Community Impact Austin

Kitchen Del Mar Seafood, Grill & Bar now closed in Lakeway

Kitchen Del Mar, a seafood restaurant in Lakeway, closed its doors in late 2022. (Courtesy Kitchen Del Mar Seafood, Grill & Bar) Kitchen Del Mar Seafood, Grill & Bar closed in late 2022 at 3519 N. RM 620, Austin. The restaurant opened in January 2022 next to Hudson's Fine Hill Country Dining. The menu previously featured seafood, oysters, craft beer and cocktails. The restaurant also had a patio with live music, a cigar room and a wine bar.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Dutch Bros. Coffee now slinging drinks in Southwest Austin

The Oregon-based company broke ground on the 858-square-foot building in fall 2021. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Dutch Bros. Coffee opened at 9605 Menchaca Road, Austin, on Jan. 18. The drive-thru coffee shop's menu consists of cold brews, Americanos and specialty espressos. It also offers other options, such as pastries, teas, smoothies...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Howdy Boba brings more boba to Buda

Owner John Wilkinson and his dad, Brad Wilkinson. (Amira Van Leeuwen/Community Impact) Howdy Boba, located at 400 Main St. is bringing more boba tea to Buda. The boba truck opened Jan. 4 and has a monthly rotating menu with a combination of milk teas, fruit teas, tea lattes and coffee creations.
BUDA, TX
Community Impact Austin

Elevated Eyecare celebrates one-year business anniversary in New Braunfels

Elevated Eyecare is operated by sisters Dr. Kymber Blaschke and Dr. Jennifer Blaschke. (Courtesy Elevated Eyecare) Elevated Eyecare located at 1750 East Common St., Ste. 1201, New Braunfels, celebrated its one-year business anniversary in December. Dr. Jennifer Blaschke and her sister Dr. Kymber Blaschke offer eye care, including vision therapy, eye disease management and full-service optical care, for all ages. 830-221-9358.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Power-washing company Bluebonnet Softwash opens in New Braunfels

Bluebonnet Softwash is located at 1965 Post Road, New Braunfels. (Amira Van Leeuwen/Community Impact) Bluebonnet Softwash celebrated its grand opening Jan. 19. The business is locally owned and veteran managed by husband and wife Ed and Cheryl Rivera. The couple decided to open their business after researching and figuring out what they wanted to do after the military.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

3 new casual spots to grab a bite in Austin

Masa y Más opened at 1817 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin, on Jan. 6. (Courtesy Masa y Más) Buzz Burger, a new burger food truck, opened on Jan. 20 at The Buzz Mill in Riverside. Buzz Burger offers a half-vegan, half-omnivore menu with burgers, wraps, loaded fries and sides. Buzz Burger and The Buzz Mill are both owned by Austinite Jason Sabala and located at 1505 Town Creek Drive, Austin. Instagram: buzzburgeratx.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Knockout Wear now open in Austin's Barton Creek Square Mall

Knockout Wear opened in Barton Creek Square, offering Western-style and lifestyle clothing, shoes and accessories. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Knockout Wear, a Western and lifestyle wear store, opened a location at Barton Creek Square Mall on Jan. 14. The Odessa-based company offers brands such as Oakley, Ray-Ban, Ariat, G-Shock, Rock Revival,...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hookah lounge opens in San Marcos

Arabian Nights opened Jan. 1. (Amira Van Leeuwen/Community Impact) Arabian Nights Hookah Lounge, located at 130 E. San Antonio St., Unit C, San Marcos, opened Jan. 1. The hookah lounge offers a variety of hookah flavors, such as cherry, mojito, gum and citrus with mint. There is also an outdoor seating area and belly dancing shows on the first Saturday of every month.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Evan Crosby

8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month

Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Danish jewelry store Pandora now open in Austin's Barton Creek Square

Danish jewelry store Pandora opened in Barton Creek Square on Dec. 15. (Courtesy Pandora) Danish jewelry store Pandora opened Dec. 15 at Barton Creek Square Mall in Austin. The store specializes in charms and bracelets for women. Additionally, Pandora sells rings for different occasions, necklaces, pendants and earrings. The shop offers lab-created diamonds for all forms of jewelry and has different specialized collections, including animal and pet charms and jewelry; nature and celestial; and different sets for friends and family.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

