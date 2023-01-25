Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Chilly start to the weekend
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a cold couple of nights look for the winds of change to begin Saturday afternoon. Temperatures were only in the mid 60s on Friday several degrees below the average of 73 degrees. Winds will turn to the east at 10-15 mph by Saturday afternoon which will warm things up into the low 70s near the coast and in the mid 70s elsewhere. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Saturday.
WESH
Central Florida to see temperatures in the 30s, 40s
ORLANDO, Fla. — It gets cold overnight Thursday into Friday as temperatures quickly drop into the 40s with a few upper 30s in Marion County. Sunny conditions will continue into Friday afternoon, as well as cooler air. Highs on Friday will only reach the low to mid-60s. Another cold...
Storms move through Central Florida, temperatures to drop
ORLANDO, Fla. — Heavy downpours and some gusts of wind up to 35 mph are moving east toward metro Orlando by 10 p.m. to midnight, Channel 9 Certified Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Occasional lightning is possible, Terry said, in addition...
WESH
Cold start Friday
It’s a cold start to the day with temperatures in the 40s. A couple of spots in Marion County are waking up in the 30s. It’s a clear start to the day and this afternoon will also feature sunshine. However, it is still expected to be a chilly afternoon. Today’s highs will reach the mid 60s.
WESH
Rain clearing and cold air on the way
Overnight rain is clearing Central Florida as I write this email. We could see a few isolated showers at 4:30 a.m., but I expect the rain to clear completely by 5AM. The rest of the morning will feature dry and cool conditions with temperatures in the 50s & 60s. Sunshine will dominate this afternoon and temperatures will be on the cooler side – low to upper 60s.
Did you feel that? Reports of shaking, booms in south Alabama, northwest Florida
UPDATE: WKRG News 5 reached out to local military installations about the reports, which by mid-morning were coming in from Florida as well as south Alabama. A representative from Pensacola Naval Air Station said the booms were not related to any activity there. UPDATE: According to Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack, there have been no […]
WESH
Showers and a few storms tonight then much colder Thursday!
WESH 2 First Warning Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's forecast. Showers and a few storms tonight then much colder Thursday!
flkeysnews.com
Florida temperatures are about to drop. How cold will it get? What the forecast says
“It’s gonna be a cool night,” the old song says. After South Florida tops 80 degrees during a humid Thursday, Miami will drop to 63 at night, according to the National Weather Service. Homestead and Fort Lauderdale could dip to 62. West Palm Beach, cooler at 60. Temperatures...
When will South Florida's next cold front arrive, and how low will temps go?
The mercury in South Florida thermometers has been all over the place the past week, with temperatures ranging from near-record highs in the mid-80s back into the mid-60s after a weak cool front passed through Monday. The roller-coaster-like weather brought temperatures up again to 84 on Wednesday (a few degrees...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Florida (And What Lives Within)
Discover the Largest Forest in Florida (And What Lives Within) Three national forests, the Apalachicola, Osceola, and Ocala, span much of northern and central Florida. These forests produce 600 billion gallons of water and contain 510,000 acres of wetlands. You can also find 854 miles of rivers and streams within Florida’s national forests, as well as 36,000 acres of lakes and ponds.
wmfe.org
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Fishing report: Tournaments on Orange, Lochloosa
The first real bass tournament of the year attracted quite a crowd to Orange Lake and Marjorie Rawlings Park. All 74 teams launched at the Marjorie Rawlings boat ramp early on Jan. 21 despite dark and wet conditions. Orange might not have put its very best foot forward, but it produced well enough to retain its high angler esteem.
Storm damage reported in the News 5 coverage area
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is tracking severe weather moving into the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. With the threat of high winds and tornadoes, storm damage is possible. News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storm. Check back for updates. Alabama […]
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
wild941.com
Florida Deputies Get It On While At Disney Springs
This is a love triangle that has Florida written all over it. This is the wildest ride that could ever happen at Disney so hang on… Three Florida deputies in Orange County have resigned after being involved in a sex scandal at a Disney property. Back in 2021, Florida...
a-z-animals.com
What Florida Gardeners Need to Know This Spring
Florida is called the “Sunshine State” because it averages about 237 days of sunshine per year. That’s over 30 days more than the average 205 sunny days in the U.S. While most people with green thumbs would be thrilled at the prospect, Florida gardeners know that the abundant sunshine comes at the cost of other challenges. Consider the past and present conditions that all Florida gardeners need to know this spring as well as when you can start planting!
travellens.co
America’s Deadliest Beaches
There are multiple beaches across the US to choose from, and they can be a great day out. With the golden sandy beaches, the hot weather, and the view of the ocean, it can create the perfect spontaneous day to spend quality time with your loved ones. However, amongst those...
Minnesota weather: Get ready for a 1-2 winter punch
If you thought we’d squeeze by with just those seven cold days leading up to Christmas this winter, you’re mistaken. While the typically frigid air has been exploring Siberia for the past month, it’s had its fill there and wants to visit Minnesota again. Some perspective is...
85-car pileup in Wisconsin leaves at least 21 injured
At least 21 people were injured on Friday in an 85-car pileup on a Wisconsin highway, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. Twenty-one people were transported to hospitals in the area for treatment after the crash, the agency said in a Facebook post, adding that their injuries were not life-threatening. State troopers first received reports…
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
