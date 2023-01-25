Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
Related
New smoothie, juice bar opens in New Braunfels
Rise Up NBTX sells a variety of smoothies, juices, teas and coffees. (Amira Van Leeuwen/Community Impact) A new smoothie and juice bar, Rise Up NBTX, opened in New Braunfels on Dec. 12. Rise Up NBTX is located at 625 Central Parkway, Ste. 106. They sell a variety of teas, smoothies...
Lifestyle clothing store, Knockout Wear opens in Barton Creek Square
Knockout Wear opened in Barton Creek Square, offering western-style and lifestyle clothing, shoes and accessories. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Knockout Wear opened in Barton Creek Square Jan. 14. The lifestyle clothing store features brands such as Oakley, Ray-Ban and Hurley. The store offers shoes, clothing and accessories such as hats and...
Kitchen Del Mar Seafood, Grill & Bar now closed in Lakeway
Kitchen Del Mar, a seafood restaurant in Lakeway, closed its doors in late 2022. (Courtesy Kitchen Del Mar Seafood, Grill & Bar) Kitchen Del Mar Seafood, Grill & Bar closed in late 2022 at 3519 N. RM 620, Austin. The restaurant opened in January 2022 next to Hudson's Fine Hill Country Dining. The menu previously featured seafood, oysters, craft beer and cocktails. The restaurant also had a patio with live music, a cigar room and a wine bar.
Spare Birdie Public House to bring entertainment destination to Cedar Park in February
The 23,000-square-foot facility will offer virtual bowling and golf, and a full-service restaurant and bar. (Courtesy Rick Cortez Photography) Cedar Park’s new, elevated entertainment destination Spare Birdie Public House is slated to hold a soft opening on Feb.1, and its grand opening will be on Feb. 20. Spare Birdie...
Delicious Tamales to Open North Austin Store
Delicious Tamales is “the leading manufacturer of tamales in San Antonio, selling more than 2.1 million each year, which translates to 70 dozen tamales produced every 2 minutes from its 30,000-square-foot factory.”
Dutch Bros. Coffee now slinging drinks in Southwest Austin
The Oregon-based company broke ground on the 858-square-foot building in fall 2021. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Dutch Bros. Coffee opened at 9605 Menchaca Road, Austin, on Jan. 18. The drive-thru coffee shop's menu consists of cold brews, Americanos and specialty espressos. It also offers other options, such as pastries, teas, smoothies...
Pizzeria Casa Nostra permanently closed in Spicewood
Pizzeria Casa Nostra in Spicewood closed at the end of December. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Pizzeria Casa Nostra, located at 21209 Hwy. 71, Spicewood, closed its doors at the end of December. The pizzeria sold its building to the Lake Travis Community Library District. The district is expecting to complete its...
Howdy Boba brings more boba to Buda
Owner John Wilkinson and his dad, Brad Wilkinson. (Amira Van Leeuwen/Community Impact) Howdy Boba, located at 400 Main St. is bringing more boba tea to Buda. The boba truck opened Jan. 4 and has a monthly rotating menu with a combination of milk teas, fruit teas, tea lattes and coffee creations.
The Linden Residences marks topping out in downtown Austin
The new high-rise project topped out in December 2022, and construction is expected to wrap up in late 2023. (Courtesy The Linden Residences) Developers behind The Linden Residences, a 28-story tower in the northern portion of downtown Austin, marked the high-rise's topping out Jan. 25 ahead of its completion later this year.
Pure Barre studio coming to Georgetown in May
A Pure Barre studio will open in Georgetown in May. (Courtesy Pure Barre) Dalia and Sam Inman plan to open a Pure Barre studio in May in the Wolf Ranch Town Center at 1015 W. University Ave., Ste. 507, Georgetown. The company, which has multiple studios in Austin and Cedar...
Elevated Eyecare celebrates one-year business anniversary in New Braunfels
Elevated Eyecare is operated by sisters Dr. Kymber Blaschke and Dr. Jennifer Blaschke. (Courtesy Elevated Eyecare) Elevated Eyecare located at 1750 East Common St., Ste. 1201, New Braunfels, celebrated its one-year business anniversary in December. Dr. Jennifer Blaschke and her sister Dr. Kymber Blaschke offer eye care, including vision therapy, eye disease management and full-service optical care, for all ages. 830-221-9358.
Power-washing company Bluebonnet Softwash opens in New Braunfels
Bluebonnet Softwash is located at 1965 Post Road, New Braunfels. (Amira Van Leeuwen/Community Impact) Bluebonnet Softwash celebrated its grand opening Jan. 19. The business is locally owned and veteran managed by husband and wife Ed and Cheryl Rivera. The couple decided to open their business after researching and figuring out what they wanted to do after the military.
3 new casual spots to grab a bite in Austin
Masa y Más opened at 1817 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin, on Jan. 6. (Courtesy Masa y Más) Buzz Burger, a new burger food truck, opened on Jan. 20 at The Buzz Mill in Riverside. Buzz Burger offers a half-vegan, half-omnivore menu with burgers, wraps, loaded fries and sides. Buzz Burger and The Buzz Mill are both owned by Austinite Jason Sabala and located at 1505 Town Creek Drive, Austin. Instagram: buzzburgeratx.
Knockout Wear now open in Austin's Barton Creek Square Mall
Knockout Wear opened in Barton Creek Square, offering Western-style and lifestyle clothing, shoes and accessories. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Knockout Wear, a Western and lifestyle wear store, opened a location at Barton Creek Square Mall on Jan. 14. The Odessa-based company offers brands such as Oakley, Ray-Ban, Ariat, G-Shock, Rock Revival,...
40 businesses now open, coming soon to Leander & Cedar Park
Cedar Park's Sephora store is located at 1335 E. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. E100. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Several new business and entertainment options opened in Leander and Cedar Park in 2022 or are coming soon in 2023. The following list, while not comprehensive, details many of the newest businesses in the two cities.
Hookah lounge opens in San Marcos
Arabian Nights opened Jan. 1. (Amira Van Leeuwen/Community Impact) Arabian Nights Hookah Lounge, located at 130 E. San Antonio St., Unit C, San Marcos, opened Jan. 1. The hookah lounge offers a variety of hookah flavors, such as cherry, mojito, gum and citrus with mint. There is also an outdoor seating area and belly dancing shows on the first Saturday of every month.
Dripping Springs brunch spot Le Vacher to close this January after 2 years
The restaurant will close after brunch on January 29.
fox7austin.com
Pet of the Week: Runa from Austin Animal Center
Runa is a 4-year-old boxer mix. This is her second time having to stay at the shelter -- both times through no fault of her own. Runa is looking for a stable place to call home, forever.
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
Danish jewelry store Pandora now open in Austin's Barton Creek Square
Danish jewelry store Pandora opened in Barton Creek Square on Dec. 15. (Courtesy Pandora) Danish jewelry store Pandora opened Dec. 15 at Barton Creek Square Mall in Austin. The store specializes in charms and bracelets for women. Additionally, Pandora sells rings for different occasions, necklaces, pendants and earrings. The shop offers lab-created diamonds for all forms of jewelry and has different specialized collections, including animal and pet charms and jewelry; nature and celestial; and different sets for friends and family.
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0