ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Angelia Baldwin: Missing Chicago woman last seen in August 2022

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 23-year-old woman. Angelia Baldwin was last seen on Aug. 15, 2022. According to police, she previously lived in the 1600 block of North Lorel Avenue in the Austin neighborhood. Baldwin is described as a Black woman, with...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Nicole Marquez: 14-year-old Chicago girl reported missing

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. Nicole Marquez was last seen Monday in the 7700 block of South Homan Avenue in the Ashburn neighborhood. Marquez was wearing black pants and possibly a black jacket, police said. She's described as a Hispanic...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

8 years for Chicago man who carjacked SUV with two kids, including a one-year-old, inside

Chicago — A Chicago man who carjacked an SUV with two children, including a one-year-old, inside has been given an eight-year sentence. Omar Soto, 40, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking with a passenger under the age of 16 before Judge Sophia Atcherson. Prosecutors dropped eight other felonies in the plea deal, including robbery and kidnapping.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3-year-old boy, man shot in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO - A 3-year-old boy and a 52-year-old man were wounded in a shooting on Chicago's South Side in the Back of the Yards early Saturday morning. Police say the adult victim was parking his car with the child in the back seat around 2 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Damen Avenue when someone opened fire from a light green SUV.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

3-Year-Old Boy, Man Wounded in Southwest Side Shooting

A 3-year-old boy and a 52-year-old man were injured in a shooting early Saturday in the New City neighborhood. About 2 a.m., the man was parking his car in the 5400 block of South Damen Avenue when someone in a light green SUV fired shots at him and the toddler who was sitting in the backseat of the car, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn Woodlawn residents of recent garage burglaries

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Woodlawn area residents of recent garage burglaries in the area. Over two days this week there have been four break-ins reported. In each incident, the offender entered a garage by forcing open a side door and stole property from within. The incidents happened at...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with robbing victim on CTA platform in River North

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with robbing a victim on a CTA Red Line platform in River North earlier this month. Police say Darius Clay, 31, was arrested on Friday when he was identified as the offender who robbed a 29-year-old man at the Grand Station in the 500 block of North State Street.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Angelika Cano-Peralta: Missing Chicago teen last seen on Wednesday

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl. Angelika Cano-Peralta was last seen on Wednesday leaving her home in the 3400 block of West Pershing Road in the Brighton Park neighborhood. Police say it is unknown what clothing Angelika was wearing when she...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with shooting at woman in Roseland

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested Thursday for allegedly shooting at a 28-year-old woman on the South Side last year. Martell Franklin, 32, was charged with attempted murder and armed habitual criminal. According to police, Franklin was positively identified as the gunman who opened fire on September 4, 2022,...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man found dead at Humboldt Park warehouse

CHICAGO - There was an active police scene at a Humboldt Park warehouse Friday after human remains were found. Initial reports indicated that a severed head arrived at a warehouse located in the 4300 block of West Ohio Street around 11 a.m. Police then confirmed that a man was found...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Woman killed when 2 vehicles that collided run into her

CHICAGO - A 25-year-old woman was killed Friday night when she was struck by two vehicles that collided on Chicago's West Side. Around 5:45 p.m., police say the female pedestrian was crossing the street in the 5000 block of W. Washington Boulevard when a white SUV traveling westbound on Washington struck a black sedan heading eastbound on Washington.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 men rob Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park: Chicago police

CHICAGO — Police are searching for two men who robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park. The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. Friday at the drugstore located on the 1500 block of East 55th Street. Police said two men entered the store with handguns and announced a robbery. The men took the cash drawer […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Fire rips through home in south suburban Chicago leaving 2 injured

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. - Two people were injured after a home in the village of Phoenix, just south of Chicago, caught fire this morning. The home is located between South Halsted Avenue and 153rd Street on Vincennes Avenue a few miles away from South Holland. Firefighters from the village of...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy