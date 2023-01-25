ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 164

Vikki Lozano
3d ago

Young people with jobs still can’t afford rent and food. Has nothing to do with not working always. What about seniors? They can’t survive on a SS check with the food prices

Reply(11)
58
Miss Kitten
3d ago

It is time to stop giving outsiders the benefits that need to go to our own, we would have more than enough to take care of US CITIZENS, MY mother is a disabled elderly woman and because she got an increase in her benefits they decreased her foodstamps.

Reply(5)
38
big Benny
3d ago

What ever happened to eating healthy simple foods? Peanut butter, bread, local fruit and other items are still affordable. Buy chicken and other meats in large quantities and divide it up and freeze it. We have been doing this years.

Reply(4)
39
Related
Washington Examiner

Desperate California legislators want to shake down their fleeing population

Several states are attempting to pass wealth taxes. As we noted this week, this effort is silly and doomed, as history and math demonstrate. California legislators are attempting to top all the others, however, as only they on the extreme-left coast know how. They are trying to do something even more astonishing, kooky, and obviously unconstitutional.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Southern California housing market cools

Southern California's super red-hot housing market has started to cool in the past year. "The inventory is super low right now," said Dana Point realtor Gaetano Lo Grande. Across the Southland, home prices have been falling as interest rates have been climbing. From May 2022 to December 2022, prices have dropped 11% in Orange County, 10% in Los Angeles County, 8% in Riverside County, and 6% in San Bernardino County. "There were multiple offers on every home last year," said Lo Grande. "That is still the case now but very rare." While the housing market is cooling, that doesn't mean it is no longer competitive."From the perspective of buyers, yes, prices are falling but interest rates are a lot higher, which makes it harder to buy a home," said Jack Liebersohn, an assistant professor of economics at the University of California, Irvine. He added it is an unusual situation for prices to be falling as home sales are down.  
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

California Reparations Task Force examines potential compensation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The State of California Reparations Task Force was to held public hearings at San Diego State University the week of Jan. 23 to examine the potential appropriate remedies of compensation, rehabilitation, and restitution for African Americans. The controversy lies in California’s history. The Golden State...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Californians will see CalFresh benefits decrease by April

LOS ANGELES — Millions of Californians who are currently enrolled in CalFresh, which is the state’s program for supplying SNAP benefits (also known as food stamps), will see a major decrease in their monthly funds by April. This comes as federal lawmakers voted to end the COVID-19 emergency...
CALIFORNIA STATE
cryptonewsbtc.org

California puts DMV on the blockchain

Most of the tendencies and concepts that form America come to California first, so it’s value noting that the state has launched a giant tech improve at its Division of Motor Automobiles. As Fortune was first to report, the company is within the remaining levels of replicating its title database on the Tezos blockchain and expects to launch consumer-facing purposes tied to the blockchain inside three months.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Will there be a super bloom in California 2023?

In 2017, California experienced its first super bloom in nearly a decade. Wildflowers canvassed the mountaintops and valleys in California again in 2019 after steady rains followed by warm temperatures caused seeds dormant for decades under the desert floor to burst open and produce a spectacular display dubbed the "super bloom."
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Over one billion dollars is available to California homeowners through new programs

Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Voice of OC

Disability Rights Advocates Want State Supreme Court To End California’s Experiment With Forced Treatment

As Orange County and others prepare to roll out the state’s new mental health court by October, disability rights groups are moving to block its implementation. The framework for CARE Courts, co-authored by local state Sen. Tom Umberg and championed by Governor Gavin Newsom, focuses on people who are likely to develop mental illness or substance abuse, and seeks to put them in front of judges and into forced treatment programs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Week

At least 3 dead in California's 4th mass shooting in January

At least three people died and four more were injured after gunfire erupted Saturday morning in a Los Angeles suburb, The Associated Press reported, in what has become California's fourth mass shooting in January 2023 alone.  According to AP, Sgt. Frank Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the shooting occurred just after 2:30 a.m. in Beverly Crest. The area is among L.A.'s most affluent neighborhoods — data collected by the Los Angeles Times in 2008 showed the median household income was $169,282, or about $233,000 in 2023 dollars.  No significant details on the shooting have been made available. Of the seven people who were shot, police...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Voice of OC

Voice of OC

Santa Ana, CA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to consistently deliver fair, focused and thorough journalism on quality of life and arts issues for Orange County communities while encouraging civic engagement and civil discourse through our editorial pages and social channels.

 https://voiceofoc.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy