Photography Book Supporting Local Veterans Association Announces Open CallDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Music, Face Painting & More: You're Invited To The First-Ever 'Someone Special Dance'!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
The oldest building in the United StatesmaltaDedham, MA
The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode IslandDiana RusNewport, RI
Police investigating suspicious death of dog
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The East Providence police department and animal control officers are investigating the suspicious death of a dog. According to police, a man who lives on Lakeside Avenue. said his Husky, Niko, got loose on the morning of Jan. 24. Later that evening, Niko was found in the area of Forbes […]
Barrington rollover sends 1 to hospital
Barrington police are investigating a rollover crash that occurred Wednesday night.
NECN
Rollover Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Delays on I-495 in Lawrence
There's been a crash Friday morning along Interstate 495 northbound in Lawrence, Massachusetts, which has led to serious injuries and traffic delays in the area. Aerial images captured over the scene showed a vehicle in the median of the highway completely flipped over. It happened near Route 114. Two left...
NECN
Truck Rolls Over in Woburn, Closing I-93-to-I-95 Ramp Indefinitely and Hurting Driver
A truck carrying sand rolled over on the ramp from Interstate 93 north to I-95 south, closing the ramp for cleanup as well as two lanes of I-95 south, Massachusetts State Police said. The driver of the tractor-trailer was thrown from the crash and hurt, but expected to survive, police...
whdh.com
Investigation underway after shooting victim drives himself to Boston fire station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire officials say a man suffering from a gunshot wound drove himself to a fire station in Dorchester on Thursday after being shot outside of a nearby laundromat. Firefighters at a station on Dorchester Avenue said the man came in with a gunshot wound to the...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island College student walking on campus hit with pellets from passing car
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A student walking on the Rhode Island College campus Thursday was hit with several pellets from an Airsoft gun from a passing car, according to authorities. James Mendonca, chief of Rhode Island College Campus Police Department, said the student wasn’t hurt. Mendonca said the...
NECN
Woman Rescued from Under Green Line Train in Boston
A woman was rescued from under a green line train on Friday night in Boston, Massachusetts. The rescue took place in the area of Commonwealth Avenue at the BU Central Station at around 11:40 p.m., according to authorities. Transit Police said a 20-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in the incident,...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police release more information concerning vandalism at city church
The Fall River Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public with identifying the person responsible for vandalizing a city church. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, the incident took place on Wednesday, at approximately 2:00 p.m. at the Good Shepard Parish located at 1598 South Main Street in Fall River.
NECN
Body Found in Marblehead Identified as Missing Peabody Man
A body found in Marblehead, Massachusetts on Thursday has been identified as a man from Peabody who had been missing for over a month. According to authorities, the body was identified as 31-year-old Michael Gray, from Peabody, Mass. Peabody police said Gray was reported missing by a family member on...
fallriverreporter.com
Volunteer Rhode Island firefighter dies just hours after responding to calls
A Rhode Island firefighter has died after responding to several calls just hours prior. According to the United States First Responders Association, on Wednesday, Richmond-Carolina (RI) Firefighter Robert “Bob” Thomas Gardner, Jr., was at the fire station putting apparatus and equip back in service, following a residential fire call. He then returned home. In the night, he suffered an apparent heart attack and passed away.
Body found washed up on Marblehead beach, police investigating
A body washed up on a shore in Marblehead on Thursday, prompting a police response and investigation. Marblehead police arrived around 4 p.m. at the end of Edgemere Road to respond to a report of a body lying on the beach, authorities said in a statement. Police said they identified...
NECN
Dam Breaks, Flooding Neighborhood in East Bridgewater
An earthen dam broke Friday in Halifax, Massachusetts, causing major flooding in a neighborhood downriver in East Bridgewater, according to police. Bridgewater police said Pond Street is closed at the boat ramp, as water is overflowing the road and bridge near Robin's Pond. They said the road will be blocked and impassable until the water recedes and the bridge can be inspected to make sure it wasn't compromised.
2 statues vandalized inside Fall River church
Police are searching for whoever vandalized two statues inside a Fall River church Wednesday afternoon.
Confreda Farms owner, Vincent Confreda, dies at 90
Vincent, owner of the Rhode Island staple Confreda Greenhouses & Farms, died Saturday after battling skin cancer.
Police: 5 arrested after chase involving stolen car
Troopers spotted the black Honda accord around 12 a.m. Wednesday on Route 107 in Revere and attempted to stop the vehicle on Route 60, but the driver began to flee.
Man found guilty in 2013 Warwick murder
The fate of a man accused of killing a jogger in Warwick City park nearly a decade ago is expected on Friday.
Police: Suspects vandalized Newport bank twice
Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects who were caught on camera vandalizing a Newport bank.
ABC6.com
Five people, including girl, accused of driven stolen car out of Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said Wednesday that five people, including a girl, were arrested for driving a stolen car. Police said that shortly after midnight, they spotted a car that had been reported stolen the day prior in Taunton. The black 2017 Honda Accord was driving...
NECN
Body Found on Marblehead Beach, Authorities Say
A body was found Thursday afternoon on a beach in Marblehead, Massachusetts, authorities said. The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that it is involved in an investigation after the discovery at the beach on Edgemere Road. Ellie Tomlinson says she was walking toward the beach when...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island State Police announce the death of beloved K-9
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police announced the death of their beloved K-9, Chuck on Friday. Chuck was a patrol and narcotics K-9 at the police department. In a tweet announcing the K-9’s passing, the department said Chuck worked with two handlers throughout his long career.
