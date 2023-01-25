The Grayson County Sheriff has teamed up with John O Liquors for a fundraiser benefiting the Behind The Badge program. The fundraiser has drawn some negative comments and when we spoke to Sheriff Chaffins, he addressed those concerns. “I knew that it might rub some people the wrong way by placing my face, the Sheriff, on the back of a bourbon bottle. The one thing that doesn’t change, is the fact that we will always aggressively pursue our DUIs, we will always aggressively pursue those that break the law, especially when it’s alcohol-related. that’s never going to change. We don’t, I don’t condone underage drinking, certainly not. We don’t condone drinking and driving. We don’t condone alcohol abuse. We do condone someone who is over the age of 21 who drinks responsibly,” stated Sheriff Norman Chaffins.

