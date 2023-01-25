Read full article on original website
Silicon Valley
Beyoncé’s Dubai Show Secretly Caught on Camera
The queen of privacy couldn’t keep a lid on this: Beyonce’s performance in Dubai was caught on camera by several people, despite going above and beyond to keep it secret. The singer was booked for a show in the UAE near the swanky Atlantis The Royal hotel—which allegedly paid her upwards of $24 million for a one-hour set. Those lucky enough (or rich enough) to snag a seat at the show reported that hotel staff demanded people put their devices in locked zip bags. Despite their best efforts, people filmed regardless. So far, the clips haven’t been taken down. In videos circulating on Twitter, Beyonce can be seen singing Etta James’ “At Last,” and a few of her own tracks like “XO” and “Brown Skin Girl.” Her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter even makes an appearance.#Beyonce opened her Dubai show with 'At Last' pic.twitter.com/kH71Js6KUE— Yesha (@YeshaCallahan) January 21, 2023 Read it at TMZ
Beyoncé Fans Freak Out Over Her Amazing Sound Check Ahead Of Dubai Concert
Stans in Dubai were able to hear her sound check from miles away.
Beyoncé performs with daughter Blue Ivy in Dubai for the first time: See Pics
Blue Ivy joined her mom in Dubai! The young Grammy winner made an unexpected appearance during Beyoncé’s highly anticipated private concert, teaming up for their first live performance of their hit song ‘Brown Skin Girl.’ And while attendees were not allowed to take photos or videos of the...
Watch: Beyoncé's Movements During Dubai Concert Spark Rumors She Recently Underwent Foot Surgery
Though fans in attendance at Beyoncé's show-stopping Dubai concert can't stop raving over her performance, some also noticed she appeared to be limping while walking across the stage.In fact, journalist Garrick Kennedy — who was in the crowd — claimed in a now-deleted tweet that the superstar was battling the aftermath of a foot injury."BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show. That voice just gets better and better. Mama was doing her good singing," he wrote. "Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery."HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BEYONCE! SEE THE...
Elle
Blue Ivy Joined Her Mother Beyoncé For a Song On Stage For the First Time
On Saturday night, Beyoncé performed at the Atlantis the Royal hotel in Dubai, her first live show since 2018. If that wasn't momentous enough, she welcomed her daughter Blue Ivy on stage to sing along with her, and fans are certain the musical icon's daughter will be following in her mom's footsteps.
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé’s Dubai Performance Saw Nia Long, Kendall Jenner, And Chloe X Halle Looking Their Best
Others in attendance at the extravagant event include “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo, One Direction’s Liam Payne, and DDG. Just a few days ago, Beyoncé made her long-awaited return to the stage. Unfortunately for die-hard fans, the performance took place in Dubai. Several security measures were chiefly put in place to prevent any footage from getting out. However, some attendees still found a way to leak their clips, and the response has been nothing short of amazing.
talentrecap.com
thebrag.com
Watch Beyoncé perform controversial Dubai concert
Footage has surfaced online of Beyoncé performing her controversial Dubai concert, her first headline show in over four years. Last week, it was announced that the music superstar had invited select journalists and influencers to join her in the UAE city to celebrate the opening of a swanky new hotel, the Atlantis Royal Hotel.
Bey is Back! Beyoncé Slays Stage After 4 Years for Reportedly $24M Invite-Only Dubai Concert
Beyoncé has returned to the stage after a four-year hiatus. According to USA Today, the Bootylicious performer did a show at the opening of Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai over the weekend. The Jan. 21 was her first performance since she took the stage at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 event back in 2018.
brides.com
LGBTQ Advocates Heated with Beyoncé’s Performance In Dubai
Beyoncé brings the entertainment but she also brings the backlash. After a breathtaking performance in Dubai last weekend, advocates for the LGBTQ community are trying to break her soul. Queen Bey was the main event at the grand opening of Dubai’s newest luxury hotel, Atlantis. Her first live performance...
Beyonce takes to Dubai stage for first headline concert since 2018
Beyonce has taken to the stage for her first headline concert in more than four years.This video shows the spectacular performance at a private hotel launch event in Dubai.The show featured the elements of fire and water with backing dancers creating beautiful splashes on stage in contrast with flames.She was joined on stage by her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, for the live debut of their track from “The Lion King: The Gift.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More The Masked Singer: Rubbish unveiled after being voted out of the showThe Masked Singer: Rubbish unveiled after being voted out of the showBrendan Fraser tells Graham Norton why he ‘appreciates’ struggles of obesity
Digital Music News
Beyonce Faces Backlash Over Reported $24MM Dubai Resort Performance
After returning to the stage to headline for a Dubai resort opening, Beyonce fans aren’t happy with the Queen. According to the BBC, the singer reportedly received $24 million for the exclusive performance at a 1,500 seat gig. Despite the no phones policy, footage from the event leaked online. Some fans expressed their happiness at seeing the Queen again—but others were less than thrilled about the location.
Beyonce Upsets LGBTQ+ Community After Performing In Dubai
Would you turn down $24 million dollars for a one time performance? That what many LGBTQ+ fans expected of Beyonce Knowles. Over the weekend Beyonce traveled to Dubai to put on a once in a lifetime show to celebrate the grand opening of a luxurious hotel and resort. The invite-only guest list included some of […]
Beyonce & JAY-Z Seen Exiting Private Plane With Twins, 5, After Singer’s Epic Dubai Performance: Photos
Beyonce, 41, arrived in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 26 after performing in Dubai five nights earlier for the grand opening of the Atlantis The Royal. The iconic superstar stepped off a private plane at the Van Nuys Airport with her husband JAY-Z, 53, and their 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. There was no sign of 11-year-old Blue Ivy, who sang on stage with Bey in Dubai which was Bey’s first concert in four years.
