Capitol Police Officer and Retired Trooper Tim Denny
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Police is mourning the loss of Tim Denny, P.E. 3169, who served as a Trooper with the Indiana State Police and a Capitol Police Officer for nearly 47 years. Tim Denny was from Anderson Indiana and a 1972 graduate of Anderson High School. He...
People losing access to real-time police radio traffic in Hendricks County
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — People in Hendricks County are losing access to real-time police radio traffic. Dispatchers inside the Hendricks County Communications Center direct law enforcement to where they need to go. You can listen to that radio traffic in real time. On Monday, that radio traffic will be...
Conviction rates in Marion County
The Marion County Prosecutors Office is back on firm footing in the first month of 2023 with a handful of violent felony criminal convictions this week along with several murder verdicts as prosecutors clear out the criminal justice backlog of the last couple of years. Conviction rates in Marion County.
Dr. Mimms' license suspended
Cyclists, runners frustrated with icy Monon days. Two days after a winter storm left a few inches of snow across Indianapolis, many parts of the Monon Trail remained icy Friday morning. Devour Indy Winterfest. More than 130 restaurants are participating in Devour Indy this year.
