wdrb.com
Police searching for 29-year-old man who escaped Hart County Jail while on work release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is searching for a man who escaped while being housed at Hart County Jail on Saturday. Abdullah O. Qasem was on a work release at Hart County Animal Shelter. Qasem, 29, is 6-foot-2 and around 250 bounds. The white male walked away from...
WBKO
Recovering from ‘unforgettable’ explosion, Guthrie starts fundraiser for victims’ families
Guthrie, KY. (WSMV) - After a chemical explosion killed two men in Guthrie, the small town has opened a way for people to donate to the deceased victims’ families. Bryan Bonilla, 34, was killed when a tank carrying a chemical solution exploded Jan. 18 at the Quick Turn Anodizing facility in Guthrie.
k105.com
Investigation into EPO violation leads to arrest of Leitchfield man on drug charges
An emergency protective order (EPO) violation investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Leitchfield man on multiple drug charges. Wednesday morning at approximately 5:00, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. DJ Newton and Officers Taylor Wright and Ty Whitaker were dispatched to a residence on Shauna Drive regarding an EPO violation.
Man arrested after pipe bomb, guns found in Glasgow home
A Kentucky man has been taken into custody after authorities discovered weapons inside a Glasgow residence.
whopam.com
Man arrested on felony assault charge
An investigation into an incident late Wednesday night on South Kentucky Avenue led to the arrest of a man on a felony assault charge. The 45-year old female victim met officers in the street as they arrived and told Hopkinsville police that her boyfriend, 49-year old Joseph Tidwell of Hopkinsville, had struck her multiple times with a folding lawn chair.
whopam.com
Clarksville shooting victim dies
One person was killed and two people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning at a gas station on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Clarksville. It happened just before 5 a.m. at the Dodge’s Store on the Boulevard and Clarksville police say they found one victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Victim’s mother gives emotional testimony from the stand in Nashville murder trial
Emotional opening statements kicked off the murder trial of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman. The 26-year-old St. Thomas ICU nurse was found shot and killed on I-440 in December 2020.
WBKO
WCSO investigating burglary at South Ford Avenue
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is working a burglary that occurred on South Ford Avenue. A male suspect was captured on camera approaching and leaving the home on foot, according to police. The suspect also returned in a vehicle to take more from the home.
Suspect Wanted for Vandalism and Theft by Gallatin Police
From Gallatin Police Department 1-27-2023: GPD Case #: 23-00459 The Gallatin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating the pictured individual, Amber Wahid, for vandalism over 1000 and theft under 1000 at 109 Shoulders St. Gallatin, TN. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Gallatin Police Department, or email Officer Kemp […] The post Suspect Wanted for Vandalism and Theft by Gallatin Police appeared first on Sumner County Source.
k105.com
Hardin Co. man strangles mother, destroys home, after she finds needles used to inject steroids
A Hardin County man has been arrested after strangling his mother and destroying her home after she found needles used to inject steroids. Kentucky State Police responded Sunday afternoon to a Rineyville residence after 25-year-old Michael Nisbett, of Rineyville, strangled his mother before breaking two television sets and the front door of the home, according to a report by The News-Enterprise. He additionally tore the kitchen sink and cabinets off the wall.
whopam.com
Man flown to Nashville hospital after early morning stabbing
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a man was stabbed during a disturbance early Friday morning at an apartment on Talbert Drive. Officers were called to the apartment in the 100 block of Talbert shortly after 1 a.m. and found 28-year old Abayomi Cousins of Hopkinsville with a stab wound to the upper abdomen. Cousins and the suspect had been in an altercation when he was stabbed with a knife, according to the incident report.
14news.com
Muhlenberg Co. woman accused of adult abuse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been indicted on adult abuse charges. Officials with the attorney general’s office say 24-year old Madison Hill, of Central City, abused or neglected a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker. Hill’s first court appearance is set for next week....
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Wreck
A woman was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was eastbound attempting to turn into the Copper Still parking lot when it collided with a westbound car. The driver of the car was treated by Hopkinsville EMS and then...
k105.com
Man wanting free pizza assaults restaurant workers, Glasgow police
A Glasgow man has been jailed after assaulting workers and police at a pizza restaurant. On Tuesday, Glasgow police responded to Little Caesar’s on West Cherry Street and made contact with the manager who told officers 46-year-old Ryan T. Woodard had “demanded pizzas then attempted to leave without paying for them.”
quicksie983.com
Grayson County Sheriff Announces Behind The Badge Fundraiser
The Grayson County Sheriff has teamed up with John O Liquors for a fundraiser benefiting the Behind The Badge program. The fundraiser has drawn some negative comments and when we spoke to Sheriff Chaffins, he addressed those concerns. “I knew that it might rub some people the wrong way by placing my face, the Sheriff, on the back of a bourbon bottle. The one thing that doesn’t change, is the fact that we will always aggressively pursue our DUIs, we will always aggressively pursue those that break the law, especially when it’s alcohol-related. that’s never going to change. We don’t, I don’t condone underage drinking, certainly not. We don’t condone drinking and driving. We don’t condone alcohol abuse. We do condone someone who is over the age of 21 who drinks responsibly,” stated Sheriff Norman Chaffins.
whvoradio.com
Man Severely Injured In Hopkinsville Stabbing
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was stabbed at an apartment on Talbert Drive in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say two men got into an argument and one stabbed the other in the chest. The man that was stabbed was treated and transported to a...
WBKO
Gov. Beshear responds after three teens attack Warren Co. detention center staff
Bowling Green Freedom Walkers respond to Anna's Greek Restaurant amid controversy. Statements released from the BG Freedom Walkers in response to Anna's Greek Restaurant controversy. Updated: 6 hours ago. Carter Lumber announces the expansion of the Bowling Green Transpark. Police find pipe bomb in Barren County home. Updated: 6 hours...
WBKO
Glasgow PD investigating possible explosive device
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glaswgow Police Department is investigating a possible explosive device. They are currently on the scene in reference to a suspicious device located inside a residence. One person has been detained so far. Glasgow Police are also being assisted by the Kentucky State Police and...
Wave 3
Man in court after deadly wrong-way crash on I-65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thomas Catalina, the man accused of causing a deadly wrong-way crash on I-65, was in court on Thursday. Catalina appeared in person for a pretrial conference. Catalina is facing murder charges for driving the wrong way on I-65 in August 2022, crashing into several cars at...
WBKO
Adult and juvenile charged with robbery at gas station in Warren Co.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two people were arrested following a robbery in Warren County Tuesday Jan. 24. Officials say Smiths Grove Police responded to a 911 call at the Marathon gas station where a robbery occurred. One suspect, Ryan Mason, was located by Smiths Grove Police Chief Franks behind...
