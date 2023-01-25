Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Another MLB Legend DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Related
fox32chicago.com
Angelia Baldwin: Missing Chicago woman last seen in August 2022
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 23-year-old woman. Angelia Baldwin was last seen on Aug. 15, 2022. According to police, she previously lived in the 1600 block of North Lorel Avenue in the Austin neighborhood. Baldwin is described as a Black woman, with...
fox32chicago.com
Nicole Marquez: 14-year-old Chicago girl reported missing
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. Nicole Marquez was last seen Monday in the 7700 block of South Homan Avenue in the Ashburn neighborhood. Marquez was wearing black pants and possibly a black jacket, police said. She's described as a Hispanic...
cwbchicago.com
8 years for Chicago man who carjacked SUV with two kids, including a one-year-old, inside
Chicago — A Chicago man who carjacked an SUV with two children, including a one-year-old, inside has been given an eight-year sentence. Omar Soto, 40, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking with a passenger under the age of 16 before Judge Sophia Atcherson. Prosecutors dropped eight other felonies in the plea deal, including robbery and kidnapping.
Man, woman found shot to death inside South Side home
Police are investigating the deaths as homicides.
Chicago shooting: 3-year-old boy, man grazed in Back of the Yards, police say
A toddler and man were shot on Chicago's South Side, police said.
fox32chicago.com
3-year-old boy, man shot in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A 3-year-old boy and a 52-year-old man were wounded in a shooting on Chicago's South Side in the Back of the Yards early Saturday morning. Police say the adult victim was parking his car with the child in the back seat around 2 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Damen Avenue when someone opened fire from a light green SUV.
3-Year-Old Boy, Man Wounded in Southwest Side Shooting
A 3-year-old boy and a 52-year-old man were injured in a shooting early Saturday in the New City neighborhood. About 2 a.m., the man was parking his car in the 5400 block of South Damen Avenue when someone in a light green SUV fired shots at him and the toddler who was sitting in the backseat of the car, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn Woodlawn residents of recent garage burglaries
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Woodlawn area residents of recent garage burglaries in the area. Over two days this week there have been four break-ins reported. In each incident, the offender entered a garage by forcing open a side door and stole property from within. The incidents happened at...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with robbing victim on CTA platform in River North
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with robbing a victim on a CTA Red Line platform in River North earlier this month. Police say Darius Clay, 31, was arrested on Friday when he was identified as the offender who robbed a 29-year-old man at the Grand Station in the 500 block of North State Street.
fox32chicago.com
Angelika Cano-Peralta: Missing Chicago teen last seen on Wednesday
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl. Angelika Cano-Peralta was last seen on Wednesday leaving her home in the 3400 block of West Pershing Road in the Brighton Park neighborhood. Police say it is unknown what clothing Angelika was wearing when she...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with shooting at woman in Roseland
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested Thursday for allegedly shooting at a 28-year-old woman on the South Side last year. Martell Franklin, 32, was charged with attempted murder and armed habitual criminal. According to police, Franklin was positively identified as the gunman who opened fire on September 4, 2022,...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police ask public's help identifying suspect in Washington Park homicide
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying an individual in connection to a murder that happened last May in Washington Park. The incident happened in the 6200 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on May 31, 2022 around 1:17 a.m. Police released surveillance...
$1,000 reward offered to find thief who stole van, body
A reward is now being offered for information that leads to the Rockford man wanted for stealing a funeral home van with a body in the back and leaving both in separate places in Chicago.
Man found dead at Humboldt Park warehouse
CHICAGO - There was an active police scene at a Humboldt Park warehouse Friday after human remains were found. Initial reports indicated that a severed head arrived at a warehouse located in the 4300 block of West Ohio Street around 11 a.m. Police then confirmed that a man was found...
93-year-old woman struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Chicago
The Porsche has an Illinois license plate, CZ60617.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Woman killed when 2 vehicles that collided run into her
CHICAGO - A 25-year-old woman was killed Friday night when she was struck by two vehicles that collided on Chicago's West Side. Around 5:45 p.m., police say the female pedestrian was crossing the street in the 5000 block of W. Washington Boulevard when a white SUV traveling westbound on Washington struck a black sedan heading eastbound on Washington.
2 men rob Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park: Chicago police
CHICAGO — Police are searching for two men who robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park. The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. Friday at the drugstore located on the 1500 block of East 55th Street. Police said two men entered the store with handguns and announced a robbery. The men took the cash drawer […]
fox32chicago.com
Fire rips through home in south suburban Chicago leaving 2 injured
SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. - Two people were injured after a home in the village of Phoenix, just south of Chicago, caught fire this morning. The home is located between South Halsted Avenue and 153rd Street on Vincennes Avenue a few miles away from South Holland. Firefighters from the village of...
Chicago area window company accused of ripping off customers; Buffalo Grove couple loses $30K
The Illinois attorney general and Cook County state's attorney are looking into a suburban window company that is accused of ripping off its customers.
fox32chicago.com
New details released after Chicago man opened fire on group of teens trying to buy designer shoes from him
CHICAGO - A Chicago man allegedly opened fire on a group of teens in a vehicle after stealing money from the driver who was trying to purchase shoes from him. Tony Mason III was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery. According to prosecutors, a 17-year-old boy...
Comments / 0