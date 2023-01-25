Young people with jobs still can’t afford rent and food. Has nothing to do with not working always. What about seniors? They can’t survive on a SS check with the food prices
It is time to stop giving outsiders the benefits that need to go to our own, we would have more than enough to take care of US CITIZENS, MY mother is a disabled elderly woman and because she got an increase in her benefits they decreased her foodstamps.
What ever happened to eating healthy simple foods? Peanut butter, bread, local fruit and other items are still affordable. Buy chicken and other meats in large quantities and divide it up and freeze it. We have been doing this years.
