Lincoln, RI

WPRI 12 News

Police investigating suspicious death of dog

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The East Providence police department and animal control officers are investigating the suspicious death of a dog. According to police, a man who lives on Lakeside Avenue. said his Husky, Niko, got loose on the morning of Jan. 24. Later that evening, Niko was found in the area of Forbes […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

Rollover Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Delays on I-495 in Lawrence

There's been a crash Friday morning along Interstate 495 northbound in Lawrence, Massachusetts, which has led to serious injuries and traffic delays in the area. Aerial images captured over the scene showed a vehicle in the median of the highway completely flipped over. It happened near Route 114. Two left...
LAWRENCE, MA
NECN

Woman Rescued from Under Green Line Train in Boston

A woman was rescued from under a green line train on Friday night in Boston, Massachusetts. The rescue took place in the area of Commonwealth Avenue at the BU Central Station at around 11:40 p.m., according to authorities. Transit Police said a 20-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in the incident,...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Body Found in Marblehead Identified as Missing Peabody Man

A body found in Marblehead, Massachusetts on Thursday has been identified as a man from Peabody who had been missing for over a month. According to authorities, the body was identified as 31-year-old Michael Gray, from Peabody, Mass. Peabody police said Gray was reported missing by a family member on...
MARBLEHEAD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Volunteer Rhode Island firefighter dies just hours after responding to calls

A Rhode Island firefighter has died after responding to several calls just hours prior. According to the United States First Responders Association, on Wednesday, Richmond-Carolina (RI) Firefighter Robert “Bob” Thomas Gardner, Jr., was at the fire station putting apparatus and equip back in service, following a residential fire call. He then returned home. In the night, he suffered an apparent heart attack and passed away.
RICHMOND, RI
NECN

Dam Breaks, Flooding Neighborhood in East Bridgewater

An earthen dam broke Friday in Halifax, Massachusetts, causing major flooding in a neighborhood downriver in East Bridgewater, according to police. Bridgewater police said Pond Street is closed at the boat ramp, as water is overflowing the road and bridge near Robin's Pond. They said the road will be blocked and impassable until the water recedes and the bridge can be inspected to make sure it wasn't compromised.
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA
NECN

Body Found on Marblehead Beach, Authorities Say

A body was found Thursday afternoon on a beach in Marblehead, Massachusetts, authorities said. The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that it is involved in an investigation after the discovery at the beach on Edgemere Road. Ellie Tomlinson says she was walking toward the beach when...
MARBLEHEAD, MA
ABC6.com

Rhode Island State Police announce the death of beloved K-9

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police announced the death of their beloved K-9, Chuck on Friday. Chuck was a patrol and narcotics K-9 at the police department. In a tweet announcing the K-9’s passing, the department said Chuck worked with two handlers throughout his long career.
PROVIDENCE, RI

