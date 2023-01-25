ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transformational Leaders Program aims to help students reach their goals while staying healthy, grounded and connected

Developed to invest in students as the University of Notre Dame’s most important and precious resource, while acknowledging that not all students come to higher education with the same preparation or resources, Notre Dame’s Transformational Leaders Program (TLP) provides students with access to mentoring, education and outreach specialists, community-building activities, a dedicated gathering and study space and other academic resources.
Spring lecture series considers complexities of globalism

The University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business is marking the 21st anniversary of its signature lecture series, Ten Years Hence, with a topic that literally stretches the globe. The series kicks off at 10:40 a.m. Friday (Jan. 27) in Mendoza’s Jordan Auditorium with Harry Moser, founder of...
Notre Dame Forum film series focuses on theme of war and peace

In the first of three spring semester Notre Dame Forum keynote events, the University of Notre Dame will host a weekly film series throughout February to reflect on the experience of war from a variety of angles: direct experiences of war, the plight of refugees from war zones, the perspectives of families of genocide victims and experiences of occupation. A short panel discussion featuring University experts will follow each film.
Heritage in the kiln: Renewal and sustainability through traditional brickmaking

Have you ever considered the bricks in the walls that surround you, the walls of your home, your classroom or your office? Alumni of this University probably know the story behind the “Notre Dame Brick” that gives some of the oldest buildings on campus their distinctive buff-yellow hue. But beyond a handful of specific historical instances, how many of us have ever thought about where the bricks in our walls came from, the origin of their raw clay, the process by which they were molded or the kiln in which they were fired?
