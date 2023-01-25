ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

whopam.com

Man arrested on felony assault charge

An investigation into an incident late Wednesday night on South Kentucky Avenue led to the arrest of a man on a felony assault charge. The 45-year old female victim met officers in the street as they arrived and told Hopkinsville police that her boyfriend, 49-year old Joseph Tidwell of Hopkinsville, had struck her multiple times with a folding lawn chair.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Clarksville shooting victim dies

One person was killed and two people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning at a gas station on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Clarksville. It happened just before 5 a.m. at the Dodge’s Store on the Boulevard and Clarksville police say they found one victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WBKO

WCSO investigating burglary at South Ford Avenue

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is working a burglary that occurred on South Ford Avenue. A male suspect was captured on camera approaching and leaving the home on foot, according to police. The suspect also returned in a vehicle to take more from the home.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
Sumner County Source

Suspect Wanted for Vandalism and Theft by Gallatin Police

From Gallatin Police Department 1-27-2023: GPD Case #: 23-00459 The Gallatin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating the pictured individual, Amber Wahid, for vandalism over 1000 and theft under 1000 at 109 Shoulders St. Gallatin, TN. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Gallatin Police Department, or email Officer Kemp […] The post Suspect Wanted for Vandalism and Theft by Gallatin Police appeared first on Sumner County Source.
GALLATIN, TN
k105.com

Hardin Co. man strangles mother, destroys home, after she finds needles used to inject steroids

A Hardin County man has been arrested after strangling his mother and destroying her home after she found needles used to inject steroids. Kentucky State Police responded Sunday afternoon to a Rineyville residence after 25-year-old Michael Nisbett, of Rineyville, strangled his mother before breaking two television sets and the front door of the home, according to a report by The News-Enterprise. He additionally tore the kitchen sink and cabinets off the wall.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Man flown to Nashville hospital after early morning stabbing

Hopkinsville police are investigating after a man was stabbed during a disturbance early Friday morning at an apartment on Talbert Drive. Officers were called to the apartment in the 100 block of Talbert shortly after 1 a.m. and found 28-year old Abayomi Cousins of Hopkinsville with a stab wound to the upper abdomen. Cousins and the suspect had been in an altercation when he was stabbed with a knife, according to the incident report.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
14news.com

Muhlenberg Co. woman accused of adult abuse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been indicted on adult abuse charges. Officials with the attorney general’s office say 24-year old Madison Hill, of Central City, abused or neglected a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker. Hill’s first court appearance is set for next week....
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Wreck

A woman was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was eastbound attempting to turn into the Copper Still parking lot when it collided with a westbound car. The driver of the car was treated by Hopkinsville EMS and then...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
k105.com

Man wanting free pizza assaults restaurant workers, Glasgow police

A Glasgow man has been jailed after assaulting workers and police at a pizza restaurant. On Tuesday, Glasgow police responded to Little Caesar’s on West Cherry Street and made contact with the manager who told officers 46-year-old Ryan T. Woodard had “demanded pizzas then attempted to leave without paying for them.”
GLASGOW, KY
quicksie983.com

Grayson County Sheriff Announces Behind The Badge Fundraiser

The Grayson County Sheriff has teamed up with John O Liquors for a fundraiser benefiting the Behind The Badge program. The fundraiser has drawn some negative comments and when we spoke to Sheriff Chaffins, he addressed those concerns. “I knew that it might rub some people the wrong way by placing my face, the Sheriff, on the back of a bourbon bottle. The one thing that doesn’t change, is the fact that we will always aggressively pursue our DUIs, we will always aggressively pursue those that break the law, especially when it’s alcohol-related. that’s never going to change. We don’t, I don’t condone underage drinking, certainly not. We don’t condone drinking and driving. We don’t condone alcohol abuse. We do condone someone who is over the age of 21 who drinks responsibly,” stated Sheriff Norman Chaffins.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Man Severely Injured In Hopkinsville Stabbing

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was stabbed at an apartment on Talbert Drive in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say two men got into an argument and one stabbed the other in the chest. The man that was stabbed was treated and transported to a...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Glasgow PD investigating possible explosive device

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glaswgow Police Department is investigating a possible explosive device. They are currently on the scene in reference to a suspicious device located inside a residence. One person has been detained so far. Glasgow Police are also being assisted by the Kentucky State Police and...
GLASGOW, KY
Wave 3

Man in court after deadly wrong-way crash on I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thomas Catalina, the man accused of causing a deadly wrong-way crash on I-65, was in court on Thursday. Catalina appeared in person for a pretrial conference. Catalina is facing murder charges for driving the wrong way on I-65 in August 2022, crashing into several cars at...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

