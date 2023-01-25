Read full article on original website
NY Department of Health Reminding Homeowners to Test for Radon
The New York Department of Health is reminding all New Yorkers to test their homes for radon during National Radon Action Month. Testing for radon is considered extremely important as radon is invisible, odorless, and tasteless radioactive naturally occurring gas. “Being unable to see, taste, or smell radon does not...
Sheriff Asking for Assistance in Identifying Suspects
The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in identifying three suspects involved in a possible burglary that took place on January 11th at the Real Deals Store on Route 281 in Cortlandville. The three suspects (pictures below) appear to be looking through shipping boxes located in the rear...
