ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

A striking Amazon warehouse worker says the company treats its robots better than its human staff

By Beatrice Nolan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ItB2u_0kQiIAy300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03tlf1_0kQiIAy300
Amazon warehouse workers in Coventry, UK, are striking over pay.

ane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images

  • An Amazon warehouse worker told the BBC the company's robots are treated better than human staff.
  • More than 300 workers at a UK Amazon warehouse took part in a strike Wednesday, the GMB union said.
  • A spokesperson for Amazon said a "tiny proportion" of its workforce was involved in the strike.

A striking Amazon warehouse worker has said the company treats its robots better than its human staff.

"I wish we were treated like robots because the robots are treated better than us," Darren Westwood, who works at an Amazon warehouse in Coventry, UK, told BBC Breakfast in an interview that aired Wednesday.

Westwood and another Amazon worker, Garfield Hilton, told the BBC show that Amazon robots could rely on a team of technicians to help them when they broke down, whereas workers didn't receive the same support.

The strike at the Coventry warehouse, called by the GMB union , is the first for Amazon in the UK. The GMB said Wednesday that more than 300 workers walked out. Amazon said there are nearly 2,000 staff at the site.

The strike, over pay, came after Amazon raised hourly wages at the warehouse by 50 pence (60 cents) an hour.

A spokesperson for Amazon told Insider that a "tiny proportion" of its workforce was involved in the industrial action, adding that the company was "proud to offer competitive pay."

Stuart Richards, a GMB senior organizer, said in a statement shared with Insider: "After six months of ignoring all requests to listen to workers' concerns, GMB urges Amazon UK bosses to do the right thing and give workers a proper pay rise."

Westwood and Hilton told the BBC they were constantly monitored at work. Hilton said pausing work for bathroom trips could lead to questions from managers.

"The thing with stopping work is that they want to know why," Hilton said. "So if the time is beyond a couple of minutes they can see it on the system."

A spokesperson for Amazon told the BBC: "Performance is only measured when an employee is at their station and logged in to do their job. If an employee logs out, which they can do at any time, the performance management tool is paused."

Amazon has faced organized walkouts from staff around the world in recent months, with workers citing unfair pay and unsafe practices .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 46

Trek fiftytwo
3d ago

The cities and politicians treat the companies of those robots better than their own taxpayers !!! I wonder why that is,OH I KNOW ,MONEY!!

Reply(2)
6
Crystal
3d ago

Amazon was NOT for me. I worked there for almost 2 years & it was way too EXHAUSTING, so I quit. I make WAY more money now, working less hours. Amazon is not for everyone. Don't get me wrong, it paid the bills & put food on the table.....it just wasn't for me. Everyone is different.

Reply(1)
4
Related
AOL Corp

Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
Gizmodo

Amazon Prime Membership Is Reportedly Past Its Prime

Amazon’s prime members plateaued last year according to a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) report released this week. The number of subscribers has been in decline since July of last year, according to the CIRP, which claimed in the first six months of the year, Amazon Prime did not add net new members in the U.S.
Mashed

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

841K+
Followers
49K+
Post
528M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy