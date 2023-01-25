A 3-year-old boy and a 52-year-old man were injured in a shooting early Saturday in the New City neighborhood. About 2 a.m., the man was parking his car in the 5400 block of South Damen Avenue when someone in a light green SUV fired shots at him and the toddler who was sitting in the backseat of the car, according to Chicago police.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO